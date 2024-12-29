Lacto-vegetarian: Here’s what the diet looks like

A lacto-vegetarian is basically a vegetarian who eats dairy products, but not eggs. Know which all foods are included and excluded in the diet.

Vegetarian diets have become quite popular. While some follow them due to health benefits, others do it because they don’t wish to harm animals. Whatever is the reason, being a vegetarian can be beneficial. If you feel that in a vegetarian diet all that you can eat are vegetables, then you are mistaken. Switching to vegetarianism exposes you to many options. One of them is following the lacto-vegetarian diet, which allows you to have dairy products. The focus is on foods that come from plants, but you can also have milk, and other dairy items. This type of diet is great for your heart, and may also help to prevent diabetes.

What is lacto-vegetarianism?

When it comes to vegetarians, most of them don’t have any products derived from animals. That means most vegetarians don’t consume milk, cheese, or eggs. “The word ‘lacto’ means milk, and lacto-vegetarianism, a type of vegetarianism, is a dietary practice that focuses on plant-based foods while including dairy products,” says dietician Ramya B. This vegetarian diet provides a balanced intake of plant-based nutrients and the extra benefits of dairy products. So, you can get nutrients like calcium, and vitamin D from food sources such as milk, and yogurt.

What are the benefits of being a lacto-vegetarian?

Following this type of diet can offer a range of health benefits, including:

1. Rich in nutrients

“A diet consisting of fruits, whole grains, legumes, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and dairy provides essential nutrients like fibre, and vitamin D,” says the expert. It also offers minerals such as calcium and magnesium, and antioxidants. Dairy products like milk, yogurt, and cheese provide high-quality protein, essential for muscle repair, growth, and immune function.

2. May protect the heart

Following a lacto-vegetarian diet may be good for your heart, as it may help to lower cholesterol levels. Vegetarian diets, including the lacto-vegetarian diet, may help lower total and LDL (low-density lipoprotein or bad) cholesterol, which can lead to heart issues, as per research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association in 2015.

3. May prevent diabetes

Diabetes is a common chronic health condition in which the blood sugar shoots up. Vegetarian diets like the lacto-vegetarian diet, may help in prevention of diabetes, as per research published in the European Heart Journal in 2023. “Higher intake of foods rich in fibre, and whole grains can help to regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity,” says Ramya.

4. May help in cancer prevention

Antioxidants from plant food sources such as fruits and vegetables may help to lower the risk of cancer. During a 2010 study published in the Cancer Management and Research journal, vegetarian diets, including the lacto-vegetarian one, were linked to a 10 to 12 percent lower risk of developing cancer.

5. Weight management

“Plant-based diets are often less in calories and high in fibre, which can help to maintain a healthy weight,” says the expert. Dairy products like yogurt may improve satiety, which can help to reduce overall calorie intake. A 2016 analysis published in the Journal Of General Internal Medicine showed that people who followed a vegetarian diet for 18 weeks lost about 2 kg more than meat eaters.

6. May protect against postmenopausal osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a skeletal disease that leads to weak bones, and lacto-vegetarian diet may provide protection, especially in postmenopausal women. During a 2023 study, published in the Nutrition Research journal, researchers found that the lacto-vegetarian dietary pattern can be suggested as a protective method against postmenopausal osteoporosis, which is osteoporosis resulting from decreased estrogen levels.

What can a lacto-vegetarian eat?

Here is what this type of vegetarian diet should consist of:

Milk (cow, goat, or plant-based alternatives like soy, almond, or oat milk)

Cheese (cheddar, mozzarella, ricotta, etc.)

Yoghurt (regular, Greek, or dairy-free alternatives)

Butter

Cream

Cottage cheese

Leafy greens (spinach, kale, and lettuce)

Root vegetables (carrots, potatoes, sweet potatoes, and beetroot)

Cruciferous vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts)

Berries (strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries)

Citrus fruits (oranges, lemons, and grapefruits)

Tropical fruits (mangoes, pineapples, and bananas)

Other vegetables (tomatoes, zucchini, bell peppers, and cucumbers)

Whole grains (oats, brown rice, quinoa, and barley)

Pasta (made from whole wheat or other grains)

Cereals (whole grain, and bran flakes)

Bread (whole wheat or multigrain varieties)

Lentils (red, green, brown)

Chickpeas

Beans (kidney beans, and black beans)

Peas (green peas, and split peas)

Nuts (almonds, walnuts, cashews, and pistachios)

Seeds (chia seeds, flaxseeds, and pumpkin seeds)

Olive oil

Coconut oil

Avocado oil

Vegetable oil

Nut butters (peanut butter, and almond butter)

Tofu

Edamame

What does a lacto-vegetarian not eat?

They follow a plant-based diet that includes dairy items but excludes certain animal-derived foods.

Beef

Pork

Lamb

Game meats like venison

Chicken

Turkey

Duck

Fish

Shellfish like shrimp, crabs, lobsters, and oysters

Other seafood like squid, and scallops

Eggs

Processed meats like sausages, bacon, ham, and salami

Are there downsides of being a lacto-vegetarian?

While this kind of diet offers numerous health benefits, there are certain risks and challenges to be aware of, especially if the diet is not well-balanced.

People who follow a vegetarian dietary pattern like lacto-vegetarianism may be at risk of under consuming nutrients like iron and vitamin B12, according to research published in Frontiers in 2023.

People who follow this type of diet may have vitamin B12 deficiency, as it is primarily found in animal products. “Since a lacto-vegetarian diet does not include meat, fish, and eggs, its followers may be at risk of B12 deficiency,” says the expert. This vitamin is vital in making DNA or deoxyribonucleic acid, the genetic material in all human cells.

Heme iron present in animal products is well absorbed compared to plant products. “This can lead to iron deficiency, especially in people with higher iron needs, like menstruating women,” says the expert.

There is no place for meat in the lacto-vegetarian diet. If you follow this diet, you can still consume dairy products like milk, cheese, yogurt, and butter apart from plant-based foods such as fruits and vegetables.

Related FAQs Do lacto-vegetarians drink milk? Yes, lacto-vegetarians can drink milk. All dairy products like milk, cheese, butter, yogurt, and curd are included in the lacto-vegetarian diet. The term "lacto" itself originates from the Latin word for milk, highlighting the inclusion of dairy in this dietary practice. Do lacto-vegetarians eat eggs? No, a lacto-vegetarian does not eat eggs. The lacto-vegetarian diet specifically excludes eggs, along with meat, poultry, fish, and seafood, while allowing dairy products such as milk, yogurt, cheese, and butter.