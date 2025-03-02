Can drinking coffee cure a hangover?

You may have a habit of drinking coffee every morning due to its ability to keep you alert. But is coffee good for a hangover?

Do you enjoy drinking coffee for its rich flavour and stimulating effects? Many people start their day by mixing water or milk with coffee. Yes, the caffeinated beverage made from roasted coffee beans is a popular morning drink. After all, black coffee in particular can quickly boost alertness and energy. That’s probably why some people may ask, “Is coffee good for a hangover?” Following a night of heavy drinking, some people do consider this beverage to be a cure. Is it just a myth or an actual solution to problems such as headache, nausea and fatigue? Read on.

What is a hangover?

You may be eagerly waiting to get the answer to your question, “Is coffee good for a hangover?” But first, know what a hangover means. It refers to a few symptoms that pop up as a result of excessive drinking. Alcohol can suppress the release of vasopressin, a hormone that sends signals from the brain to the kidneys to retain fluid. So, consuming this drink increases urination and leads to mild dehydration. This likely contributes to hangover symptoms such as thirst, fatigue, and a headache, according to the US National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. It also directly irritates the stomach’s lining and increases acid release, leading to nausea and discomfort in the tummy.

Is coffee good for a hangover?

There is no scientific evidence to show that drinking coffee can cure a hangover. However, there is research on mixing caffeinate with alcohol. Consuming alcohol with caffeine can lead to a higher blood pressure, irregular heartbeat and dehydration, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As for your question, “Is coffee good for a hangover?” The answer is not that simple. “Coffee is not the best drink to have after consuming a lot of alcohol, but it can help to relieve some symptoms,” says nutritionist Haripriya. N.

It may help to ease the following symptoms:

Caffeine in coffee can fight fatigue and help you to feel more awake.

If you drink this beverage, it can constrict your blood vessels. “This may temporarily ease headaches caused due to excessive consumption of alcohol,” says the expert.

To get rid of the alcohol from your system, you need to allow your body time to break down alcohol in your body. “It usually takes approximately one hour for the body to break down the alcohol after consuming a standard drink, which can be 355 ml of beer,” says the expert.

Is coffee good for a hangover? Here’s when it doesn’t work

Some of the symptoms can worsen if you drink this beverage:

Coffee is a diuretic, so it can make you want to pee more often and worsen alcohol-induced dehydration.

It may irritate the stomach lining, and lead to nausea or acid reflux.

Too much caffeine can intensify dizziness, jitters and headaches.

Is coffee good for a hangover? Know how much to consume

“One small cup (150 to 200) of black coffee is generally safe,” says Haripriya. Avoid strong espresso or multiple cups of coffee, as too much caffeine can worsen dehydration and jitters.

If you plan on drinking coffee to cure a hangover, make sure to have water alongside the caffeinated beverage to prevent dehydration. “Also, have a light meal first to avoid stomach irritation. You can have toast, and eggs to avoid stomach discomfort,” says the expert.

Healthy drinks to cure a hangover

“Go for these healthier options after a hangover, which is mainly caused by dehydration, electrolyte imbalance and low blood sugar,” says the expert.

1. Coconut water

High in electrolytes (potassium, sodium and magnesium), this natural drink helps to rehydrate your body. “The natural sugars in this drink can help to stabilise your blood sugar levels,” says the expert. Drink 1 glass (250 ml) first thing in the morning, but make sure to sip slowly or pair it with a light breakfast.

2. Lemon honey water

Lemon honey water for weight loss is popular. It can also be used to deal with a hangover, as it can help the liver to process alcohol. “Lemon can help to neutralise your body’s pH (potential of hydrogen) level and help with stomach discomfort. Honey contains fructose, which helps to break down alcohol faster,” says the expert. Mix warm water with juice of half lemon and 1 teaspoon of honey then drink it slowly in the morning on an empty stomach.

3. Ginger tea

You may not be happy with the answer to your question, “Is coffee good for a hangover?” But ginger tea may help to manage the symptoms. Ginger’s antioxidant compounds may help with a hangover, as per research published in Molecules in 2016. “It can soothe nausea and stomach upset caused by too much alcohol,” says Haripriya. Boil a small fresh ginger in a cup of water for 5 minutes, add honey or lemon for extra benefits then sip it while it is warm.

4. Banana smoothie

“Banana can restore potassium levels lost due to too much alcohol consumption,” says the expert. Blend 1 banana with 1 cup of almond milk, 1 teaspoon of honey and half teaspoon of cinnamon. Have it for breakfast or as a mid-morning snack.

5. Tomato juice

Instead of asking is coffee good for a hangover, have tomato juice. “The juice, rich in vitamins A, C, and potassium, can boost liver function and help to break down alcohol faster in your body,” says the expert. Blend fresh tomatoes with a pinch of salt, black pepper and a few drops of lemon juice. Have this drink in the morning with breakfast.

Is coffee good for a hangover? Not really. While it may do away with fatigue and ease headaches, it can also leave you dehydrated. Instead, have drinks like coconut water and tomato juice to feel better.

Related FAQs Does coffee flush out alcohol? No, coffee does not flush out alcohol from your system. Your liver is responsible for metabolising alcohol, breaking it down at a fixed rate of about 0.015 percent blood alcohol concentration per hour. Coffee does not speed up this process. It only makes you feel more alert but does not lower your actual blood alcohol levels. What not to drink for a hangover? You should not have energy drinks after having alcohol in excess. They can dehydrate you, as both energy drinks and alcohol are diuretics.