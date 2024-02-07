Eat these 15 low calorie, high fibre foods to stay fit

A low calorie high fibre diet does more than helping you with weight loss. It also supports gut and heart health.

A low calorie high fibre diet is often associated with weight loss. But even if you are not aiming for weight loss, you can still follow this diet for a healthy heart and gut, and to reduce risk of diabetes, a common chronic health condition. There are many weight loss foods that can help to shed extra kilos, but they are low in fibre. So, along with weight loss, you may have to experience constipation. Following a low calorie high fibre diet will ensure that your bowel movements don’t take a hit. This diet plan should include low calorie vegetables with fibre content as well as other low calorie fibre-rich foods such as berries, broccoli, carrots and spinach.

What are the benefits of low calorie high fibre diet?

Consuming an adequate amount of dietary fibre is associated with several health benefits, says dietitian and nutritionist Garima Goyal . On an average, Americans are only able to eat about 16 grams of fibre a day, while 25-30 grams is the recommended amount, according to the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

1. Digestive health

Following a low calorie high fibre diet means that your body will get adequate amount of fibre. This reduces the risk of developing diverticular disease by promoting optimal bowel function. It also helps with constipation.

2. Heart health

Soluble fibre, found in oats, barley and fruits, helps reduce LDL cholesterol levels, contributing to a lower risk of heart disease. Consuming fresh vegetables for heart health is a must.

3. Blood sugar control

Soluble fibre, which your body will get if you follow the low calorie high fibre diet, slows down the absorption of sugar, helping maintain stable blood sugar levels. Check our these herbs to lower blood sugar as well.

4. Weight management

Including fibre-rich foods in a weight-loss plan can enhance the effectiveness of calorie control and contribute to sustainable weight loss. Check out some high protein snacks which are great for weight management.

5. Colorectal health

A low calorie high fibre diet, especially from whole grains and vegetables, is associated with a lower risk of developing colorectal cancer.

Also Read: Tired of your grumpy gut? Add these 7 high-fibre foods to your diet

Low calorie high fibre diet: Foods to eat

1. Berries (raspberries, blackberries, strawberries) –

Fibre Content: Berries are rich in dietary fibre, with around 3-8 grams per cup.

Nutritional Value: Packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.

Calories: Approximately 50-60 calories per cup.

2. Broccoli

Fibre Content – Broccoli provides about 5 grams of fibre per cup (cooked).

Nutritional Value: High in vitamins C and K, and a good source of folate.

Calories: Roughly 55 calories per cup (cooked).

3. Carrots

Fibre Content: Carrots contain around 3.5 grams of fibre per cup (cooked).

Nutritional Value: Rich in beta-carotene, vitamins, and minerals.

Calories: Approximately 50 calories per cup (cooked).

4. Spinach

Fibre Content: Spinach provides about 4 grams of fibre per cup (cooked).

Nutritional Value: High in iron, vitamins A and K, and folate.

Calories: Roughly 40 calories per cup (cooked).

Also Read: 5 foods in your kitchen right now that are bursting with dietary fibre

5. Cauliflower

Fibre Content: Cauliflower has approximately 2 grams of fibre per cup (raw).

Nutritional Value: A good source of vitamins C and K.

Calories: About 25 calories per cup (raw).

6. Brussels sprouts

Fibre Content: Brussels sprouts offer around 4 grams of fibre per cup (cooked).

Nutritional Value: Rich in vitamins C and K, and a good source of antioxidants.

Calories: Approximately 60 calories per cup (cooked).

7. Zucchini

Fibre Content: Zucchini provides about 2 grams of fibre per cup (cooked).

Nutritional Value: Low in calories and a good source of vitamins C and B6.

Calories: Roughly 20 calories per cup (cooked).

8. Kale

Fibre Content: Kale has approximately 3 grams of fibre per cup (raw).

Nutritional Value: Rich in vitamins A, C, and K, and a good source of calcium.

Calories: About 35 calories per cup (raw).

9. Cucumber

Fibre Content: Cucumbers provide around 0.5 grams of fibre per ½ cup (sliced).

Nutritional Value: Low in calories and a good source of hydration.

Calories: Roughly 10 calories per ½ cup (sliced).

10. Celery

Fibre Content: Celery contains approximately 1.5 grams of fibre per 2 medium stalks.

Nutritional Value: Low in calories and a good source of vitamins K and C.

Calories: About 15 calories for 2 medium stalks.

11. Asparagus

Fibre Content: Asparagus provides about 2 grams of fibre per cup (cooked).

Nutritional Value: A good source of vitamins A, C, and K, as well as folate.

Calories: Approximately 30 calories per cup (cooked).

12. Bell Peppers (especially red and yellow)

Fibre Content: Bell peppers contain around 3 grams of fibre per cup (sliced).

Nutritional Value: High in vitamins A and C, and a good source of antioxidants.

Calories: Roughly 30 calories per cup (sliced).

13. Lettuce (especially Romaine)

Fibre Content: Lettuce provides approximately 1 gram of fibre per cup (shredded).

Nutritional Value: Low in calories and a good source of vitamins A and K.

Calories: About 5 calories per cup (shredded).

14. Green Beans

Fibre Content: Green beans offer around 4 grams of fibre per cup (cooked).

Nutritional Value: High in vitamins C and K, and a good source of minerals.

Calories: Approximately 40 calories per cup (cooked).

15. Cabbage

Fibre Content: Cabbage contains about 2 grams of fibre per cup (shredded).

Nutritional Value: A good source of vitamins C and K, and a cruciferous vegetable with potential health benefits.

Calories: Roughly 20 calories per cup (shredded).

A low calorie high fibre diet is good for health, but eating too much fibre can negatively impact your body. Some of the side effects of eating too much fibre are cramping, intestinal gas as well as abdominal bloating. If you want to eat more fibre-rich foods, do it gradually and have sufficient amount of water.

Related FAQs How can I get more fibre without calories? You can get more fibre with less calories in your diet by consuming a host of vegetables and fruits such as carrots, spinach, berries and broccoli. What food is highest in fibre? Artichoke, beans, broccoli, as well as passion fruit and avocado have the most fibre and must be consumed. Which fibre is best for weight loss? Soluble fibre is the best for weight loss as it helps to control appetite. Once your appetite is suppressed, you are less likely to consume more calories. How to get 40g of fibre per day? To get 40g of fibre every day, make sure to have a healthy mix of lentils, fruits as well as vegetables and whole grain cereals in your diet.