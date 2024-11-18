Banana with milk: Is it safe or harmful to your body

Banana with milk is a popular combination. But is it healthy? Know the benefits and side effects of eating this fruit with milk.

Banana with milk is one classic combination that is loved by adults as well as children. While some like to start their day with this combination, others enjoy it before an intense workout. Both are superfoods oozing with nutrients such as vitamin D, calcium, and protein. Considering their impressive nutritional value, you may think they are good for your health when eaten together. Yes, there are health benefits, but there are also side effects of pairing this fruit with milk. Know all about this popular food combination before mixing these two healthy ingredients.

What are the benefits of having banana with milk?

1. High in nutrients

Bananas are full of potassium, fibre, and vitamins like C and B6. Hundred grams of ripe bananas have 12.3 mg vitamin C, 0.2 mg vitamin B-6, 1.7 grams fibre, and 326 mg potassium, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). “Combine it with milk, which is packed with protein, calcium and Vitamin D, and you will get the most wholesome and power-packed meal full of nutrients,” says dietician Dr Archana Batra.

2. Promotes digestion

Bananas have a high content of dietary fibre, which is also easy to digest and promotes a healthy gut. “Milk is known to have a lot of probiotics which helps with a healthy gut flora. Additionally, the natural enzymes in bananas like amylase help in the processing of food in the body,” says the expert. As a result, this banana with milk combination may reduce bloating and help improve issues related to constipation.

3. Boosts energy

Bananas have natural sugars like glucose, fructose and can help to give you a quick boost of energy. This energy boost can get sustained by milk due to the protein content in it. So, banana with milk can act as a great breakfast or pre-workout option, which will help you be energetic and productive all day.

4. Supports muscle health

The natural carbohydrates in bananas, and the protein in the milk can be helpful in muscle growth and repair when combined together. Eating protein-rich food after exercise can help repair tissues and promote muscle growth, as per research published in The Physician And Sports Medicine in 2009. Bananas can help provide carbohydrates to replace glycogen stores (glucose that the body uses for energy) in your muscles, according to research published in the Journal Of The International Society Of Sports Nutrition in 2017.

5. Keeps you content

The high fibre content in banana will keep you fuller for longer. When paired with milk, it makes it a more filling meal in general. “Combinations like these are very helpful in avoiding the urge to eat needless junk in the middle of the day. This banana with milk combination can be a very good snacking option,” suggests the expert.

What are the side effects of banana with milk?

1. May be harmful for heart and liver

Banana with milk combination has not received a thumbs up from everyone. Banana with cow milk is dubbed as an incompatible combination in Ayurveda, as it may be harmful to the body, especially heart and liver, as per a research published in the Journal Of Ayurveda And Integrative Medicine in 2021.

2. May lead to weight gain

Banana with milk combination is full of calories. Hundred grams of ripe banana has 85 calories, as per the USDA. As for 100 grams of whole milk, it has 61 calories, according to the USDA. “They can cause weight gain if consumed in excess, especially if the total number of calories consumed surpasses the amount of energy the body needs,” says Dr Batra. Controlling portion sizes is crucial for preventing weight gain. One cup of milk and a medium banana make an appropriate snack portion.

3. Stomach issues

“Cow milk has lactose, which can lead to various problems,” says the expert. Symptoms like diarrhea, nausea, stomach cramps, and boating can be seen in people who are lactose intolerant. These happen because lactose intolerant people are unable to completely digest the sugar or lactose in the milk.

How to make banana with milk healthy?

1. Choose the right milk

Cow milk is widely used to make banana shakes or smoothies with banana and milk. Choose plant-based milk like soy, almond, or oat milk to cut calories and the amount of saturated fat. “With this option, you can enjoy banana with milk that provide vital nutrients like calcium and protein,” says the expert.

2. Limit portion size

A balanced serving includes one cup of milk and a medium-sized banana. Making sure you don’t use too many bananas or milk will help you to not go overboard with calories. This simple banana with milk combination will offer an adequate amount of protein, healthy fats, and carbohydrates.

3. Cut down on added sugars

Sugar or other sweeteners like honey or jaggery are not required because bananas naturally give flavour. The number of calories will get increased by adding other sweeteners. “If you want to make it tastier, try adding a touch of vanilla essence or cinnamon, which are both low in calories,” says the expert.

Banana with milk is widely consumed, especially in the morning. It is a delicious combination. Still, have it in moderation to enjoy its health benefits without worrying about weight gain or other side effects of banana and milk combination.