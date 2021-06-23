7 best vitamin K foods to eat

After getting injured, you must have noticed a clump of dark red or brown jelly on your skin. It may not be the prettiest thing, but it means you are healing. Blood clots are important, and vitamin K plays a major role in the formation of the gel-like masses. This nutrient is also needed for your overall well being and energy levels. It helps in improving memory as well as ensuring your blood pressure doesn’t shoot up or go very low. A deficiency in it can lead to health problems such as gum issues and poor bone health. To avoid these health issues, load up on these vitamin K foods.
Here’s why this nutrient is needed:
When it comes to the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA), the amount of vitamin K you need depends on your gender and age. According to the US National Institutes Of Health, here are average daily recommended amounts:
There are many vitamin K supplements that can be bought from the market. However, large doses of vitamin K supplements might interfere with certain medications. For instance, this vitamin can interact with the blood thinner warfarin, and lead to dangerous bleeding. On the other hand, vitamin K from food sources is unlikely to cause toxicity. So, if you are looking for a natural way to meet your requirements, then there are many vitamin K foods you can have. Here are some vitamin K foods that ought to be part of your daily diet:
Of the best vitamin K foods is broccoli. This power food is packed with vitamin K, as well as fibre, protein, iron, potassium, calcium, selenium and magnesium. Therefore, from improving bone density to muscle building, broccoli is the undisputed wholesome goodness champion. Hundred grams of raw broccoli consists of 102 micrograms of vitamin K, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.
This delicious fruit is packed with vitamin K, making it one of the most effective vitamin K foods. It also has other essential nutrients that help with digestion and weight management. Vitamin K present in bananas is easily absorbed by the body and helps metabolise carbohydrates and fats, turning them into energy. It also removes unwanted chemicals from the liver and kidneys, and maintains a healthy nervous system.
Avocados are other vitamin K foods that fight inflammation, improve cholesterol levels and are a great source of vitamin K and magnesium. This fruit also contains potassium and is an excellent source of fibre, thereby helping you to stay full for longer durations of time.
Blueberries are also one of the yummiest vitamin K foods that are low in calories and packed with nutrients and antioxidants. Vitamin K and antioxidant content of blueberries help reduce risk factors for heart disease, lowering LDL cholesterol levels and blood pressure.
Almonds and cashews are options of vitamin K foods. These contain high amounts of vitamin K and magnesium, and are beneficial for heart health and reducing appetite. Nuts also offer monounsaturated fats that improve blood sugar and cholesterol levels and have anti-inflammatory properties.
Spinach should not be just Popeye’s favourite food. The list of vitamin K foods is incomplete without this leafy green vegetable. One cup of this healthy vegetable consists of 145 mcg of this important vitamin. And if you consume 100 grams of it, you will get around 483 mcg of vitamin K.
Besides being rich in protein, eggs are among the list of vitamin K foods. They contain essential nutrients and minerals such as folate, and selenium. Eggs are the ideal food to provide the adequate amounts of nutrients needed by the body for optimum muscle growth and maintenance of bone strength. In addition, eggs help increase levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL), also known commonly as “good cholesterol”. Higher levels of HDL can help reduce the risk of heart disease.
Vitamin K is essential for blood clotting, and better bone as well as dental health. By including vitamin K foods in your daily diet, you can make sure to keep yourself healthy.
They are not a primary source of vitamin K, but they do have this nutrient. It has 1 percent of the daily value per cup.
Yes, it is a good source of vitamin K. Half a cup of cooked cabbage consists of about 81 micrograms of vitamin K.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Healthy Eating, Nutrition, Recipes, Superfoods
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.