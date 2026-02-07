Why skipping meals backfires in diabetes? Ayurveda explains blood sugar stability through meal timing

How skipping meals impacts blood sugar levels? Learn why Ayurveda emphasises consistent meal timing for effective diabetes management.

Skipping meals is often framed as a shortcut to better health, lower calorie intake, better discipline, and faster results. But for those navigating blood sugar imbalances or diabetes, this well-intentioned habit can quietly do more harm than good. Ayurveda, with its deep understanding of metabolism, offers a compelling explanation of why consistency, not deprivation, is key to stable blood glucose.

What is Agni responsible for according to Ayurveda?

At the centre of Ayurvedic physiology is agni, the digestive fire responsible for metabolising food, energy, and even emotions. In diabetes, described in Ayurveda under Prameha, this fire is already irregular. “Skipping meals further destabilises agni, leading to sharp fluctuations in blood glucose rather than the steady balance the body needs”, Dr Anjali Sangar, Ayurveda Physician, Sarvagun Ayurveda, tells Health Shots.

Can skipping meals increase cortisol?

From a modern perspective, long gaps between meals trigger the release of stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline. “These hormones prompt the liver to release stored glucose into the bloodstream, often causing unexpected spikes followed by crashes”, says the doctor. Ayurveda recognised this centuries ago, observing that erratic eating weakens digestion and disrupts the body’s natural rhythm.

Why is the timing of meals important?

Meal timing, therefore, becomes as important as meal content. “Ayurveda advocates regular, mindful meals taken at consistent times each day, allowing the digestive system to anticipate food and respond efficiently”, says the physician. This predictability supports smoother glucose absorption, reduces cravings, and prevents overeating later in the day.

What are the consequences of skipping meals?

Another overlooked consequence of skipping meals is reduced nutrient intake for tissues. When the body perceives scarcity, it prioritises survival over repair. “Over time, this can worsen fatigue, insulin resistance, and metabolic stress, particularly in individuals already managing diabetes“, says Dr Sangar.

How many times should one eat according to Ayurveda?

Ayurveda doesn’t promote constant eating or excess. Instead, it emphasises intelligent spacing, eating when digestion is strongest, stopping before fullness, and choosing foods that sustain energy rather than spike it. “In a wellness culture that often glorifies fasting without context, Ayurveda offers a gentler truth: blood sugar thrives on rhythm”, says the Ayurveda specialist. In diabetes management, stability is achieved not by skipping meals but by honouring the body’s natural timing, one balanced plate at a time.