Ghee in the morning, dinner by 7 PM: Malaika Arora reveals her wellness secrets

Malaika Arora follows simple habits as part of her wellness routine. Apart from yoga, she consumes ghee early morning, practices intermittent fasting, and eats nothing after sunset.

Malaika Arora is 49 years old, but it won’t be an exaggeration to say that she has maintained her physique like a 25-year-old! In a latest interview, Malaika shared simple daily habits that help her stay fit, happy, and glowing. From starting her day with ghee to following intermittent fasting and not skipping her sleep routine, Malaika knows how to keep a balance use both Ayurvedic wisdom and modern nutrition trends. Talking about her health and lifestyle habits, she also opened up about her love for yoga, meditation, portion control, and why she always finishes dinner by 7 PM. So, if you are wondering how Malaika stays glowing and energetic at her age, take a look at her daily wellness rituals.

Wellness rituals Malaika Arora lives by

When asked about any specific wellness rituals, Malaika shared, “There are a few… I think one of the things is sleep, it is so underrated. That’s something I swear by. I think it’s very, very important.” Science agrees. Quality sleep is essential for everything from hormone balance to mental clarity.

Water therapy is another ritual she swears by. “Water therapy is another thing which is something so important. I do have that in Scarlett House (her Mumbai restaurant). We have an entire hydration bar, which is something I do personally every single day. Meditation, yoga, eating right,” she added.

“I start my day with ghee,” reveals Malaika Arora

One of the most grounded elements of Malaika’s wellness routine is starting her day with ghee. She proudly shares, “I actually begin my day with something which is so basic, which is so Indian… it is ghee.”

{{{htmlData}}}

Ghee, or clarified butter, is deeply rooted in Ayurveda. It is known for promoting digestion, nourishing the skin, lubricating joints, and boosting brain function. As Malaika puts it, if there is one thing she absolutely swears by, it is ghee. And she is not alone, the host, Dhruv Sharma, agreed, saying, “What does ghee not help with? It keeps everything running—brain, heart, skin.”

Intermittent fasting works “like magic” for Malaika

Another cornerstone of Malaika’s wellness journey is intermittent fasting. She described it as a game-changer—“It just kind of reset my entire system. I sleep better; I wake up better. I don’t feel heavy post-meal.”

So, what is intermittent fasting (IF)? It is an eating pattern where you cycle between periods of eating and fasting, often 16 hours of fasting followed by an 8-hour eating window. This method believed to support weight management, improves insulin sensitivity, and boosts cellular repair.

Malaika clarified, “IF is not about fasting or dieting. There’s a big difference. I eat, but I eat in that limited time of the day.” Initially, she followed intermittent fasting daily, but now does it on alternate days.

Portion control over cheat days

Malaika keeps her nutrition plan realistic and balanced. “It is all portion control. I don’t believe in cheat days,” she said. She even uses a simple trick—eating out of a bowl instead of a plate to regulate how much she consumes.

“For years, I’ve eaten out of a specific bowl. That’s just the amount that I will eat,” she explained. This mindful eating practice helps avoid overeating while still allowing her to enjoy her favourite foods.

“My last meal is at 7 PM,” says Malaika Arora

One habit that truly defines Malaika’s discipline is her early dinner rule. “Another thing which I swear by finishing dinner by 7 PM. Then I stop. I don’t eat after sunset,” she shared. She even added, “I try not to eat anything after that until next day. So I wake up I wake up early, but I don’t eat anything. I probably just break it (her fast) with ghee. So, 12 (noon) is when I actually have my first meal. My proper heavy meal, when I actually I eat; and then I eat everything. Whether it’s rice, roti, sabzi, I eat everything.”

Eating dinner early is considered beneficial because it gives the body time to digest food before sleep, which can lead to better sleep quality, improved metabolism, and even reduced risk of chronic diseases.