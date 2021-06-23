Include these 6 vitamin K rich foods for stronger heart health, immunity

Vitamin K is contributes to our over all well being in a big way. Eating these vitamin K rich foods can help you meet your daily requirements.

When it comes to our general well being as well as fitness levels, Vitamin K rich foods play a big role. There are many benefits of Vitamin K such as improving our memory as well as keeping blood pressure in check. Vitamin K deficiency can lead to many ailments such as gum problems as well as deteriorating bone health. There are many vitamin K supplements that can be bought from the market, however if you are looking for a natural way to meet your requirements, then there are many vitamin K rich foods you can load up on. Here are some vitamin K rich foods that ought to be part of your daily diet.

Why is vitamin K is important for your body

Vitamin K is a crucial fat-soluble vitamin containing prothrombin, that helps prevent blood clotting, improves bone metabolism, and regulates blood calcium levels. Vitamin K is also helpful in improving episodic memory in older adults and is beneficial in keeping blood pressure lower by preventing mineralization in the arteries.

In case of its deficiency, you may experience bleeding gums and clotting. Vitamin K deficiency could also reduce bone mineralization and contribute to osteoporosis.

Vitamin K rich foods you can include in your diet

These foods can easily be included in your regular diet and will help increase your vitamin K intake:

1. Broccoli

Of the best vitamin K rich foods is broccoli. This power food is packed with vitamin K, as well as fibre, protein, iron, potassium, calcium, selenium and magnesium. Therefore, from improving bone density to muscle building, broccoli is the undisputed wholesome goodness champion.

2. Banana

This delicious fruit is packed with vitamin K, making it one of the most effective vitamin K rich foods. It also has other essential nutrients that help with digestion and weight management. Vitamin K present in bananas is easily absorbed by the body and helps metabolise carbohydrates and fats, turning them into energy. It also removes unwanted chemicals from the liver and kidneys, and maintains a healthy nervous system.

3. Avocados

Avocados are other vitamin K rich foods that fight inflammation, improve cholesterol levels and are a great source of vitamin K and magnesium. This fruit also contains potassium and is an excellent source of fiber, thereby helping you to stay full for longer durations of time.

4. Blueberries

Blueberries are also one of the yummiest vitamin K rich foods that are low in calories and packed with nutrients and antioxidants. Vitamin K and antioxidant content of blueberries help reduce risk factors for heart disease, lowering LDL cholesterol levels and blood pressure.

5. Nuts

Almonds and cashews are options of vitamin K rich foods. These contain high amounts of vitamin K and magnesium, and are beneficial for heart health and reducing appetite. Nuts also offer monounsaturated fats that improve blood sugar and cholesterol levels and have anti-inflammatory properties.

6. Eggs

Besides being rich in proteins, eggs are vitamin K rich foods and contain essential nutrients and minerals such as folate, and selenium. Eggs are the ideal food to provide the adequate amounts of nutrients needed by the body for optimum muscle growth and maintenance of bone strength. In addition, eggs help increase levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL), also known commonly as “good cholesterol”. Higher levels of HDL can help reduce the risk of heart disease.

Summary

Vitamin K is essential for better bone health as well as dental health. It can also help prevent cancer. By including these foods in your daily diet and increasing your vitamin K intake through natural methods, you can make sure to keep yourself healthy.

Related FAQs What are the risks of consuming too much Vitamin K? Vitamin K from food sources is unlikely to cause toxicity. However, large doses of Vitamin K supplements might interfere with certain medications. Always consult a doctor before taking supplements. Can you get enough Vitamin K from your diet alone? Yes, a balanced diet rich in green leafy vegetables and fermented foods usually provides sufficient Vitamin K. Supplements may only be necessary if you have specific deficiencies or medical conditions.