Is eating leftover rice healthy or not?

In households that majorly have rice eaters, you may find that they tend to cook it in bulk. The cooked rice is then stored in the fridge, and used depending on convenience. You may like to pair rice with a curry for lunch and then use the leftover rice for dinner. True, isn’t it? But is it safe to use leftover rice? There is a school of thought that it may cause food poisoning, leading to vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal cramps. But you can do a few things to ensure that the leftover rice you are using for dinner is safe to consume. All you have to do is make sure that you store and reheat leftover rice properly so that you don’t get sick.
It is not always safe to eat leftover rice, as it can make you sick, primarily due to a bacteria called Bacillus cereus, which is commonly found in rice. “Bacillus cereus spores don’t die during the cooking process, and if the leftover rice is kept at room temperature, the spores can multiply and produce toxins, causing food poisoning,” says nutritionist Abhilasha V. Food poisoning caused by a bacterium known as Bacillus cereus is called the fried rice syndrome, as per research published in Microbial Pathogenesis in 2023.
Here’s how it happens:
“If you consume leftover rice contaminated with bacillus cereus, symptoms of food poisoning can occur within one to five hours,” says Abhilasha. These include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal cramps.
These symptoms are usually short-term but can be severe, especially for people with weakened immune systems.
Proper storage of cooked rice is essential to prevent spoilage and foodborne illnesses caused by bacterial contamination. Here’s how to store leftover rice safely:
After cooking, it is important to cool rice quickly to prevent the growth of bacteria, which thrive in warm environments. Spread the cooked rice on a clean baking sheet or shallow pan to allow it to cool more quickly.
Once the rice is cooled, transfer the cooled rice into clean, airtight containers or resealable plastic bags. “This prevents exposure to air, which can introduce bacteria and dry out the rice,” says the expert.
Always label the containers or bags with the date of storage so that you can keep track of how long the rice has been stored. This helps ensure you consume it within the safe storage time.
“Rice should be cooled down then stored in the refrigerator within one hour after cooking so that the risk of bacterial growth is minimised,” says the expert. Store the cooked rice in the refrigerator at or below 40 degree Fahrenheit. It is best to keep rice towards the back of the fridge where the temperature is cooler and more consistent. Cooked rice can last in the fridge for three to four days, and after this period, discard the rice, as the risk of bacterial contamination increases.
Reheating cooked rice safely is crucial to prevent foodborne illnesses. Here’s how to safely reheat leftover rice:
Do not reheat rice more than once, according to the UK’s Food Standards Agency.
“Repeated heating can increase the risk of bacterial growth, so reheat the amount of rice you plan to eat,” says Abhilasha.
Signs of food spoilage may include a change in colour, and texture, and an unpleasant odour, according to the US Department of Agriculture. Here are signs that indicate the leftover rice has gone bad:
Eating leftover rice can make you sick due to the presence of bacteria. Make sure to store and reheat leftover rice to avoid getting sick.
