Harvard study reveals a Mediterranean diet may slash type 2 diabetes risk by 31%

Learn how combining a Mediterranean diet with regular exercise can lower type 2 diabetes risk by 31% in older adults.

A groundbreaking six-year study by the Harvard School of Public Health, involving over 4,700 older adults, found that combining a Mediterranean diet with regular exercise can significantly reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 31%. The study’s findings highlight the features of the Mediterranean diet and the importance of physical activity in promoting health. Conducted by researchers from Harvard and 23 Spanish hospitals, the study focused on older adults aged 55 to 75 who were dealing with metabolic syndrome and excess weight.

Participants were divided into two groups, each following different diet and exercise plans:

The Mediterranean diet group: This group followed a traditional This group followed a traditional Mediterranean diet rich in fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes, and extra-virgin olive oil. They limited their intake of meat and added sugars, promoting healthier eating habits.

The calorie-reduced exercise group: While this group followed a similar diet, they also reduced their daily caloric intake by 600 calories. Their exercise regimen consisted of approximately 45 minutes of aerobic activity six days a week, alongside balance and flexibility exercises three times a week, and strength training at least twice a week.

Participants who engaged in calorie reduction and regular exercise experienced a significant decrease in their diabetes risk, even with an average weight loss of only 6.5 pounds over the study period, according to the Harvard School of Public Health. Dr. Frank Hu, one of the study’s lead authors, summarised this by stating, “A combination of modest weight loss, improvement in eating habits, and regular physical activity is likely to be more effective for diabetes prevention than focusing on a single factor.”

What is the Mediterranean diet?

The Mediterranean diet is more than just a meal plan; it’s a lifestyle that emphasises healthful eating patterns. Here are some core components of the diet:

Fruits and vegetables: Consuming a variety of colourful fruits and vegetables daily provides essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Healthy fats: The diet prioritises healthy fats, primarily from extra-virgin olive oil, which is rich in monounsaturated fats that can reduce inflammation.

Nuts and seeds: “These are excellent sources of healthy fats, fibre, and protein, contributing to better heart health and weight management,” dietitian Garima Goyal tells Health Shots.

Whole grains: Whole-grain pasta, bread, and rice are preferred over refined grains, as they offer more nutrients and fibre.

Lean proteins: “The diet encourages moderate consumption of fish and poultry, while limiting the intake of red meat and processed foods”, says Goyal.

Herbs and spices: Instead of salt, flavorful herbs and spices enhance the dishes, providing health benefits and reducing sodium intake.

What are the health benefits of Mediterranean diet?

The Mediterranean diet is lauded for its extensive health benefits, which include:

Heart health: Numerous studies have linked this diet to improved cardiovascular health, lower cholesterol levels, and a reduced risk of heart disease.

Weight management: “Due to its emphasis on whole foods and healthy fats, the Mediterranean diet can help individuals achieve and maintain a healthy weight”, Dietician Kejal Shah tells HealthShots.

Cognitive health: Emerging research suggests that the Mediterranean diet may also protect against cognitive decline and reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

How does regular exercise reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes?

Physical activity plays a pivotal role in diabetes prevention. The study highlighted that participants who engaged in regular exercise experienced a significant reduction in their risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Here’s how exercise contributes to better health:

Improves insulin sensitivity: Regular physical activity helps the body use insulin more efficiently, lowering blood sugar levels.

Promotes weight loss: “Exercise helps burn calories, contributing to weight loss and fat reduction, both of which are crucial for preventing “Exercise helps burn calories, contributing to weight loss and fat reduction, both of which are crucial for preventing type 2 diabetes “, says Shah.

Enhances overall well-being: Engaging in activities like brisk walking, swimming, or cycling not only improves physical health but also enhances mental well-being by reducing stress and anxiety.

What are the recommended guidelines for physical activity?

The recommended physical activity guidelines from the study included:

Aerobic exercises: Aim for at least 45 minutes of exercise per day, six days a week. This could involve brisk walking, biking, swimming, or similar moderate-intensity activities.

Balance and flexibility training: “Incorporate at least three sessions a week to improve stability and prevent falls”, says the dietitian.

Strength training: Incorporate this at least twice a week to build muscle mass, which can boost metabolism and increase calorie burn.

Dr Jordi Salas, another lead author of the study, emphasised the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle at any age. He noted, “It is never too late to shift toward a healthy diet like the Mediterranean diet and increase physical activity levels to improve health status and prevent disease.” For those interested in making changes, starting small can lead to significant benefits.

Here are some practical tips:

Incorporate more vegetables: “Add a serving of vegetables to each meal,” explains the dietician.

Swap unhealthy fats: Replace butter and margarine with extra-virgin olive oil in cooking.

Stay active: Find enjoyable ways to move, such as dancing or joining a local walking group.

Mind portion sizes: Consider smaller portions to help manage calorie intake without feeling deprived.

