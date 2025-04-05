Are you getting enough magnesium: 5 fruits that can help

Magnesium is essential for our body and keeps our hearts healthy and our bones strong. Check out these magnesium rich fruits that can maintain optimum levels of the nutrient.

Have you been feeling fatigued and exhausted lately for no particular reason, experiencing muscle cramps, or going through your day with extremely low energy levels? It might be time to get your magnesium levels checked. You would be surprised to know that the mineral is needed for over 300 biochemical reactions and is needed for muscle function, nerve health, blood sugar regulation, and bone strength. However, before you search for some magnesium supplements, there are many ways to naturally build this mineral in your body. Adding magnesium rich fruits to your diet is one such way. Check out the fruits that can help keep your magnesium levels in check.

Is magnesium essential for our body?

Yes, magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a crucial role in our body. There are many benefits of magnesium. It helps to aid muscle and nerve function, regulates our blood sugar levels, maintains blood pressure, as well as makes our bones stronger. “However, it is surprising to know that many people do not consume enough magnesium in their daily diets. This can often make them feel fatigued, experience muscle cramps, and even have long-term health issues like osteoporosis and heart disease, explains dietician Garima Goyal.

5 magnesium rich fruits to eat regularly

While nuts, seeds, and whole grains are well-known sources of magnesium, several fruits also provide a significant amount of this vital nutrient. According to research published in the Indian Food Composition Tables (IFCT), the following magnesium rich fruits are a must in every diet.

1. Banana (Mg: 41 mg per 100g)

One of the best magnesium rich fruits is bananas. Not only are they the most accessible but they are also the most widely consumed magnesium-rich fruits. They also provide potassium, fibre, and vitamin B6, states the research paper Banana Nutrition – Function and Processing Kinetics, published by Research Gate. Therefore the biggest benefits of bananas are that they support heart health and digestion.

How to eat: Eat it raw as a snack, blend it into smoothies, or pair it with peanut butter for added protein.

2. Guava (Mg: 30 mg per 100g)

Guava is one of the best magnesium rich fruits. It is also packed with vitamin C, fibre, and antioxidants states this study, published in the European Journal of Integrative Medicine. Therefore, a healthy quantity of guava can help boost immunity and digestion.

How to eat: Eat it fresh with a pinch of black salt, add it to fruit salads, or blend it into guava juice.

3. Dates (Mg: 50 mg per 100g)

Dates are a powerhouse of energy, fibre, and minerals, making them an ideal magnesium rich fruit. They are great for boosting magnesium levels naturally, states this study, published in the journal Future Foods. They are particularly beneficial for pregnant women and those with anaemia.

How to eat: Have 2–3 dates as a mid-day snack, add them to desserts, or soak overnight for better digestion.

4. Papaya (Mg: 21 mg per 100g)

One of the best magnesium rich fruits is papaya. Not only is it rich in magnesium, but it also has traces of vitamin A and digestive enzymes like papain. This can help aid digestion as well as reduce bloating. In fact, papaya helps in weight loss as well.

How to eat: Enjoy it as a breakfast fruit, in smoothies, or in a bowl with yoghurt.

5. Avocado (Mg: 29 mg per 100g)

Avocado is one of the best and nutritious magnesium rich fruits. It is a nutrient-dense fruit that provides healthy fats, fibre, and magnesium. This makes it an excellent fruit for heart and brain health.

How to eat: Mash it on whole wheat toast, add to salads, or blend into a creamy smoothie.

Other foods that are rich in magnesium

While there are many magnesium rich fruits, there are other foods rich in magnesium, including:

Seeds and nuts : You should include pumpkin seeds, almonds, cashews in your diet.

: You should include pumpkin seeds, almonds, cashews in your diet. Leafy greens : Spinach and amaranth leaves are high sources of magnesium.

: Spinach and amaranth leaves are high sources of magnesium. Legumes and pulses : Among legumes and pulses, you can include moong dal and rajma, says Goyal.

: Among legumes and pulses, you can include moong dal and rajma, says Goyal. Whole grains: Ragi and bajra should be eaten in this category.

Magnesium is an essential mineral that supports overall health, reduces stress, and prevents deficiencies. Including magnesium rich fruits and other natural sources in your diet can help maintain optimal health and well-being. A balanced diet with a variety of fruits, nuts, seeds, and whole grains ensures adequate magnesium intake, keeping you active and healthy.

Note: Please consult a doctor before adding these magnesium-rich fruits to your diet if you suffer from any underlying medical conditions.

Related FAQs What is the best time to eat magnesium-rich fruits? Bananas, papayas, and guavas are great for breakfast or mid-morning snacks to improve digestion and energy levels. In the afternoon, you can have avocados and dates as these provide sustained energy and curb cravings. Dates and bananas can be eaten at night to relax muscles and promote good sleep. How much magnesium do we need daily? The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for magnesium varies by age and gender. Men need 400–420 mg per day while women need 310–320 mg per day.