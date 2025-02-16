8 immunity-boosting morning drinks to make you stronger, healthier

You can build your immunity as soon as you wake up. Check out these morning drinks that can work wonders in keeping you away from ailments.

When it comes to your immunity, who knew that you can start working on it right from the time you wake up? Yes, while exercise and eating healthy can work wonders, there are many morning drinks that you can have on an empty stomach that are sure to build up your immunity. Prepared with the goodness of turmeric, aloe vera, and other greens, these beverages are super easy to make and delicious to taste. Here are some easy varieties of immune-boosting morning drinks that are sure to ward off the seasonal flu as well as other ailments.

Can diet boost immunity?

Yes, your diet plays a crucial role in boosting immunity by providing essential nutrients that help the body defend against infections. “A diet rich in vitamins like C, found in citrus fruits and vitamin E, in nuts and seeds, protects cells from damage caused by free radicals. Vitamin A, found in carrots and spinach maintains healthy mucous membranes, while vitamin D (sun exposure, fortified foods) modulates immune responses,” explains dietician Kejal Shah. Additionally, Zinc, which is part of whole grains as well as legumes aids in the production of immune cells.

Besides this, probiotics, found in curd and fermented foods as well as prebiotics, which are there in onions and garlic promote a healthy gut microbiome, which is essential for a strong immune system. There are many beverages too that can help make our immune system stronger. Bioactive compounds such as polyphenols that are found in green tea have immune-boosting properties. Adequate water intake ensures proper cellular function and helps flush out toxins. If you are looking to add some of these healthy drinks to your diet charts, check out some morning drinks that can go a long way in boosting immunity.

Morning drinks to boost immunity

Here are some morning drinks that are sure to make you healthy in no time.

1. Turmeric-Ginger Tea

One of the easiest and best morning drinks to boost immunity is turmeric ginger tea. Turmeric has curcumin which is very healthy for our bodies. A study, published in the journal Cytokine, states that curcumin supplementation significantly reduces levels of inflammatory markers. This helps to strengthen the immune response. Ginger has antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that improve digestion and fight infections.

How to make: Warm water and add 1/2 tsp turmeric, grated ginger, lemon juice, and honey (optional).

2. Amla (Indian gooseberry) juice

Amla is known to be a rich source of vitamin C. A study, published in the Journal of Food Science and Technology, states that amla is the second richest natural source of vitamin C (ascorbic acid). It has approximately 600 to 700 mg per fruit. This boosts white blood cell production and improves the skin barrier against pathogens.

How to make: Take 2-3 fresh amlas and blend these with water. Add honey for taste.

3. Lemon-cinnamon water

Lemon-cinnamon water is one of the most refreshing morning drinks to boost immunity. Lemon is known to be high in vitamin C. This aids detoxification of the body. On the other hand, cinnamon has antibacterial and antifungal properties and these protect against infections, explains Shah. A study, published in the journal Molecules, states that cinnamon is known for fighting microbes, viruses, fungi, oxidants, tumours, and hypertension.

How to make: Warm water and add the juice of one lemon and 1/4 tsp cinnamon powder.

4. Tulsi (holy basil) tea

There are many benefits of tulsi. It contains natural adaptogens that reduce stress and enhance immunity, explains Shah. It is also rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, and zinc and strengthens the body’s defence system against infections. Besides this, it has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, which help the body fight off bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens. Tulsi is also known to support respiratory health, making it especially beneficial during cold and flu seasons.

How to make: Take fresh tulsi leaves blend them with water, a pinch of black pepper, and honey.

5. Green Smoothie

When it comes to morning drinks, nothing compares to a green smoothie. This is a delicious and nutrient-packed way to boost your immunity. Packed with chlorophyll, vitamins, and antioxidants, this beverage is excellent for detoxifying and supporting immune function. In fact, this is one of the best morning drinks to have for sustained energy throughout the day.

How to make: Blend spinach, cucumber, green apple, lemon juice, and water.

6. Golden milk (turmeric milk)

Besides being delicious, turmeric milk is also the best morning drink for immunity. It combines the anti-inflammatory benefits of turmeric with calcium and protein from milk. This is a traditional Ayurvedic drink known for its healing properties. It also promotes gut health and helps in better digestion.

How to make: Warm milk (or plant-based milk) and add 1/2 tsp turmeric as well as a pinch of black pepper.

7. Aloe vera juice with mint

Aloe vera soothes digestion, while its antioxidants strengthen immunity. This is what makes this juice one of the most refreshing morning drinks. Aloe vera and mint are not only soothing and refreshing but also rich in nutrients that strengthen the immune system. Aloe vera contains powerful antioxidants like vitamins A, C, and E, which protect the body from harmful free radicals. Mint helps fight bacterial and viral infections that weaken the immune system.

How to make: Take fresh aloe vera pulp and mix mint leaves, water, and a dash of lemon juice.

8. Carrot-orange immunity shot

Carrots have beta-carotene, a red-orange pigment found in plants and fruits. This supports mucosal immunity. This is the first line of defence against germs that try to enter through areas like your nose, mouth, lungs, stomach, and intestines. Oranges are known to be rich in Vitamin C. This is essential for immune cell function.

How to make: Juice fresh carrots and oranges. Add a small piece of ginger.

How to make healthy morning drinks?

To ensure your morning drinks are healthy and boost immunity, keep these points in mind:

When preparing these drinks, avoid caffeine and sugar for maximum benefits. Sugar can kill good gut bacteria.

Using fresh ingredients like ginger and turmeric is beneficial. If fresh turmeric isn’t available, you can use ground turmeric powder.

When using turmeric, add a pinch of black pepper to activate it. Black pepper enhances the absorption of curcumin, a key compound in turmeric.

Incorporate sources of vitamin C, such as oranges and lemons, to strengthen the immune system.

Use ingredients known for their anti-inflammatory properties, such as ginger and turmeric.

If sweetness is needed, opt for natural sweeteners like honey, which has antibacterial properties and antioxidants.

Many recipes involve water as a base, which helps keep you hydrated.

Why should immune-boosting drinks be had in the morning?

While morning drinks are very healthy, there is a reason why they are had as soon as we start our day. Having immune-boosting drinks in the morning offers several benefits, as your body is fasting and more receptive to nutrients. After a night’s fast, your body’s digestive system is more efficient in absorbing vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants from these drinks.

These drinks replenish lost fluids and help rehydrate the body, which is crucial for maintaining healthy bodily functions, including a strong immune system. Ingredients like lemon, ginger, and turmeric help flush out toxins accumulated overnight, promoting better liver function and immunity.

Warm beverages and antioxidant-rich drinks stimulate metabolism, helping the body efficiently convert food into energy. Many immune-boosting ingredients (like turmeric and ginger) have anti-inflammatory properties that combat inflammation, often higher in the morning due to cortisol levels. Also consuming antioxidants in the morning gives your cells protection against oxidative stress throughout the day.

Possible side effects of morning drinks for immunity?

While immune-boosting drinks are generally healthy, consuming them in excess or with improper ingredients can cause side effects. Here are some potential concerns to keep in mind:

Drinks with too much citrus (lemon, amla) can lead to acid reflux, stomach cramps, or an upset stomach. Excessive ginger can cause gas or bloating.

Adding too much honey, jaggery, or fruit juices may cause sudden spikes in blood sugar levels, especially for people with diabetes.

Ingredients like honey, nuts, or certain herbs may trigger allergies in sensitive individuals.

Too much turmeric can cause nausea, dizziness, or iron absorption issues.

Excessive consumption of vitamin C-rich drinks can lead to kidney stones over time.

Herbs like tulsi or turmeric may interact with blood-thinning medications. People on medications for blood pressure or diabetes should be cautious with cinnamon.

Acidic drinks (like lemon and apple cider vinegar) can erode tooth enamel if consumed frequently. Always rinse your mouth afterwards.

Overconsumption of herbs like moringa or aloe vera may affect hormone levels in some people.

Drinking too many diuretics (like green tea or herbal teas) may lead to frequent urination and dehydration.

So, while morning drinks can go a long way in boosting our immunity, moderation is the key. Make sure to limit your consumption to one serving per day. Besides this, make sure to rotate ingredients to avoid nutrient imbalances. Stop consuming drinks if they cause discomfort. Also, if you suffer from any underlying health conditions, make sure to consult your doctor before having these morning drinks.

Related FAQs Why are morning drinks important for immunity? Morning drinks can keep you stronger as they help kickstart your metabolism, hydrate your body, and deliver essential nutrients that strengthen your immune system throughout the day. Which is better for immunity: warm or cold morning drinks? Warm drinks are generally better as they soothe the throat, improve digestion, and enhance the absorption of nutrients that support immunity.