Kareena Kapoor eats dinner by 6 pm to stay fit at 44! Know why you should too

While sharing her daily routine, Kareena Kapoor said she eats dinner by 6 pm. We tell you the benefits of early dinner.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s glowing skin and fit physique at the age of 44 draws immense curiosity around her diet and wellness routine. One would think life would be a party every day for the Bollywood star, but she reveals otherwise. The mother of two, who is married to actor Saif Ali Khan, has shared that she now enjoys eating early, sleeping early and waking up early. Kareena has especially put the spotlight on the benefits of eating an early dinner.

The Good Newwz actress makes sure to eat at least three and a half hours before going to bed. Does this gap make a difference to health? Yes, it does, as one of the benefits of eating an early dinner is weight loss. It also helps improve digestion. There are more reasons to eat hours before getting some shut-eye.

Kareena Kapoor on eating an early dinner

“Early to bed and early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise.” It is not just a nursery rhyme. It is something that Kareena Kapoor follows, and we have seen the results. At 44, Kareena Kapoor is still an inspiration to people who want to stay fit and healthy.

Sharing her daily routine, Kareena Kapoor told the Nod magazine, “Dinner by 6 pm, lights out by 9.30 pm, morning workouts before the world wakes up. My friends know not to expect me at parties. And they respect that. They know I’ll be watching Schitt’s Creek on low volume!”

Why you should eat an early dinner like Kareena Kapoor?

Eating an early dinner like Kareena Kapoor, who dines at 6 pm, can offer numerous health benefits. Here are some of them:

1. Better digestion

Eating early dinner like Kareena Kapoor can give the digestive system sufficient time to break down food before bedtime. “When you lie down immediately after a late dinner, digestion slows down and increases the risk of indigestion,” says dietician Ginni Kalra. An early dinner ensures a lighter stomach by bedtime.

2. Improved sleep quality

A light stomach leads to better, uninterrupted sleep at night. Late meals activate the body’s metabolism, making it harder to relax and fall asleep. Eating early like Kareena Kapoor helps the body shift into rest mode more naturally.

3. Weight loss

If weight loss is your goal, eat an early dinner like Kareena Kapoor. During a study, published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, an association was found between eating a late dinner (10 pm) and weight gain. Another study, published in The British Journal of Nutrition, showed that eating an early evening meal at 7 pm resulted in favourable changes in weight loss. Early dinners give your body time to burn calories before you sleep. “This reduces the chances of fat storage, which is more common when you sleep soon after eating,” says Kalra.

4. Balanced blood sugar levels

Eating earlier in the evening can help prevent overnight blood sugar spikes. For people with diabetes, this healthy practice followed by Kareena Kapoor may support healthier blood sugar regulation. Eating dinner early (at 6 pm) has a positive effect on blood sugar level fluctuation, according to a study published in Nutrients.

5. Reduced risk of acid reflux

Lying down after a late meal can push the stomach acid up right into the esophagus. This can cause acid reflux, which can lead to a sour taste in the mouth and heartburn. It is an uncomfortable feeling that can be avoided by eating dinner on time.

6. Better skin health

Early meals give the body time to detoxify overnight, which can reflect positively on the skin. “Eating an early dinner may reduce acne, puffiness, and dullness, and promote a natural glow,” says the expert.

7. Reduced late-night cravings

Having an early and wholesome dinner can curb nighttime snacking, which often involves unhealthy options like chips or sweets. “This, in turn, supports better calorie control and nutritional balance,” says Kalra.

Foods to avoid during dinner

Certain foods are best avoided at dinner because they can disrupt digestion, interfere with sleep, or add unnecessary calories. Here are some of them:

Spicy foods: Items loaded with chili or strong spices can irritate the stomach lining and trigger acid reflux or gastric discomfort, especially while lying down soon after eating.

Caffeinated drinks: Beverages like coffee and tea contain caffeine, which stimulates the nervous system and can make it hard to sleep early

Fried or greasy foods: These are heavy and difficult to digest, and so, can lead to bloating, indigestion and sluggishness. They also add excess fat and calories without offering essential nutrients.

High-sugar foods: “Desserts, sweets and sugary drinks spike blood sugar levels and can lead to energy crashes and poor sleep,” says the expert. They also promote weight gain if consumed regularly at night.

Red meat: While nutritious, red meat takes longer to digest and can overburden the digestive system at night. It may also disrupt sleep due to increased metabolic activity.

Processed carbohydrates: White bread, white rice and pasta can lead to blood sugar spikes and fat storage. They lack fibre, which is important for nighttime digestion.

Related FAQs What is the healthiest time to eat dinner? The healthiest time to eat dinner is typically between 6 pm and 7.30 pm. This allows a gap of at least 2 to 3 hours before going to bed, giving your body time to digest food properly. Are there benefits of eating early dinner for skin? Yes, eating early gives the liver more time to process toxins overnight, which contributes to clearer skin and reduced breakouts. What is the best time to eat dinner while pregnant? During pregnancy, the best time to eat dinner is between 6.30 pm and 8.30 pm. Pregnant women often experience slower digestion and are more prone to acid reflux due to hormonal changes and pressure on the stomach. Eating early gives the body time to digest food properly before lying down for sleep. What is the best time for seniors to eat dinner? For older adults, the ideal dinner time is also between 6.30 pm and 8.30 pm. As we age, the body’s metabolism slows down and the ability to digest heavy meals weakens. Eating early allows seniors to digest their food thoroughly and sleep more comfortably.