7 best vitamin K foods to eat

Vitamin K plays a key role in blood clotting and more. Meet your daily requirements by eating these vitamin K foods.

After getting injured, you must have noticed a clump of dark red or brown jelly on your skin. It may not be the prettiest thing, but it means you are healing. Blood clots are important, and vitamin K plays a major role in the formation of the gel-like masses. This nutrient is also needed for your overall well being and energy levels. It helps in improving memory as well as ensuring your blood pressure doesn’t shoot up or go very low. A deficiency in it can lead to health problems such as gum issues and poor bone health. To avoid these health issues, load up on these vitamin K foods.

Why is vitamin K important for your body?

Here’s why this nutrient is needed:

It is a crucial fat-soluble vitamin containing prothrombin, that helps prevent blood clotting, improves bone metabolism, and regulates blood calcium levels. It got its name from the fact that it is needed for normal blood clotting, as per a study published in Food & Nutrition Research.

Vitamin K is also helpful in improving episodic memory in older adults and is beneficial in keeping blood pressure lower by preventing mineralisation in the arteries.

In case of vitamin K deficiency, you may experience bleeding gums and clotting. Vitamin K deficiency could also reduce bone mineralisation and contribute to osteoporosis.

Vitamin K RDA

When it comes to the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA), the amount of vitamin K you need depends on your gender and age. According to the US National Institutes Of Health, here are average daily recommended amounts:

Babies up to 6 months : 2.0 mcg

7 to 12 months: 2.5 mcg

1 to 3 years: 30 mcg

4 to 8 years: 55 mcg

9 to 13 years: 60 mcg

14 to 18 years: 75 mcg

Men aged 19 and older: 120 mcg

Women ages 19 and older: 90 mcg

Pregnant or breastfeeding teenagers: 75 mcg

Pregnant or breastfeeding women: 90 mcg

Vitamin K foods you can include in your diet

There are many vitamin K supplements that can be bought from the market. However, large doses of vitamin K supplements might interfere with certain medications. For instance, this vitamin can interact with the blood thinner warfarin, and lead to dangerous bleeding. On the other hand, vitamin K from food sources is unlikely to cause toxicity. So, if you are looking for a natural way to meet your requirements, then there are many vitamin K foods you can have. Here are some vitamin K foods that ought to be part of your daily diet:

1. Broccoli

Of the best vitamin K foods is broccoli. This power food is packed with vitamin K, as well as fibre, protein, iron, potassium, calcium, selenium and magnesium. Therefore, from improving bone density to muscle building, broccoli is the undisputed wholesome goodness champion. Hundred grams of raw broccoli consists of 102 micrograms of vitamin K, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

2. Banana

This delicious fruit is packed with vitamin K, making it one of the most effective vitamin K foods. It also has other essential nutrients that help with digestion and weight management. Vitamin K present in bananas is easily absorbed by the body and helps metabolise carbohydrates and fats, turning them into energy. It also removes unwanted chemicals from the liver and kidneys, and maintains a healthy nervous system.

3. Avocados

Avocados are other vitamin K foods that fight inflammation, improve cholesterol levels and are a great source of vitamin K and magnesium. This fruit also contains potassium and is an excellent source of fibre, thereby helping you to stay full for longer durations of time.

4. Blueberries

Blueberries are also one of the yummiest vitamin K foods that are low in calories and packed with nutrients and antioxidants. Vitamin K and antioxidant content of blueberries help reduce risk factors for heart disease, lowering LDL cholesterol levels and blood pressure.

5. Nuts

Almonds and cashews are options of vitamin K foods. These contain high amounts of vitamin K and magnesium, and are beneficial for heart health and reducing appetite. Nuts also offer monounsaturated fats that improve blood sugar and cholesterol levels and have anti-inflammatory properties.

6. Spinach

Spinach should not be just Popeye’s favourite food. The list of vitamin K foods is incomplete without this leafy green vegetable. One cup of this healthy vegetable consists of 145 mcg of this important vitamin. And if you consume 100 grams of it, you will get around 483 mcg of vitamin K.

7. Eggs

Besides being rich in protein, eggs are among the list of vitamin K foods. They contain essential nutrients and minerals such as folate, and selenium. Eggs are the ideal food to provide the adequate amounts of nutrients needed by the body for optimum muscle growth and maintenance of bone strength. In addition, eggs help increase levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL), also known commonly as “good cholesterol”. Higher levels of HDL can help reduce the risk of heart disease.

Vitamin K is essential for blood clotting, and better bone as well as dental health. By including vitamin K foods in your daily diet, you can make sure to keep yourself healthy.

Related FAQs Do bananas have vitamin K? They are not a primary source of vitamin K, but they do have this nutrient. It has 1 percent of the daily value per cup. Does cabbage have vitamin K? Yes, it is a good source of vitamin K. Half a cup of cooked cabbage consists of about 81 micrograms of vitamin K.