Not only milk, these 9 fruits are also rich in calcium

You must be telling your child to drink a glass of milk every day. It is good not just for children, but also for adults. Young or old, the body requires a consistent intake of calcium, which is mostly found in milk and other dairy foods. It is needed to maintain bone density and prevent conditions such as osteoporosis, a disease that can make your bones weak. However, if you are not a fan of milk or dairy products like cheese, you can opt for colourful fruits. Yes, there are calcium-rich fruits like figs and oranges that can make your bones and teeth strong.
The body needs an adequate supply of calcium from foods or supplements to maintain health. Adults aged 19 and over need 700 mg of calcium in a day, according to the UK’s National Health Service.
Here’s why it is important:
Here are some of the best calcium-rich fruits to add to your diet:
An orange gives more than vitamin C. Hundred grams of orange gives 43 mg of calcium, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “So, eating oranges can support your immune system and bone health while maintaining normal muscle function,” says the expert.
Figs, one of the calcium-rich fruits, are also full of potassium, fibre and antioxidants. “Half cup of figs have around 180 mg of calcium, and since they are rich in fibre, they help in improving digestion,” says the expert. Their high potassium content makes them good for your heart as well.
Kiwi, an excellent source of vitamin C, is also one of the calcium-rich fruits. “Due to the presence of vitamin C, it promotes skin health and collagen production,” says Singh. As it consists of nearly 60 mg of calcium, it helps in supporting bone health too.
“Hundred grams of papaya has around 30 mg of calcium,” says the expert. They are also rich in essential vitamins like C and A that can boost immunity and support eye health. This way, consuming papaya can keep infections at bay and support your bone health.
Blackberries are also part of the calcium-rich fruits. “Half cup of blackberries have around 42 mg of calcium,” says the expert. Apart from calcium, they are also rich in vitamin C, fibre and antioxidants. “So, they also promote immune function and improve digestion,” says the expert.
Raspberries are also part of the calcium-rich fruits. “Half cup of raspberries have about 32 mg of calcium,” says the expert. They are also loaded with fibre and vitamin C. “These fruits can enhance digestion, improve immunity and make bones and teeth strong,” says the expert.
The fruit is known for their vitamin A, fibre and potassium content. It is also one of the calcium-rich fruits. “The calcium content in this fruit is 13 mg per apricot. The fruit promotes good vision, helps prevent constipation while aiding in maintaining strong bones,” says Singh.
Goji berries provide antioxidants that are needed for good eye health, and their calcium content contributes to strong bones. “One-fourth cup of goji berries has 45 mg of calcium. They also have vitamin C, iron and antioxidants,” says the expert about one of the best calcium-rich fruits.
Lemons are a great source of vitamin C and fibre. The yellow-coloured fruit also has calcium. Hundred grams of lemon has 26 mg of calcium, according to the USDA. “Being rich in vitamin c, lemons boost immune function and enhance calcium absorption, which is vital for bone health,” says the expert.
You can directly eat calcium-rich fruits or add them oatmeal, salads, smoothies and cereal.
While calcium-rich fruits are essential, consuming them in excessive amounts may lead to some side effects.
Having milk and dairy foods can help you in meeting your daily calcium needs. But if you don’t want to be dependent on them, consume calcium-rich fruits. Make sure to have them in moderation to avoid issues like bloating and diarrhea while still reaping their benefits.
Bananas are not particularly high in calcium in comparison to other fruits. A medium-sized banana contains approximately 5-6 mg of calcium, which is quite low when compared to fruits like figs, oranges, or blackberries that have significantly higher calcium content.
Milk is generally considered to be a better source of calcium than broccoli in terms of calcium content. A cup of milk contains approximately 300 mg of calcium. Milk also contains vitamin D, which enhances calcium absorption in the body, making it an efficient source of calcium. Broccoli contains calcium too, about 40 mg per 100 grams.
