Nutritionist suggests these 7 morning drinks for weight loss beyond coffee

Looking to lose weight but still drinking coffee every morning? Skip coffee and try these 7 nutritionist-approved morning drinks that can boost hydration, metabolism, and digestion.

For many people, the morning begins with a cup of coffee or tea. But when it comes to weight loss, your first drink should be something that boosts metabolism, supports digestion, keeps you hydrated, and even helps your body burn calories. Together, these benefits can promote gentle, natural weight loss over time. So what can you sip instead of your usual brew? Warm lemon water, green tea, and even bulletproof coffee are simple morning drinks that can improve hydration, curb cravings, and give you steady energy without relying on caffeine alone..

Morning drinks for weight loss

If you are looking for alternatives beyond your regular brew, here are 7 morning drinks that can support healthy and sustainable weight loss:

1. Warm lemon water

Lemon water is one of the simplest and most refreshing morning drinks. Lemons are rich in vitamin C, which has been associated with better metabolism and a lower risk of obesity. A study in Current Developments in Nutrition found that children who consumed more vitamin C–rich foods had a lower obesity risk than those who did not.

Another reason lemon water helps with weight loss is hydration. Many people mistake thirst for hunger, and a study in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics showed that drinking more water helps reduce calorie intake. Warm lemon water in the morning can help reset hydration levels, support digestion, and reduce unnecessary snacking.

2. Coconut water

Coconut water is naturally sweet, refreshing, and packed with electrolytes like potassium, sodium, and magnesium. According to the US Department of Agriculture, 100 ml of coconut water contains just 21 calories and provides 171 mg of potassium, making it a great low-calorie option.

Nutritionist Avni Kaul recommends it as an excellent pre-workout drink because it is light, hydrating, and easy to digest. Replacing sugary morning drinks with coconut water can support weight loss by reducing overall calorie intake while keeping you replenished.

3. Herbal teas

Herbal teas like peppermint, chamomile, cinnamon, or ginger tea offer gentle metabolic benefits without caffeine. Ginger tea, for instance, may help reduce appetite and improve digestion, while cinnamon tea may help regulate blood sugar levels, which is essential for weight loss. Herbal teas are also soothing and can help reduce early-morning bloating.

4. Green tea

Green tea contains antioxidants and bioactive compounds that support fat oxidation. A study published in Nutrients highlights that minimal processing preserves these compounds. Research in the Journal of Research in Medical Sciences further suggests that green tea can slightly boost metabolism and fat burning. Kaul says it is especially helpful when paired with a balanced breakfast.

5. Turmeric milk

Turmeric milk may not be the first drink that comes to mind for weight loss, but its anti-inflammatory benefits can support overall metabolic health. The curcumin in turmeric may help reduce inflammation, a factor linked with weight gain. Having it warm in the morning can also soothe digestion and support gut health.

6. Buttermilk

Ayurveda recommends buttermilk as a cooling, digestive-friendly drink suitable for all body types. Unlike curd, which can feel heavy, buttermilk is lighter and easier to digest. For weight loss, Avni Kaul suggests preparing it with more water and less curd. This keeps it low in calories while helping you stay full and hydrated.

7. Bulletproof coffee

Bulletproof coffee, a mix of black coffee and ghee, is one of the best morning drinks because it is believed to support metabolism. Ghee contains medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which may help the body burn more calories. If you are not a coffee drinker, bulletproof tea offers similar benefits. These drinks may also improve focus, though they should be consumed in moderation and paired with a healthy diet.

These morning drinks are healthy and hydrating, perfect for weight loss. So, go and give them a try!