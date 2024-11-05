11 keto-friendly snacks to help you sail through this low-carb regime

Keto-friendly snacks such as avocado, boiled eggs, zucchini chips and Greek yoghurt can help keep your carbohydrate consumption in check.

Keto diet has gained widespread popularity for its potential benefits in weight loss and improved metabolic health. This low-carb, high-fat eating plan encourages the body to enter a state of ketosis, where it primarily burns fat for energy instead of carbohydrates. While it offers a range of delicious and satisfying meal options, snacking can sometimes be a challenge. However, with a little planning and creativity, you can enjoy a variety of keto-friendly snacks that will keep you energised and on track.

What is keto diet?

The keto diet is a popular eating plan that focuses on high-fat, low-carb foods. By dramatically reducing carbs, your body enters a state called ketosis, where it starts burning fat for energy instead of sugar. This can lead to potential benefits like weight loss, better glucose control, increased energy, and improved mental focus. A study published by StatPearls found that people who follow a keto diet have successfully overcome obesity problems and help to lose weight effectively.

Best keto-friendly snack ideas

When following the diet, snacking can be a bit tricky, as it is essential to choose foods low in carbs and high in healthy fats and moderate protein. Here are some satisfying keto-friendly snack ideas to keep you on track, as recommended by dietician Ramya B.

1. Avocado slices

Avocado slices are packed with healthy monounsaturated fats, which are essential for maintaining ketosis and providing sustained energy. They are also a good source of fibre, which aids in digestion and helps you feel fuller for longer, as found in a study published in the Journal of Nutrition. Additionally, they contain various vitamins and minerals, such as potassium, vitamin K, and vitamin E, which contribute to overall health. Whether enjoyed on their own or as part of a meal or snack, avocado slices are a delicious and nutritious way to support your goals. To prepare it first, choose a ripe avocado that yields slightly to gentle pressure. Then, cut in half lengthwise using a sharp knife. Twist the halves to separate them and gently remove the pit. Finally, slice each half into your desired thickness. You can enjoy them immediately or store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

2. Hard-boiled eggs

Hard-boiled eggs are a great source of protein, which is essential for building and repairing tissues. Protein also helps keep you feeling full and satisfied, reducing cravings for unhealthy treats, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrients. Additionally, they are low in carbohydrates, making them a perfect for keto-friendly snack. They are also versatile and can be enjoyed on their own or added to salads, sandwiches, or other dishes.

3. Cheese slices or sticks

Cheese slices or sticks are excellent keto-friendly snacks. They are packed with healthy fats, which are essential for fueling your body in ketosis. “Additionally, cheese is a good source of protein, which helps you to overeat,” says the expert. Most cheeses are low in carbohydrates, making them a perfect choice. Also, you can pair them with some nuts or olives for a balanced and satisfying snack.

4. Olives

Olives are packed with healthy monounsaturated fats, which are beneficial for heart health. These are one of the best keto-friendly snacks as they are low in carbohydrates and a good source of antioxidants. They can be enjoyed on their own or added to salads, pizzas, or other dishes. Plus, they are a versatile and delicious way to add flavour and healthy fats to your keto diet.

5. Keto trail mix

Keto trail mix is an excellent snack for people who are on a ketogenic diet. It is an ideal combination of nuts, seeds, and dried fruits that are low in carbohydrates yet strong in healthy fats and protein. Nuts and seeds are high in healthy fats, which are necessary for staying full and fuelling your body throughout the diet, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrients. In addition, they provide a variety of essential nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants. The dried fruits, while carefully picked for their low sugar content, provide a touch of sweetness and fibre to the mix. Overall, it is a practical, portable, and delicious snack that complements your keto lifestyle and keeps you going all day.

6. Full-fat Greek yoghurt

Full-fat Greek yoghurt is packed with protein, which helps keep you feeling full and satisfied. “Additionally, the healthy fats in Greek yoghurt can help stabilise blood sugar levels and reduce cravings,’ says the expert. It is also a good source of calcium and probiotics, which are beneficial for gut health. You can enjoy it plain, with berries, or use it as a base for dips and sauces.

7. Celery sticks with cream cheese

Celery sticks with cream cheese are a classic when it comes to keto-friendly snacks. “The crunchy celery provides fibre, while the creamy cheese offers a good source of healthy fats and protein,” explains the expert. This combination is not only satisfying but also low in carbohydrates, making it a perfect choice for a ketogenic diet. It is a simple, delicious, and nutritious snack that can be enjoyed anytime. Start by washing the celery stalks and cutting them into sticks of your desired size. Then, soften the cream cheese by leaving it at room temperature for a few minutes. If you prefer a sweeter taste, you can add a drizzle of honey or a sprinkle of cinnamon to the cream cheese.

8. Cucumber slices with guacamole

Cucumber slices with guacamole make a refreshing and nutritious snack for people on keto diet. Cucumbers are low in carbohydrates and high in water content, which can help you stay hydrated and aids in weight loss, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Applied Sciences and Biotechnology. Guacamole, made from avocados, is a good source of healthy fats, fibre, and potassium. This combination offers a satisfying and flavourful refreshment meal that fits perfectly into your daily routine. Wash and slice a cucumber into thin rounds. Mash ripe avocados with a fork, adding lime juice, salt, and pepper to taste. Top each cucumber slice with a dollop of guacamole.

9. Zucchini chips

Zucchini chips are low in carbohydrates and calories, making one of the most interesting keto-friendly snacks. “By baking zucchini slices with a little oil and seasoning, you create a crispy and satisfying snack that’s packed with nutrients,” says the expert. Plus, they are a great way to satisfy your cravings for something crunchy without compromising your goals.

10. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate, with a high cocoa content, is a surprising keto-friendly treat. It is rich in antioxidants, which can help protect your cells from damage. It is also a good source of fibre, which can aid in digestion, weight management and help you feel full, as found in a study published in Current Research in Food Science. However, it is important to choose dark chocolate with a high cocoa content, as milk and white chocolate are higher in sugar and carbohydrates.

11. Tuna salad

Tuna salad is packed with protein, which helps keep you full. It is also a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for heart health. “By combining tuna with low-carb ingredients like mayonnaise, celery, and onions, you can create a satisfying and nutritious meal that aligns with a ketogenic diet,” says the expert. It can be enjoyed on its own, in lettuce wraps, or on keto-friendly bread.