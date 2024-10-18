Beetroot is not the only iron-rich food! Try these 7 other options

Iron is good for your health, and a deficiency in this nutrient can lead to anaemia. If you think beetroot is the only iron-rich food that can save you, you need to know other foods that can help you!

Iron deficiency is surely not a healthy sign. Unfortunately, it is a common health condition among women which can have serious implications if left untreated. But, the good thing about iron is that its deficiency can be easily reversed with the right diet, and just by adding raw produce, you can amp up the iron intake in the body. When diagnosed with iron deficiency, we all turn to that red in colour root vegetable- beetroot. However, it is a big misconception that beetroot is the only iron-rich food. There are plenty of iron-rich foods out there that you can add to your diet.

Why is iron important?

Iron is a vital nutrient for many bodily functions. Iron is found in ample amounts in either heme or non-heme forms: heme comes from animal products, and non-heme comes from plants. The common symptoms of iron deficiency include low energy, breathlessness, headaches, irritability, dizziness, or anaemia. As per the National Institute Office of Dietary Supplements, the recommended daily allowance (RDA) for females assigned at birth (FAAB) is about 8-18 milligrams (mg) of iron per day. If you are wondering which are those common iron-rich foods apart from beetroot, there is a whole list that awaits you!

Is beetroot the healthiest iron-rich food?

Beetroot can be a very healthy addition to any diet as it is rich in iron and other health-enriching nutrients that help produce haemoglobin and prevent anaemia. The nitrates in beetroot can also enhance blood flow to the brain, potentially increasing cognitive function and mitigating the risk of dementia. However, beetroot is rich in vitamin A which, at times, is more than the recommended daily allowance. Excess storage of this fat-soluble vitamin in the body can make it hard for your body to eliminate. High levels of beetroot can also lead to low blood pressure and might cause mild allergic reaction. Also, the high calcium oxalate in beetroots might interfere with calcium absorption, increase the risk of kidney stones and can lead to an upset stomach. So, if you are at risk of any of these problems, there are other sources of iron that you include in your diet.

Other iron-rich foods you should try!

Iron is essential for producing haemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body. It also plays a vital role in building immunity, boosting metabolism, and promoting cognitive development. Adequate levels of this mineral can help prevent anaemia. However, it is not always those red-coloured vegetables and fruits such as beetroot that have the most iron, there are other good sources of iron as well.

Nutritionist Avni Kaul says that several foods offer more iron than beetroot, which provides around 0.8 mg of iron per 100 grams. Here are 7 iron-rich foods that can enhance your diet:

1. Pumpkin seeds (0.8 mg per 100 grams)

Pumpkin seeds are not only a great snack but are also a storehouse of various nutrients, including iron. With 9 mg of iron per 100 grams, they are an excellent addition to your diet. They are rich in antioxidants and healthy fats that lead to good overall health. They are also rich in magnesium, zinc, and healthy fats, making them a perfect snack or salad topping.

2. Dark chocolate (11.9 mg per 100 grams)

Surprisingly, dark chocolate is not only a delicious treat, but it is very high in iron, providing about 6.3 mg per 100 grams. Go for varieties with at least 70 percent cocoa content for maximum health benefits, including antioxidants that can be enjoyed in moderation.

3. Tofu (5.4 mg per 100 grams)

Tofu is a top plant-based source of iron, especially for vegans and vegetarians, delivering 5.4 mg per 100 grams. It is a versatile ingredient that can be used in stir-fries, salads, or grilled as a protein-packed option.

4. Lentils (3.3 mg per 100 grams)

Lentils are a fantastic source of plant-based iron, providing 3.3 mg of iron per 100 grams. They are also packed with protein and fibre and are versatile in cooking. Lentils can be a nutritious addition to soups, curries, or salads. Rich in protein and fibre, lentils not only aid in improving iron levels but also support digestive health and keep your weight in check.

5. Spinach (2.7 mg per 100 grams)

Spinach is a leafy green that is known for its rich nutritional profile. It gives 2.7 milligram of iron per 100 grams. While it is not the highest in iron, it is rich in vitamins A, C, and K, and it is easy to add to a variety of dishes like smoothies, soups, and stir-fries and can help enhance your overall nutrient intake.

6. Quinoa (2.8 mg per 100 grams)

Quinoa is a complete protein and makes for a great grain alternative. It gives about 2.8 mg of iron per 100 grams. Quinoa is also a storehouse of other essential nutrients like fibre, manganese, and magnesium. It is an excellent substitute for rice or it can be used as the base for salads and side dishes.

7. Chickpeas (6.2 mg per 100 grams)

Chickpeas are not merely a great source of iron, providing 2.9 mg per 100 grams, but they are also high in protein and fibre. Use them in dishes such as hummus, curries, or roasted as a crunchy snack.

The bottom line

If you think beetroot is the only iron-rich food good for your health, you are wrong! There are several iron-rich foods that may significantly improve your iron intake, helping to maintain energy levels and overall health. Adding them with vitamin C-rich foods like oranges or tomatoes can further boost iron absorption. Thus, adding these foods to your diet will not only help you make up for iron deficiency but will also benefit your overall health.