8 foods to prevent morning fatigue and help you wake up refreshed

Morning fatigue can be caused by an intake of high-sugar foods and processed snacks. Read on to know what to eat to get up refreshed every morning.

Does waking up in the morning and getting out of bed feel exhausting to you? You may want to check your diet. Besides late nights and not getting enough exercise, what you eat during the day can also lead to morning fatigue. A high intake of sugar, processed foods, as well as excessive caffeine at the wrong time, can all lead you to feeling tired soon after you wake up. Make sure to include high-protein foods such as eggs, Greek Yoghurt, as well as green leafy foods that can help you build up your energy levels in no time.

What is morning fatigue and why does it happen?

Morning fatigue is the feeling of being tired and sluggish when you wake up. This can happen despite getting enough sleep. This can significantly impact your productivity and overall mood, to the extent that you might not even feel like getting up. There are many reasons why you might feel tired in the morning. According to a study, published in the Journal of Pain and Symptom Management, the modifiable risk factors associated with morning fatigue are your body mass index, the amount of exercise you do, as well as your anxiety levels. Besides this, depressive symptoms and sleep disturbances also come into play here. While these are some factors, there are other reasons why you may wake up exhausted every morning.

How diet affects morning fatigue?

The food you consume can impact your energy levels in a major way. It can significantly influence how you feel upon waking and might be the reason behind your morning fatigue as well.

1. Blood sugar fluctuations

Eating sugary foods and refined carbohydrates can often create rapid spikes in blood sugar, followed by a crash. This would leave you tired and sluggish. A study published in the journal Translational Metabolic Syndrome Research observed that people with diabetes are susceptible to fatigue. They also reported experiencing more sleep quality, transforming into morning fatigue.

2. Nutrient deficiencies

There are some deficiencies, such as iron deficiency that can cause tiredness as well. Iron is crucial for oxygen transport in the blood. A deficiency can lead to fatigue and weakness. Vitamin B12 deficiency also plays a key role in energy production. A deficiency can cause fatigue and other symptoms. Besides this, magnesium is involved in energy metabolism and muscle function. A deficiency can lead to fatigue and muscle cramps, so make sure to fuel up on magnesium-rich foods.

3. Hydration

Dehydration can lead to fatigue, headaches, and difficulty concentrating. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day can help maintain energy levels. A study, published in the journal Nutrients states that a reduction of more than 2 percent in body mass, that is caused due to dehydration, can impact mood, fatigue levels, and alertness. Therefore make sure to have enough water in a day to keep your hydration levels in check.

4. Caffeine and alcohol

While caffeine can provide a temporary energy boost, excessive consumption can disrupt sleep and lead to fatigue. The same is true for alcohol as well. It can disrupt sleep patterns and lead to daytime fatigue too. Therefore, it might be important to keep late-night partying in check if you want to feel energetic the next morning. A study, published in the journal Sleep Medicine Reviews states that excessive caffeine consumption can decrease total sleep time by 45 min and sleep efficiency by 7%. It can also increase sleep onset latency by 9 minutes. In simple words, a cup of coffee before bed can be avoided if you want to sleep well.

8 foods to prevent morning fatigue

Here are some foods that can help you feel more energised in the morning:

1. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a complex carbohydrate that provides sustained energy. It is also a good source of fibre, which aids digestion and can prevent blood sugar spikes. A half-cup of cooked oatmeal is a good serving size and can be had without the risk of excessive weight gain. However, there are ways of consuming oatmeal for weight loss as well that you can try out.

2. Eggs

Eggs are a great source of protein, which helps repair and build tissues. They also contain B vitamins, which are essential for energy production. A study, published in the journal Nutrients states that incorporating eggs within a meal not only improves satiety but also translates into lower energy intakes. Two eggs a day are healthy. However, if you have high cholesterol, make sure to eat only egg whites and not more than 4-5 in a week.

3. Greek yoghurt

Greek yoghurt is a protein-rich food that can help you feel fuller for longer. It also contains probiotics, which can improve gut health and boost energy levels, states this study, published in the journal Nutrients. One cup of Greek yoghurt can be helpful. Greek yoghurt is also low in sugar, and high-sugar snacks can affect sleep patterns. Therefore, this seems like the perfect evening snack.

4. Nuts and seeds

Are you looking for an evening snack to make sure you feel energetic the next day? Have some nuts and seeds. These are packed with healthy fats, protein, and fibre, which can help stabilise blood sugar levels and provide sustained energy. These are also a good source of iron and can build up energy levels in no time. A handful of nuts or seeds should be enough.

5. Berries

Berries are rich in antioxidants and fibre, which can help improve digestion and boost energy levels. Raspberries, and blackberries can help in boosting energy levels, making your mornings more active. There are many benefits of blueberries as well. Not only do they help with fatigue, but strengthen your memory as well. These are an excellent way to start your day. A cup of berries is a good serving size.

6. Bananas

Bananas are a great way to build up your energy reserves. A study, published in Plos One, states that bananas were just as effective as a carbohydrate sports drink for cyclists who needed energy for their long rides. The fruit has enough potassium, fibre, vitamins, and the perfect amount of carbohydrates. This can boost your energy.

7. Chia seeds

No diet is complete without chia seeds today. These might be small in size but are super effective when it comes to increasing your energy levels. These are heart-healthy as well as anti-inflammatory, all of which make you active. So be it in the form of chia seed water, or sprinkling a few into your smoothies and yoghurt, make sure to include these seeds in your regime to keep morning fatigue at bay.

8. Leafy green vegetables

Leafy green vegetables are packed with essential nutrients that can help combat fatigue. Spinach is a great source of iron, which helps transport oxygen to cells, boosting energy levels. Add it to smoothies, and salads, or sauté it with garlic and olive oil. Another great option is kale. Kale is rich in antioxidants that can help reduce oxidative stress and boost energy.

When should you have your dinner to prevent morning fatigue?

An ideal way to prevent tiredness is to finish your dinner at least 3 hours before bedtime. This allows your body enough time to digest the food without interfering with your sleep cycle. While eating a late-night snack might not affect your sleep always. But if you eat the wrong thing, that has a significant impact on the quality of your sleep. This will lead to fatigue. A lighter dinner, rich in protein and fibre, can also help in better sleep and reduce morning tiredness.

Takeaway

Remember, it’s important to listen to your body and find what works best for you. A balanced diet, adequate sleep, and regular exercise are also key factors in combating fatigue. A balanced diet can help you feel refreshed the next day. Opting for complex carbohydrates, lean proteins, and healthy fats can provide sustained energy throughout the day.