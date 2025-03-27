Looking for ways to lower cholesterol? Try these heart-friendly oils

Lowering cholesterol is important to support your heart health. It's not just the foods that make a difference. Oils are equally important. Know which oil is good for cholesterol and your heart.

While cooking you must have noticed that the oil you use can enhance the flavour of a dish. Mostly derived from seeds and fruits, cooking oils do more than making a dish taste better. They may also have cardiovascular protective properties, which means they can be beneficial for your heart. One of the best ways to protect your heart is to make sure your cholesterol level does not shoot up. So, you have to ensure you eat all things healthy, including oil. But which oil is good for cholesterol? Read on to find out the healthy cooking oils for your heart.

What are the dangers of high cholesterol?

Cholesterol, a waxy and fat-like substance, is necessary for your body. “It is a fundamental component of cellular structure, and helps in the production of hormones like cortisol and estrogen, and vitamin D synthesis,” says cardiologist Dr Abhijit Borse.

Your body relies on an appropriate level of cholesterol for these bodily functions. If you have high cholesterol, it can cause problems. It is when you have a total cholesterol above 200 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL), according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This means your low-density lipoprotein (LDL) or “bad” cholesterol, high-density lipoprotein (HDL) or “good” cholesterol and triglycerides are more than 200 mg/dL.

Here are some of the dangers of having high cholesterol:

Hi! I am

Atherosclerosis : Excess LDL cholesterol can get accumulated on arterial walls, forming plaques, which can narrow the arteries. “This can reduce blood flow, and may lead to heart attacks or strokes,” says Dr Borse.

: Excess LDL cholesterol can get accumulated on arterial walls, forming plaques, which can narrow the arteries. “This can reduce blood flow, and may lead to heart attacks or strokes,” says Dr Borse. Heart disease : When the arteries get narrowed or blocked, the heart needs to work harder. This can lead to coronary artery disease, which may lead to death.

: When the arteries get narrowed or blocked, the heart needs to work harder. This can lead to coronary artery disease, which may lead to death. Peripheral Artery Disease: It is a health condition in which the arteries get narrowed outside the heart. “This usually happens in the legs, and reduced blood flow in the limbs can lead to pain, and mobility issues,” says the expert.

Which oil is good for cholesterol?

If you want to know which oil is good for cholesterol, here are some options:

1. Extra virgin olive oil

“Made of pressed olives, this oil is high in monounsaturated fats and polyphenols, which fight inflammation and improve heart health,” says nutritionist Pooja Kedia. So, if want to know which oil is good for cholesterol, make sure extra virgin olive oil is part of the list. It increases HDL-cholesterol and reduces LDL-cholesterol, as per research published in Evidence-Based Complementary And Alternative Medicine in 2015. You can drizzle it over salads, cooked vegetables, or whole grains, but go for light sautéing.

2. Avocado oil

Extracted from avocados, this oil is high in monounsaturated fats and vitamin E. If you want to know which oil is good for cholesterol, make sure to try avocado oil. “They help to aid in lowering LDL levels while enhancing HDL cholesterol. It also offers anti-inflammatory benefits, making it a strong choice for cardiovascular health,” says Dr Borse. It is ideal for sautéing, roasting, and stir-frying. It can be used for salad dressings, guacamole, or drizzling over grilled dishes.

3. Flaxseed oil

Cold-pressed flaxseeds are used to make this oil, which is rich in alpha-linolenic acid, a type of omega-3 fatty acid. “This helps support heart health and improve cholesterol metabolism, which involves the way the synthesises, transports, and excretes cholesterol,” says Kedia. You can drizzle it over already cooked dishes. But don’t expose it to high heat, as harmful compounds can get formed while using it for cooking.

4. Walnut oil

Wondering which oil is good for cholesterol Go for the oil made from pressed walnuts, which are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and polyphenols. “It also contains ellagic acid, which is an antioxidant known to support heart health,” says Kedia. Use this oil in salad dressings and healthy dips.

5. Canola oil

Extracted from rapeseed plants, this oil is full of monounsaturated fats, omega-3s, and low in saturated fats. “It can help to lower LDL cholesterol while increasing HDL cholesterol, and so, can improve overall heart health,” says Kedia. It goes well with cooking, baking, sautéing, and grilling.

6. Sesame oil

If you want to know which oil is good for cholesterol, then you have to try sesame oil. Extracted from sesame seeds, this oil is a great option. “It has antioxidants such as sesamol and sesamin that help to contribute to lowering cholesterol levels,” says Dr Borse. They can prevent oxidative damage to LDL particles and support overall heart health. You can add it to homemade hummus or dressings.

7. Coconut oil

Extracted from coconut meat, coconut oil is rich in medium-chain triglycerides or MCTs and saturated fats. “MCTs are metabolised quickly, so they provide energy rather than storing fat. This oil raises HDL cholesterol, but also increases LDL cholesterol a little bit,” says Kedia. It is best to use it in moderation, as too much saturated fat can negatively impact your cholesterol levels. You can use it for high-heat cooking, baking, or stir-frying. So if you want to know which oil is good for cholesterol, you need to try coconut oil.

8. Peanut oil

Peanut oil, which is extracted from peanuts, and is high in MUFAs and vitamin E is a good oil for cholesterol. During a 2010 study, published in the Journal Of Food Science, peanut oil was found to have cardiovascular protective properties. Researchers found that it decreased total and the bad cholesterol without reducing the good cholesterol. It is good for stir-frying, sautéing as well as grilling.

Side effects of oils for high cholesterol

Now that you know which oil is good for cholesterol, remember to not go overboard with it. “About 15 ml of the oils can be used to enjoy the benefits,” says Kedia. Using them in excess may lead to some side effects:

Most oils have high-calorie content, which may lead to weight gain if consumed in huge amounts.

They can cause digestive issues such as bloating, and diarrhea.

May cause allergic reactions in people sensitive to ingredients like avocados, and walnut.

Coconut oil is high in saturated fats, which may increase LDL cholesterol if overused.

High cholesterol is a health concern that you must not ignore, as it can lead to life-threatening heart problems. Switching to healthier oils and eating well can improve your cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of any heart disease. Apart from staying away from fried food, make sure to know which oil is good for cholesterol.

Related FAQs Which is the worst oil for cholesterol? Some oils can lead to increased bad cholesterol (LDL), contribute to inflammation, and harm heart health. For instance, palm oil raises LDL cholesterol, as it is high in saturated fats. Is ghee bad for cholesterol? Ghee (clarified butter) contains healthy fats that can boost HDL (good cholesterol), which helps protect the heart. But since ghee is rich in saturated fat, excessive intake may increase bad cholesterol, which can contribute to artery blockage.