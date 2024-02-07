Eat these 15 low calorie, high fibre foods to stay fit

A low calorie high fibre diet is often associated with weight loss. But even if you are not aiming for weight loss, you can still follow this diet for a healthy heart and gut, and to reduce risk of diabetes, a common chronic health condition. There are many weight loss foods that can help to shed extra kilos, but they are low in fibre. So, along with weight loss, you may have to experience constipation. Following a low calorie high fibre diet will ensure that your bowel movements don’t take a hit. This diet plan should include low calorie vegetables with fibre content as well as other low calorie fibre-rich foods such as berries, broccoli, carrots and spinach.
Consuming an adequate amount of dietary fibre is associated with several health benefits, says dietitian and nutritionist Garima Goyal . On an average, Americans are only able to eat about 16 grams of fibre a day, while 25-30 grams is the recommended amount, according to the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.
Following a low calorie high fibre diet means that your body will get adequate amount of fibre. This reduces the risk of developing diverticular disease by promoting optimal bowel function. It also helps with constipation.
Soluble fibre, found in oats, barley and fruits, helps reduce LDL cholesterol levels, contributing to a lower risk of heart disease. Consuming fresh vegetables for heart health is a must.
Soluble fibre, which your body will get if you follow the low calorie high fibre diet, slows down the absorption of sugar, helping maintain stable blood sugar levels. Check our these herbs to lower blood sugar as well.
Including fibre-rich foods in a weight-loss plan can enhance the effectiveness of calorie control and contribute to sustainable weight loss. Check out some high protein snacks which are great for weight management.
A low calorie high fibre diet, especially from whole grains and vegetables, is associated with a lower risk of developing colorectal cancer.
A low calorie high fibre diet is good for health, but eating too much fibre can negatively impact your body. Some of the side effects of eating too much fibre are cramping, intestinal gas as well as abdominal bloating. If you want to eat more fibre-rich foods, do it gradually and have sufficient amount of water.
You can get more fibre with less calories in your diet by consuming a host of vegetables and fruits such as carrots, spinach, berries and broccoli.
Artichoke, beans, broccoli, as well as passion fruit and avocado have the most fibre and must be consumed.
Soluble fibre is the best for weight loss as it helps to control appetite. Once your appetite is suppressed, you are less likely to consume more calories.
To get 40g of fibre every day, make sure to have a healthy mix of lentils, fruits as well as vegetables and whole grain cereals in your diet.
