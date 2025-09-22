Keto diet may lead to high cholesterol levels despite weight loss, study warns

The keto diet can help with quick weight loss, but it may raise cholesterol, affect the liver, and cause blood sugar or nutrient issues. Know the possible side effects before trying it.

Weight loss is a goal many chase, and diets promising quick results often catch our attention. One such diet is the ketogenic, or keto, diet, which focuses on high fats and very low carbohydrates. People turn to keto hoping to shed kilos fast, curb cravings, and boost energy. Its popularity has surged thanks to rapid weight loss results. But recent research in mice suggests that while the keto diet can help with weight loss, it may also raise cholesterol and affect heart health, showing that its impact goes beyond just the number on the scale. Therefore, it is important to know the hidden side effects of keto before trying it.

What does the latest research say about Keto’s health risks?

The ketogenic, or keto, diet is a high-fat, very low-carbohydrate eating plan that has gained popularity for its promise of rapid weight loss and appetite control. By drastically reducing carbs, the body shifts into a state called ketosis, burning fat for fuel instead of glucose. Many people try keto, hoping to shed kilos quickly and boost energy levels.

However, recent research raises important questions about its long-term effects. A study published in Science Advances found that mice fed a long-term keto diet developed several concerning health issues. These included higher blood lipid levels, which increase heart disease risk, fatty liver disease that can impair liver function, and difficulty regulating blood sugar after meals, a warning sign for diabetes.

While the keto diet helped obese mice lose weight, these metabolic risks highlight potential hidden dangers. Encouragingly, the study also found that glucose regulation improved once the diet was stopped, suggesting some effects may be reversible.

{{{htmlData}}}

How does Keto affect cholesterol and heart health?

The ketogenic, or keto, diet is built around very high fat intake, often providing up to 90 percent of daily calories from fat, while severely limiting carbohydrates and protein. By shifting the body’s metabolism, keto encourages the use of ketones, derived from fat in the liver, as fuel instead of glucose from carbs. This metabolic switch can promote weight loss, which is one reason the diet has gained popularity. In a typical 2,000-calorie keto diet, a person may consume around 165 grams of fat, much of it from saturated sources like butter and coconut oil.

While this can aid weight loss, it can also pose risks for heart health. Standard dietary guidelines recommend that only about 7 percent of calories come from saturated fat. Studies, including research published in the British Journal of Nutrition, have shown that low-carb, high-fat diets can raise levels of LDL, or bad cholesterol, a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease.

These findings suggest that while keto may help with weight loss, it can also increase cholesterol levels and strain the heart, highlighting the need for careful monitoring and moderation.

Are there other side effects of keto?

While the keto diet is considered safe and effective for weight loss, it can lead to these side effects:

Risk of diabetes: While the keto diet focuses on high fat and protein with very few carbs, this shift can sometimes affect blood sugar levels. In the long term, it may increase the risk of type 2 diabetes in some individuals.

While the keto diet focuses on high fat and protein with very few carbs, this shift can sometimes affect blood sugar levels. In the long term, it may increase the risk of type 2 diabetes in some individuals. Nutritional deficiencies: Since keto limits fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, it can lead to a shortage of essential micronutrients like magnesium and selenium. These deficiencies can affect energy, immunity, and overall health.

Since keto limits fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, it can lead to a shortage of essential micronutrients like magnesium and selenium. These deficiencies can affect energy, immunity, and overall health. Impact on the liver: The liver has to process large amounts of fat on a keto diet. For people with existing liver conditions, this added strain can worsen their health.

The liver has to process large amounts of fat on a keto diet. For people with existing liver conditions, this added strain can worsen their health. Digestive issues: A diet low in fibre-rich foods like grains and legumes can cause constipation and disrupt regular bowel movements.

While keto can support weight loss, these potential side effects show that it is important to be careful and research before starting any diet!