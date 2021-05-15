From heart health to sugar control, here’s why you need to try bay leaf tea

Bay leaf tea is is a healthy option for a warm beverage. Not only does it help you relax, but it comes with a host of other benefits as well.

Besides elevating the taste of your biryani, dal makhani, curries and pulao, bay leaf, also known as tej patta, can do a lot more! Bay leaf are filled with aroma, and often used as a spicing agent to enhance traditional meals. Wondering how to consume bay leaves? Try bay leaf tea! Bay leaves are a great source of antioxidants, vitamin A, C, iron, potassium, calcium, and magnesium, and that’s exactly why it works wonders for the gastrointestinal system. What’s more, it works as an antioxidant, antidiabetic, diuretic, and appetite stimulant. And if you’re looking to build your tea stash, you can’t miss out on bay leaf tea. In fact, it tastes far better than green tea.

What is bay leaf tea?

Bay leaf tea is tea made by brewing bay leaves in water. You may add cinnamon as well as lemon and honey to elevate the taste. If you are wondering how to make bay leaf tea, then it’s as simple as it sounds. Just boil water, add the leaves and other condiments, and let it steep. You may strain it after a while, and add a sweetener of your choice, if required.

Benefits of bay leaf tea

Bay leaf tea comes with a host of health benefits. Here is why it should be part of your regular diet:

1. Helps with diabetes

A January 2009 study published in the Journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Nutrition revealed that bay leaves improve glucose and lipid profile with type 2 diabetes. Therefore, bay leaf tea is highly effective in treating type 2 diabetes and improves insulin sensitivity.

2. Improves digestion

Bay leaves are also known to improve digestion by stimulating the gastrointestinal tract, and promoting urination. It is also very effective to prevent constipation. It helps to stimulate appetite as well as help with colon health, states a study, published in Food Science & Nutrition.

3. Good for heart health

Bay leaf tea is good for your heart, this is because of its powerful combination of potassium, antioxidants, and iron. These nutrients help with cardiac rhythm as well as lowering blood pressure. A study, published in Transforming Healthcare in Low-Resource Settings, observed that bay leaf water significantly reduced cholesterol in seven days.

4. Strengthens immune system

Since bay leaf tea is a source of vitamin C, it’s also great for the immune system and has antibacterial properties, which keep infection at bay. Bay leaves are believed to have antidiarrheal, anti-inflammatory, and antidiabetic properties, that help to promote better immunity, states this study, published in Medicinal Plants of South Asia.

5. Boosts metabolism

Bay leaves also include the goodness of cinnamon that boosts metabolism and helps in weight loss. This is what makes bay leaf water an excellent option for weight loss.

6. Lowers stress levels

The magical leaves can also lower your stress levels. A rat study, published in the Indian Journal of Pharmacology, observed that the rats, who got an oral bay leaf extract dose for a week, seemed to be less anxious.

7. Treats cancer

Bay leaf has medicinal properties and it is also used by some to treat cancer. Moreover, its anti-inflammatory properties protect your body from inflammation.

Here is an easy recipe for bay leaf tea:

Ingredients you’ll need:

3 bay leaves



A pinch of cinnamon powder



2 cups of water

Lemon and honey (optional)

Procedure:

Step 1: Wash the leaves and in a saucepan, bring water to a boil.

Step 2: Add bay leaves and cinnamon powder, and let it boil for 10 minutes.

Step 3: Turn off the heat and strain the tea in a cup. Now, add any desired sweetener (honey) or lemon juice, as per your taste.

Side effects of bay leaf tea

While bay leaf tea is an excellent choice of beverage, overconsumption can lead to drowsiness. It can also slow down your breathing. Make sure to not consume bay leaf if you are already on sedatives. It can also lead to headaches and bloating.

Related FAQs Can you have bay leaf tea every day? Yes, you can sip on this refreshing tea every morning to give a healthy start to your day. However, make sure to not overconsume, as it can make you sleepy. Who should not drink bay leaf tea? While bay leaf tea is considered safe, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers should avoid it. More research is needed on the