Instant coffee: A quick fix or a health risk?

Is your daily cup of instant coffee good for your health? While it might be convenient, it can also lead to many side effects.

Quick and easy, pick-me-up products have always been popular, with the good old instant coffee being a favourite in this segment. A regular in every kitchen, it is ideal for busy mornings when you need an instant caffeine boost. It is packed with antioxidants, which can help protect your body from chronic disease and decrease your risk of developing type 2 diabetes and liver cancer. However, caffeine and the fact that it can cause anxiety, insomnia, and stomach problems is something that might not make this a healthy beverage to have regularly.

What is instant coffee?

Brewed from beans by removing most of the moisture, it is a drink that is made by adding water or milk to the ground coffee powder. The two primary techniques for making it are spray-drying and freeze-drying. While spray-drying is usually quicker and less expensive, freeze-drying retains more of the coffee’s flavour and aroma, as found in a study published in the journal Reference Module in Food Science.

Nutrition value of instant coffee

Here is the breakdown of the nutritional value of this quick beverage, as found in a study published by US Department of Agriculture.

Protein: 12.2 gram

Fibre: 0 gram

Total lipid fat: 0.5 gram

Total sugar: 0 gram

Calcium: 141 milligrams

Iron: 4.41 milligrams

What are the benefits of instant coffee?

Here are some of the potential benefits of this drink, as explained by nutritionist Fiona Sampat.

1. Easy to prepare

It is convenient! All you need to do is add hot water to the bean powder or granules to enjoy a warm cup of coffee. This makes it an excellent choice for those with hectic mornings and are always running short on time, or for people who always want an easy and instant cup of coffee.

2. Extended storage life

It boasts a significantly longer shelf life compared to its freshly brewed counterpart. This extended longevity makes it an ideal choice for storage, ensuring that you always have a quick and convenient caffeine fix at your disposal, regardless of the circumstances.

3. Contains less caffeine

It stands out for its low caffeine content and reduced acidity levels when compared to traditional brewed options. This makes it great for people who are sensitive to caffeine or have a lower tolerance for it. One serving of instant coffee with one teaspoon of powder may contain 26 milligram (mg) of caffeine, but a cup of regular coffee contains 37 mg, according to the US Food and Drug Association.

4. Boosts mood

Caffeine, a key component of instant coffee, has been extensively known for its positive impact on cognitive function and mood. It can enhance brain function, improve alertness, and elevate mood. According to a study published in the journal Food Components to Enhance Performance, several questionnaires and methods have been used to assess caffeine’s effects on mood. It has shown that doses of 200 to 250 milligram of caffeine elevate mood and that these effects can last up to 3 hours.

5. Reduces risk of diabetes

People who increased their daily coffee intake by at least one cup had an 11 percent lower risk of type 2 diabetes compared to those who didn’t change their coffee habits, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrients. This happens due to certain compounds in coffee, particularly chlorogenic acid, which may play a role in reducing the risk. These can help improve insulin sensitivity, which means your body can use insulin more effectively to regulate blood sugar levels. Additionally, it may also help reduce inflammation, another factor linked to the development of this problem.

How to make instant coffee at home?

Making this quick beverage at home is very simple. All you need is a mug, hot water, and instant coffee powder or granules.

Start by filling your mug with hot water.

Add the desired amount of the powder or granules to the water.

Stir well until the coffee is fully dissolved.

For a richer flavour, you can add milk or cream.

If you prefer a sweeter taste, add sugar or honey. And there you have it, a quick

and easy cup of coffee ready to enjoy!

Side effects of instant coffee

While instant coffee comes with its set of benefits, there are some drawbacks too. It is important to note that there are some side effects of excessive caffeine intake such as anxiety, insomnia, and digestive issues,” says the expert. Additionally, the processing methods used to make it can sometimes strip away some of its natural nutrients. Ultimately, the impact of it on your health depends on various factors, including your individual tolerance to it and your overall lifestyle. Moderation is key, and it is best to enjoy instant coffee in moderation as part of a balanced diet.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Is it safe to drink instant coffee every day?

Yes, it is generally safe to drink instant coffee every day, but moderation is key. While instant coffee offers potential health benefits like antioxidant protection and reduced risk of certain diseases, excessive caffeine intake can lead to side effects such as anxiousness, sleeplessness, and stomach problems.

2. Which is better, instant or regular coffee?

The “better” choice between instant and traditional coffee is often determined by personal preferences and priorities. While instant coffee is convenient and has a longer shelf life, regular has a more complex flavour profile and a higher content of antioxidants. However, drinking instant coffee can provide certain health benefits, including increased cognitive function and a lower risk of certain diseases. Finally, the ideal option is the one that you enjoy the most and that meets your needs.