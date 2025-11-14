7 common kitchen mistakes that could be secretly causing high cholesterol levels

Even simple kitchen habits can quietly cause high cholesterol. From excess oil to skipping fiber, here are 7 everyday mistakes to watch out for.

Cholesterol is not all bad! Our body actually needs it to build cells and produce hormones. But when levels of LDL, or ‘bad’ cholesterol, get too high, it can lead to plaque buildup in arteries and increase the risk of heart disease. According to the World Health Organization, high cholesterol contributes to nearly 4.4 million deaths each year worldwide. While genetics and lifestyle play a part, what happens in your kitchen matters more than you think. Everyday habits, from the amount of oil you pour to how often you fry or skip fibre, can quietly contribute to high cholesterol. Know how to spot and fix those mistakes.

7 everyday kitchen mistakes that can cause high cholesterol levels

Here are some common mistakes to avoid when it comes to managing high cholesterol:

1. Using too much oil or butter

A drizzle of oil might seem harmless, but it is easy to overdo it. While healthy fats, such as olive oil, are beneficial in moderation, using them excessively can lead to higher calorie intake and, over time, increase LDL (harmful) cholesterol levels. Butter and ghee, high in saturated fats, should also be limited. Instead of pouring directly from the bottle, measure your oil with a spoon or use a spray. Choose heart-healthy options like olive, canola, or avocado oil for everyday cooking.

2. Frying foods frequently

Crispy, fried snacks are tempting, but they are among the leading contributors to high cholesterol. Frying not only increases the fat content of food but also produces trans fats, a type of fat strongly linked to heart disease. Dietitian Vidhi Chawla says eating deep-fried foods occasionally can also affect lipid levels. Baking, air-frying, or grilling are healthier alternatives that keep the flavour without the fat overload.

3. Skipping fibre-rich ingredients

Fibre not only keeps your gut healthy, but it also plays a significant role in lowering cholesterol. The Mayo Clinic explains that soluble fibre reduces the absorption of LDL (bad cholesterol) into your bloodstream. Foods like oatmeal, beans, Brussels sprouts, apples, and pears are excellent choices. A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that consuming an additional 10 grams of dietary fibre daily reduces the risk of heart disease mortality by 17 per cent. This shows the importance of fibre in improving heart health.

4. Overusing salt and sugar

Excessive consumption of salt and sugar can disrupt your metabolism. High salt intake is linked to hypertension, which worsens heart health, while excess sugar raises triglyceride levels—another risk factor for cholesterol problems. Harvard Health Publishing notes that hidden sugars are found in items you might not suspect, like breads, soups, sauces, and salad dressings. Chawla recommends reading labels carefully and choosing unsweetened or low-sodium options whenever possible.

5. Storing leftovers in unhealthy fats

Reheating food stored in oily or greasy containers can increase the intake of oxidised fats, which are harmful to your arteries. When food cools, fat solidifies, and repeatedly reusing the same oil only worsens its quality. Instead, store leftovers in glass or stainless-steel containers, and avoid refrying old oil—it is one of the hidden causes of high cholesterol.

6. Ignoring portion control

Even healthy foods can raise cholesterol if eaten in excess. Many people underestimate portion sizes, especially when eating home-cooked meals. Large servings lead to more calorie intake, which in turn raises triglyceride levels. Using smaller plates, serving yourself modest portions first, and eating mindfully can help you manage your intake better.

7. Relying on processed sauces and dressings

Those colourful bottles of sauces and ready-made dressings may seem convenient. Still, they often come loaded with unhealthy fats, sodium, and added sugars, a combination that can quietly raise your cholesterol and triglyceride levels over time. Instead, opt for homemade versions made with heart-healthy ingredients. Use Greek yoghurt, olive oil, lemon juice, and herbs as your base; they are fresh, flavorful, and free from additives.

Be sure to avoid these mistakes to maintain healthy cholesterol levels.