Drink these 8 low-calorie drinks for weight loss!

Do you want to make your weight loss journey a little easier? These 8 low-calorie drinks for weight loss will help you stay hydrated and curb hunger, all while keeping your calorie count in check.

When trying to lose weight, everyone becomes super cautious about calorie intake. Before even choosing what to eat, the first thought is: How many calories can one consume? But chasing those calorie numbers often makes food (and drinks) bland. Does this mean you have to give up flavour forever? Absolutely not! You can still enjoy tasty drinks and shed those kilos. Check out these low-calorie drinks for weight loss that not only keep you hydrated but also help curb your appetite and rev up your metabolism. You can enjoy these beverages anytime and anywhere you want!

Can low-calorie drinks really help with weight loss?

Yes! Low-calorie drinks can play a significant role in weight loss. They can help you stay hydrated, which is crucial for digestion and metabolism. Plus, staying hydrated helps you feel fuller, making it easier to resist unhealthy snacks. Additionally, beverages like lemon water and black coffee contain compounds that may boost metabolism and help you burn more calories. “By replacing high-calorie drinks with these healthier alternatives, you can reduce your overall calorie intake, helping in weight loss,” says nutritionist Vidhi Chawla.

8 low-calorie drinks for weight loss

If you want to shed those extra kilos, try these 8 low-calorie drinks that can support your weight loss journey:

1. Water infused with fruits and herbs

Water infused with fruits and herbs is a fantastic way to support weight loss! While plain water is essential for staying hydrated, adding slices of fruits like lemon, cucumber, or berries makes it flavourful and tasty. You can also toss in fresh herbs like mint or basil for an extra refreshing twist—all without any added calories. “This delicious infusion not only encourages you to drink more water but also provides essential vitamins and antioxidants, making it a simple yet effective way to support weight loss and overall health,” says Chawla.

2. Vegetable juice

For anyone who is looking to lose weight, fresh vegetable juices like those made from tomatoes, cucumbers, celery, or leafy greens are the best options. Naturally low in calories and rich in fibre, it helps promote satiety, reducing overall calorie intake. It is easy to prepare at home and its high water content can keep you hydrated and can curb cravings. Additionally, vegetable juice can boost metabolism and support digestive health, making it easier to shed excess of those extra kilos, as per a study published in the Scientific Reports.

3. Green tea

Green tea is a weight loss drink that offers more than just a refreshing experience! Packed with antioxidants and catechins, it can accelerate your metabolism and speed up fat burning, especially during workouts, according to a study published in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews. Moreover, it is a calorie-free drink when consumed without sugar or honey, and it can even give you a subtle energy boost thanks to its moderate caffeine content. To add more flavor and taste, you can squeeze lemon juice. This can increase the vitamin C intake, which can help your body absorb the antioxidants more effectively.

4. Sparkling water

For people who miss the fizz of soda but want to stay away from sugary, high-calorie drinks, sparkling water is a perfect alternative. Whether plain or flavoured (just make sure it is unsweetened), sparkling water has zero calories and gives you that satisfying bubbly experience. Add a slice of lemon, lime, or even a few berries for a burst of natural flavour without the sugar crash. “Drinking sparkling water can also help you feel fuller, making it easier to avoid overeating,” explains Chawla.

5. Black coffee

If you cannot imagine starting your day without coffee, you are in luck! Black coffee is not only low in calories but also rich in antioxidants, which can support your overall health. Plus, coffee is known to boost metabolism, thanks to its caffeine content. This makes it a weight-loss-friendly beverage—as long as you skip the sugar, cream, and flavoured syrups. A study published in the International Journal of Epidemiology states that people who consume black coffee are at lower risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes. Since it has a high caffeine content, make sure you are not drinking 2-3 cups of it a day.

6. Herbal tea

Herbal teas are another great option if you are looking to cut calories and shed weight. Rich in antioxidants and low in calories, herbal teas such as chamomile, peppermint, and hibiscus teas are caffeine-free options that you may try to lose weight. These drinks can also help improve digestion, reduce appetite, and enhance calorie burning. Additionally, herbal teas promote relaxation and may help you fall asleep faster. Adding herbal teas into your daily routine is not only good for weight loss, but it can promote your overall health.

7. Coconut water

Coconut water contains a bunch of nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It is low in calories and an excellent natural source of electrolytes such as potassium and magnesium, making it perfect for rehydrating after a workout. “Coconut water is a healthier alternative to sugary sports drinks and can help you avoid dehydration, which may often be mistaken for hunger, leading to overeating,” suggests Chawla. Just be sure to avoid adding sugar content to keep the calorie count low.

8. Lemon water

One of the simple and most effective low-calorie drinks for your weight loss journey is lemon water! Just squeeze half a lemon juice into a glass of water, and your refreshing beverage is ready to aid digestion and support detoxification. The zesty flavour is loaded with vitamin C, which helps curb cravings and boosts fat burning, reveals a study published in the Current Developments in Nutrition. Plus, sipping lemon water before meals can help you feel fuller, making it easier to control portion size. It is a simple yet delicious way to enhance your overall health and immunity!

So, what are you waiting for? Add these low-calorie drinks to your daily diet and see quick weight loss results!

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

1. Are all low-calorie drinks healthy?

Not all low-calorie drinks are created equal. Many ‘diet’ or ‘low-calorie’ beverages contain artificial sweeteners, which can cause cravings or disrupt metabolism. It is better to choose natural options such as water, herbal teas, or lemon water with no added sugar for quick results.

2. Is black coffee a good option for weight loss?

Black coffee, without cream or sugar, is low in calories and can help boost your metabolism. The caffeine in coffee can increase fat-burning and enhance your energy levels, making it great for those looking to lose weight.

3. Are flavoured waters good for weight loss?

Naturally flavoured water, like those infused with fruits, herbs, or cucumbers, are great low-calorie options. However, be cautious with store-bought flavoured water as they may contain added sugars or artificial ingredients, which can actually cause weight gain.