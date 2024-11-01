Instant coffee: A quick fix or a health risk?

Chat with
Quick and easy, pick-me-up products have always been popular, with the good old instant coffee being a favourite in this segment. A regular in every kitchen, it is ideal for busy mornings when you need an instant caffeine boost. It is packed with antioxidants, which can help protect your body from chronic disease and decrease your risk of developing type 2 diabetes and liver cancer. However, caffeine and the fact that it can cause anxiety, insomnia, and stomach problems is something that might not make this a healthy beverage to have regularly.
Brewed from beans by removing most of the moisture, it is a drink that is made by adding water or milk to the ground coffee powder. The two primary techniques for making it are spray-drying and freeze-drying. While spray-drying is usually quicker and less expensive, freeze-drying retains more of the coffee’s flavour and aroma, as found in a study published in the journal Reference Module in Food Science.
Here is the breakdown of the nutritional value of this quick beverage, as found in a study published by US Department of Agriculture.
Here are some of the potential benefits of this drink, as explained by nutritionist Fiona Sampat.
It is convenient! All you need to do is add hot water to the bean powder or granules to enjoy a warm cup of coffee. This makes it an excellent choice for those with hectic mornings and are always running short on time, or for people who always want an easy and instant cup of coffee.
It boasts a significantly longer shelf life compared to its freshly brewed counterpart. This extended longevity makes it an ideal choice for storage, ensuring that you always have a quick and convenient caffeine fix at your disposal, regardless of the circumstances.
It stands out for its low caffeine content and reduced acidity levels when compared to traditional brewed options. This makes it great for people who are sensitive to caffeine or have a lower tolerance for it. One serving of instant coffee with one teaspoon of powder may contain 26 milligram (mg) of caffeine, but a cup of regular coffee contains 37 mg, according to the US Food and Drug Association.
Caffeine, a key component of instant coffee, has been extensively known for its positive impact on cognitive function and mood. It can enhance brain function, improve alertness, and elevate mood. According to a study published in the journal Food Components to Enhance Performance, several questionnaires and methods have been used to assess caffeine’s effects on mood. It has shown that doses of 200 to 250 milligram of caffeine elevate mood and that these effects can last up to 3 hours.
People who increased their daily coffee intake by at least one cup had an 11 percent lower risk of type 2 diabetes compared to those who didn’t change their coffee habits, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrients. This happens due to certain compounds in coffee, particularly chlorogenic acid, which may play a role in reducing the risk. These can help improve insulin sensitivity, which means your body can use insulin more effectively to regulate blood sugar levels. Additionally, it may also help reduce inflammation, another factor linked to the development of this problem.
Making this quick beverage at home is very simple. All you need is a mug, hot water, and instant coffee powder or granules.
Yes, it is generally safe to drink instant coffee every day, but moderation is key. While instant coffee offers potential health benefits like antioxidant protection and reduced risk of certain diseases, excessive caffeine intake can lead to side effects such as anxiousness, sleeplessness, and stomach problems.
The “better” choice between instant and traditional coffee is often determined by personal preferences and priorities. While instant coffee is convenient and has a longer shelf life, regular has a more complex flavour profile and a higher content of antioxidants. However, drinking instant coffee can provide certain health benefits, including increased cognitive function and a lower risk of certain diseases. Finally, the ideal option is the one that you enjoy the most and that meets your needs.
