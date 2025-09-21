6 best keto-friendly cooking oils to support heart health and boost your energy

Choosing the right oils can make your keto diet healthier and more effective. Try these 6 keto-friendly cooking oils, which not only help you stay in ketosis but also support heart health.

When you are following a ketogenic diet, choosing the right cooking oils is just as important as tracking your carbs. Oils are not just a source of fat, they also fuel your body with steady energy, support ketosis, and offer additional health benefits. But which oil is best for your Keto diet? While there are several cooking oil options, not all are Keto-friendly. Choosing the right oil can help promote heart health and reduce inflammation. According to experts, the best oils for keto are those rich in healthy fats, stable at cooking temperatures, and nutrient-dense enough to add more than just calories to your plate. From olive oil to ghee, each has its unique properties.

6 best cooking oils for the Keto diet

Here are the top 6 keto-friendly cooking oils with their unique benefits:

1. Olive oil

Olive oil is one of the healthiest choices for keto. “Rich in monounsaturated fats, antioxidants, and vitamin E, it supports heart health and helps reduce inflammation in the body,” says Dietitian Vidhi Chawla. It also contains oleic acid, which research shows may protect against chronic diseases. A study published in Green Sustainable Process for Chemical and Environmental Engineering and Science notes its powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities.

With about 120 calories and 13.5 grams of fat per tablespoon, olive oil works best to drizzled over salads, roasted vegetables, or low-heat dishes.

2. Avocado oil

Avocado oil is another excellent pick because it has a higher smoke point than olive oil, making it ideal for roasting, sauteing, and frying. Like olive oil, it is packed with monounsaturated fats that support heart health. It may also reduce the risk of cancer and age-related conditions, according to a review in Comprehensive Reviews in Food Science and Food Safety.

With 120 calories and 13.5 grams of fat per tablespoon, it is a nutrient-rich oil that has a neutral taste, which makes it perfect for homemade mayo, stir-fries, or even baking.

3. Coconut oil

Coconut oil stands out because it is loaded with medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which the body quickly converts into ketones, providing an instant energy source for those on keto. It also supports energy metabolism and can help keep you feeling active throughout the day. A study in Nursing and Health Professionals suggests it is best used in baking and low-heat cooking because of its relatively low smoke point of 350°F (177°C).

Each tablespoon delivers 121 calories and 13.5 grams of fat. It is especially popular for stir-fries and baked goods.

4. Ghee (clarified butter)

Ghee is a traditional fat that is lactose-free and rich in fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K. It contains butyrate, a fatty acid that supports gut health and reduces inflammation, while its high smoke point makes it perfect for sauteing and frying. A study in the International Journal of Research in Ayurveda highlights its role in promoting longevity and protecting against various health problems. Dietitian Vidhi Chawla recommends ghee for those who enjoy Indian cooking since it adds depth of flavour while offering multiple health benefits.

5. Butter

Butter, particularly when sourced from grass-fed cows, is another keto-friendly cooking oil. It contains beneficial fatty acids like conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), which may help with fat loss, along with vitamins A, D, E, and K that support overall health. It also has higher omega-3 fatty acid levels, which are linked to improved heart health.

Each tablespoon provides 102 calories and 11.5 grams of fat, making it a satisfying addition to sauteed veggies, baked goods, or even keto bread. As a medium-heat cooking fat, it is versatile and delicious.

6. Macadamia nut oil

Macadamia nut oil is often underrated but highly beneficial for a ketogenic lifestyle. It is rich in monounsaturated fats and omega-3 fatty acids that promote heart health while helping to reduce inflammation in the body. It also contains antioxidants that protect cells from oxidative stress, making it a nutrient powerhouse. Stable at high heat, it is excellent for stir-fries, drizzling over salads, or blending into dressings. Vidhi notes that macadamia nut oil is not only versatile in flavour but also one of the best oils for adding both nutrition and taste to keto meals.