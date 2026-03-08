Long-term weight loss? Nutritionist explains why cutting calories alone rarely works

Just cutting calories won't help you lose weight for good. Find out how to create habits that support your health and lead to lasting results.

Every year, millions embark on a diet that promises quick results by slashing calories. But by March or sometimes sooner, the enthusiasm wanes, weight rebounds, and frustration sets in. If weight loss were simply about eating less, most of us would have cracked the code by now. Cutting calories isn’t a magic switch; it’s a science. There’s something deeper at play.

Biology doesn’t cooperate with starvation

When you suddenly reduce calorie intake, the body perceives it as potential scarcity. From an evolutionary standpoint, this looks like famine. In response, metabolic hormones shift. “Levels of leptin, the hormone that signals fullness, fall, while ghrelin, the hunger hormone, rises. Your resting metabolic rate slows,” Prachi Mandholia, Clinical Nutritionist, tells Health Shots. Even simple activities like standing or fidgeting burn fewer calories.

This is why people on very low-calorie diets feel tired, cold, irritable and constantly hungry. The body is conserving energy, not burning fat enthusiastically.

Eventually, most people eat more not because of a lack of willpower but because their biology pushes back. The result is weight regain, often accompanied by guilt and confusion.

Not all calories are created equal

It is not as simple as “calories in, calories out”, regardless of the source. Research tells a different story: a 100-calorie apple and a 100-calorie cookie affect the body very differently.

A bowl of dal and vegetables and a packet of biscuits may contain similar calories. Still, their effects on blood sugar, insulin, satiety and metabolism are vastly different. Whole foods rich in protein and fibre are digested slowly, promote fullness, keep blood sugar stable and reduce hunger later in the day. Ultra-processed foods, even when of the same calorie quantity, are quickly absorbed, spike glucose and insulin, and leave appetite signals confused. Food quality, not just quantity, plays an important role in long-term progress.

Hormones, stress and sleep

Chronic stress, poor sleep, hormonal changes and even gut health significantly influence how the body responds to food. Elevated cortisol, the stress hormone, encourages fat storage, especially around the abdomen, and increases cravings for quick-energy foods. Sleep deprivation alters appetite hormones, making people hungrier the next day and less responsive to fullness cues.

Women often feel this more acutely due to menstrual cycles, menopause, thyroid issues or conditions like PCOS, where insulin resistance can blunt the effects of calorie reduction. Eating less without addressing stress, sleep or hormone balance can worsen fatigue and weight gain.

Weight loss requires consistency, not deprivation

Long-term progress is less about restriction and more about sustainable habits.

This includes:

Eating balanced meals with enough protein and fibre Maintaining regular meal timings to stabilise blood sugar Managing stress and prioritising sleep Movement that enhances strength and metabolic health rather than just burning calories Eating in a way you can imagine sustaining for years, not weeks

Small, consistent changes like eating early dinners or adding a daily walk can cumulatively shift body composition and metabolic health without the resentment that comes with severe dieting.

Scales don’t tell the whole story

Focusing only on weight can be misleading. Improvements in energy, digestion, blood sugar, cholesterol, waist circumference, and mood often precede major changes. Many people become metabolically healthier even when weight loss is gradual.

When we shift the goal from ‘losing kilos’ to ‘improving health markers’, weight loss becomes a natural byproduct. Long-term weight loss isn’t about eating as little as possible. It’s about eating intelligently, managing stress, respecting biology and building habits that last. Cutting calories may start the conversation, but it can’t finish it. Sustainable weight loss happens when nourishment, not deprivation, becomes the foundation.