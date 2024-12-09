Kimchi for weight loss: How it helps to shed extra kilos

Eating kimchi for weight loss is a good option, as it contains several important nutrients. Know how to include them in your diet.

If you are a fan of K-dramas, you must have noticed a red, juicy, fermented cabbage that Koreans love to pair with every meal: Kimchi! Hearing its crunchiness and vivid colour will undoubtedly entice everyone to seek out the recipe. But did you know that this fermented dish can be your secret weapon for losing weight? Yes, including kimchi for weight loss in your diet can be an effective way to shed extra kilos. Its low-calorie and high-fibre content makes it a guilt-free addition to your diet, while its spicy kick can help burn calories. Whether you enjoy it as a side dish, a topping, or a standalone snack, eating kimchi for weight loss can be a delicious and effective way to support your weight loss journey.

What is kimchi?

Kimchi is a popular Korean side dish made from fermented vegetables, mainly napa cabbage and radishes. It is a staple of Korean cuisine, noted for its distinct flavour and nutritional value. It is made by blending vegetables and spices such as chilli pepper powder, garlic, ginger, and scallions, as found in a study published in the Journal of Ethnic Food. The mixture is then fermented in a sealed container, allowing beneficial bacteria to grow. This fermentation process imparts its acidic flavour and probiotic qualities. Plus, it is a versatile dish that may be enjoyed on its own or as a side dish to other Korean dishes. It is also a common ingredient in soups, stews, and other recipes.

Kimchi for weight loss: How does it help?

Here’s how eating kimchi for weight loss helps:

1. It is low in calories and high in fibre

Eating kimchi for weight loss is quite beneficial because it is a low-calorie, high-fibre food that can help you lose weight. Its low-calorie content allows for guilt-free consumption, making it an excellent snack or side, as found in a study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food. Kimchi’s high fibre content aids digestion, increases satiety and regulates blood sugar levels. Fibre provides weight to your meals, keeping you satisfied for longer and decreasing the likelihood of overeating. It also helps to manage blood sugar levels by reducing sugar absorption into the bloodstream, avoiding spikes and crashes that can contribute to cravings and overeating.

2. High in probiotic

Kimchi’s fermentation process provides an enormous amount of probiotics, which are good bacteria that promote gut wellness, as found in a study published in the journal Food Science and Nutrition. These probiotics support a thriving gut flora, which has been linked to many health advantages, including improved digestion, lower inflammation, and potentially better weight management. A healthy gut microbiota promotes proper digestion, food absorption, and waste disposal. It also helps to reduce inflammation, which is a major underlying cause of many chronic disorders. Probiotics in kimchi can help with weight management by regulating appetite hormones and enhancing metabolic health.

3. Boosts metabolism

Eating kimchi for weight loss is advantageous due to its spicy kick, which comes from capsaicin, a compound found in chilli peppers. “Capsaicin can enhance thermogenesis, which is the process by which the body produces heat. This elevated temperature generation can cause a brief boost in metabolism, which may aid in calorie burning,” says dietician Gauri Anand. Plus, capsaicin may help lower hunger by signalling satiety to the brain. However, the effect of capsaicin on metabolism and appetite varies from person to person.

4. Reduces appetite

Kimchi’s unique blend of fibre and spicy ingredients can successfully suppress hunger and food cravings, resulting in a lower calorie intake. Its high fibre content adds bulk to your meals, increasing fullness and delaying the onset of hunger pains. Plus, the capsaicin in chilli peppers, a prominent ingredient in this food, might promote the production of hormones that signal fullness to the brain, thus reducing hunger. Consuming kimchi for weight loss can help you make smarter dietary choices and avoid overeating, ultimately leading to shedding extra kilos, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrition Research.

How to eat kimchi for weight loss?

If you want to eat kimchi for weight loss, here is a simple recipe you can try

Ingredients:

1 head of Napa cabbage, cut into quarters

1 teaspoon of salt

1 cup of Korean chilli powder

1/4 cup of fish sauce

1/4 cup of sugar

1/4 cup of garlic, minced

1/4 cup of ginger, minced

1/4 cup of scallions, chopped

Method:

Sprinkle salt over the cabbage and let it sit for 30 minutes to soften. Rinse and drain well.

In a bowl, combine chilli powder, fish sauce, sugar, garlic, ginger, and scallions.

Pack the cabbage into a jar, alternating layers of cabbage and sauce. Press down firmly to remove air bubbles.

Cover the jar and let it ferment at room temperature for 2-3 days. Transfer to the refrigerator to slow down fermentation.

Remember: When incorporating kimchi for weight loss, it is important to choose high-quality, fermented kimchi with minimal added sugars and sodium. Enjoy it as part of a balanced diet and consult with a healthcare professional for personalised advice.

Side effects of eating kimchi for weight loss

While kimchi for weight loss is generally safe for most people, there are a few potential side effects:

The fermentation process in kimchi can lead to gas and bloating, particularly for those who are not accustomed to consuming fermented foods.

The spicy nature of kimchi, due to the presence of capsaicin, may not be suitable for people with sensitive stomachs or those who experience acid reflux.

Takeaway

Kimchi, a fermented Korean dish, offers a unique blend of flavours and health benefits that can contribute to weight loss. Its low-calorie, high-fibre content, coupled with probiotic-rich fermentation, aids digestion, reduces appetite, and boosts metabolism. However, it is essential to choose low-sodium varieties and introduce kimchi gradually into your diet to minimise potential side effects like digestive discomfort and high blood pressure.

Related FAQs Is it safe to eat kimchi every day? Yes, you can eat kimchi every day in moderation. However, it is vital to choose low-sodium types and be careful of potential side effects such as digestive pain and elevated blood pressure, especially for people with sensitive stomachs or pre-existing health concerns. Can kimchi flatten your stomach? While kimchi can contribute to weight loss and improved digestion, it doesn't directly "flatten" your stomach. Regular physical activity and balanced eating is crucial to reduce belly fat.