These five effective natural stool softeners, including aloe vera and olive oil, can relieve constipation and support digestive health.

Constipation may stem from poor eating habits and a lack of physical activity. Not getting enough fiber in your diet can lead to various intestinal health issues. It is essential to understand that fiber comes in two forms: insoluble and soluble. Insoluble fiber increases stool bulk, facilitating its movement through the intestines while adding moisture to the colon, which helps prevent hard stools. Soluble fiber absorbs liquid and forms a gel-like substance that aids in the passage of stool. While psyllium husk is well-known as a natural stool softener, you can also find relief using other kitchen ingredients such as castor oil, olive oil, aloe vera, flaxseeds, and chia seeds. These natural options not only promote smoother bowel movements but also have no adverse effects. By making thoughtful dietary choices, you can support your digestive health and relieve discomfort.

5 stool softeners for constipation

These five natural stool softeners can provide relief from constipation:

1. Chia seeds

Chia seeds can help reduce cholesterol levels and benefit the digestive system, according to research published by Harvard Health Publishing. Being fibrous, they help move stool forward in the intestines, acting similarly to a stool softener. “Chia seeds act like a natural bulk-forming laxative. Their gel-like quality provides snigdha (lubrication) and guru (heaviness) to the intestines, balancing excess Vata and promoting smooth elimination (malasruti). They hydrate the colon tissues and support natural peristalsis,” says Dr Partap Chauhan.

Here’s how to use chia seeds for constipation:

Add one tablespoon of chia seeds to ½ cup of water.

After a few minutes, eat it with the help of a spoon.

If there is severe constipation, it can be taken twice a day.

2. Castor oil

Castor oil is beneficial for skin, teeth, and muscles. It helps pass stool and acts as a stool softener, while also contracting the intestines, as a 2011 study published in the Journal of Complementary Therapies in Clinical Practice suggests. “Castor oil (Eranda Taila) is a well-known traditional remedy in Ayurveda. It is a strong Vata-Kapha pacifier and is used in Virechana Karma (purgation therapy) as part of Panchakarma. It has tikshna (penetrating) and sara (flow-inducing) qualities, which help clear the bowels effectively. It is beneficial for chronic constipation, but should be used under the guidance of a healthcare professional”, explains Dr Chauhan.

Here’s how to use it:

It can be taken at any time of the day.

Drink one tablespoon of castor oil

It can also be taken by mixing it with any fruit juice.

3. Olive oil

Olive oil benefits the skin and acts as a stool softener by helping the stool retain water, according to a study published in the Journal of Renal Nutrition. It is a wonderful lubricant for the gut and helps to pass stool with ease. “In Ayurveda, olive oil is classified as snigdha (unctuous) and mridu (softening). It helps pacify Vata dosha, which, when aggravated, causes dryness and constipation. By providing internal oleation (snehana), olive oil softens the stool and eases its passage,” suggests Dr Partap.

Here’s how to use olive oil for constipation.

Take one tablespoon of olive oil when experiencing stomach discomfort

Add one teaspoon of flaxseed oil to it if there is more difficulty in passing stool

4. Aloe Vera Juice

Aloe vera juice, prepared from aloe vera leaves, is an excellent stool softener that also benefits hair health and relieves inflammation in the digestive system. “Aloe vera (Kumari) is known in Ayurveda for its mridu virechana (mild laxative) effect. It balances Pitta and Vata, cools inflammation in the gut, and provides snigdha guna, which helps soften the stool. It is often recommended for constipation caused by heat and dryness in the intestines,” shares Dr Partap Chauhan.

Here’s how to use aloe vera juice for constipation relief:

Drink two teaspoons of aloe vera juice mixed with water daily on an empty stomach

It can also be taken by mixing it with any other juice or a smoothie

Do not use aloe vera without purifying it. This can cause problems in the digestive system.

5. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds can boost fertility in women and also serve as a natural stool softener. Incorporating flax seeds into your diet may improve overall digestive health, making them an excellent option for those seeking a natural stool softener. “Flax seeds have snigdha guna (oily quality) and are guru (heavy), which pacify Vata dosha. The fibrous husk acts as a mild rechana (laxative) and supports regular bowel movements. Their unctuousness nourishes the colon, which is essential for people with dry and hard stools,” says Dr Chauhan.

Here are tips to use flaxseeds for constipation:

Add four teaspoons of flax seeds to half a cup of water.

After a few minutes, eat it with the help of a spoon.

Flax seeds can also be taken with fruit juice, milk, or other liquids.

Take a Poll Take a Poll What is your go-to superfood to beat the summer heat? Coconut water

Buttermilk

Watermelon

Aloe vera juice Take a Poll Take a Poll What is your go-to drink for a daily immunity boost? Amla shots

Ginger-turmeric tea

Vegetable juice

Kadha or herbal drink Previous Next