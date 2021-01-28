Biotin overdose can lead to high blood sugar! 6 common side effects

There is a recommended amount of biotin you should take, as it may cause problems. One of the biotin side effects is high blood sugar. We tell you how it can further affect your body.

Want healthy hair, skin and nails? A biotin supplement may be the solution. Some even call it a magic pill, as it can resolve all your beauty issues. After all, it can help to promote hair growth and make nails strong. Its benefits have to do with the fact that it is an important vitamin. Biotin belongs to the family of vitamin B. Also known as vitamin H or vitamin B7, it is a water-soluble vitamin. It is a component of enzymes in our body that helps in breaking down fats and carbohydrates, converting them into energy. As our body doesn’t store water-soluble vitamins, we need to attain them from our food. While doing so, be careful, as there are biotin side effects.

Benefits of biotin

Taking a biotin supplement can help your hair as well as other areas of your body. According to nutritionist Manisha Chopra, here are some of the benefits of biotin:

Metabolic processes such as the production of glucose and fatty acids in our body are aided by biotin.

It helps in keeping our hair, skin, eyes, liver, nails and nervous system healthy.

It regulates blood sugar levels.

It helps embryonic growth during pregnancy.

It increases good cholesterol in the body.

It improves cognitive function.

Biotin overdose: What are the biotin side effects?

It has become a trend to take large doses of the vitamin with the intention of achieving results faster. Unfortunately, there are biotin side effects, and so, can actually create health problems. Hence, it is important to know everything about the biotin side effects before taking supplements:

1. Weakens immunity

Too much biotin can lower vitamin C level, which needs to be up, as the nutrient acts as a powerful antioxidant. It protects cells from damage and enhances the body’s natural defenses. If the level goes down, it can weaken your immunity, which can make you fall ill frequently. A study published in the American Journal of Physiology suggests that immunity can be hampered by too much biotin.

2. Elevates blood sugar

One of the biotin side effects is that it can lead to high blood sugar levels, which can prove to be dangerous for people with diabetes. A study, published in the Frontiers in Nutrition, says that it influences lipid levels as well as blood glucose levels.

3. Affects neurological system

Too much biotin can lower vitamin B6 levels in the body. This can then impact the neurological system, which can prove to be very dangerous for the body. It may lead to dizziness, mainly due to interactions with other vitamins.

4. Leads to rashes

If you feel that all biotin can do is make your skin glow, you must understand all the biotin side effects. Instead of making your skin flawless, an overdose of biotin can lead to skin rashes. There may be skin irritation and even acne in some people.

5. Impacts the liver

One of the biotin side effects is that it can negatively impact your liver. Too much biotin can lead to problems with insulin release. This, in turn, can interfere with the functioning of your liver, and that will effect other processes in the body.

6. Leads to digestion and kidney problems

You can end up with digestion problems that can lead to gut-related problems. If you are wondering if biotin is safe for your kidneys, then you should know that too much biotin leads to excessive urine production. This means that your kidneys will be burdened.

Can you take too much biotin?

Biotin is found in many foods and healthy drinks. Some biotin-rich foods are eggs, nuts, fish, sweet potatoes, soybeans, whole grains, mushrooms, bananas, cauliflower, seeds and meat. Peanuts, walnuts, milk and cereals also include biotin in small amounts. If you feel you need more and your doctor gives a thumbs up, you can take it as a supplement. Adults can consume 30 micrograms of biotin in a day, according to the US National Institutes Of Health. “If a woman is lactating, 35 micrograms is good enough,” says Chopra. Don’t have too much, as there are biotin side effects.

Biotin overdose symptoms

Biotin overdose is not common. Since it is a water-soluble vitamin, it gets excreted in the urine when you have it in excess. But in the case of biotine overdose, look out for these signs:

Insomnia

Excessive thirst

Frequently peeing

Biotin is fairly safe but the dosage is important. An overdose can lead to a multitude of biotin side effects. Hence, recommended daily dosage for adults is 30 micrograms. So, while including biotin in your diet, remember the dosage, as it can be harmful.

Related FAQs Is there a toxicity level of biotin? There is no evidence that shows toxicity of biotin. It is a water-soluble vitamin, so any excess amount will come out of the body through urine. How much biotin is in 10 almonds? About 1.5 micrograms of biotin can be found in 10 almonds. Adults can consume 30 mcg of almonds in a day, making it 5 percent of the recommended daily amount.