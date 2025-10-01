Too many carbs, too little protein: ICMR study reveals how Indian diets are driving obesity, diabetes cases

An ICMR study finds the Indian diet provides 62 percent of calories from carbs, among the highest globally. Heavy intake of white rice, wheat, sugar, and saturated fats, along with low protein, is rising diabetes and obesity cases.

India is witnessing a silent but alarming shift in its eating habits. From plates piled with polished rice and wheat chapatis to growing sugar consumption, the country’s diet has become increasingly dominated by refined carbohydrates and unhealthy fats. A large-scale nationwide study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR-INDIAB), published in Nature Medicine, reveals that 62 percent of daily calories for most Indians come from carbs. What makes this more concerning is that these calories are often poor in quality and low in nutrients. The findings point to a troubling link between India’s diet and the sharp rise in diabetes, obesity, and metabolic risks.

Carbs make up 62 percent of Indian diets

The ICMR study, which surveyed over 1.2 lakh adults across 36 states and union territories, highlights a striking dietary imbalance. On average, 62 percent of daily calories come from carbohydrates, much higher than the global recommendation of 45–55 percent. Worse, most of these are low-quality sources such as white rice, milled wheat, and added sugar. Regional variations were also noted—rice dominates in the South, East, and Northeast, while wheat is more common in North and Central India. In contrast, nutrient-rich millets remain a staple in only three states, like Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, despite being linked with better blood sugar control and higher fibre content.

Sugar intake far beyond safe limits

Sugar consumption is another red flag. The World Health Organization (WHO) advises that added sugars should not exceed 5 percent of total calories, yet 21 Indian states cross this threshold. High sugar intake is not only linked with weight gain but also with insulin resistance, fatty liver, and dental issues. Beverages like packaged fruit juices, sodas, and sweetened teas are silently contributing to this problem. However, reducing sugar in everyday diets could significantly cut the risk of prediabetes, especially in younger adults who are increasingly showing early signs of metabolic disease.

Too much saturated fat, too little healthy fats

While India’s overall fat consumption stays within recommended limits, the quality of fat is concerning. The study found saturated fat intake exceeded safe levels in almost all states, except Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur. Common sources include ghee, butter, palm oil, and fried snacks. On the other hand, healthier fats, such as omega-3 fatty acids from nuts, seeds, and fish, are consumed in minimal amounts. Experts explain that while fat often gets a bad reputation, not all fats are harmful. Replacing saturated fats with healthier ones could improve heart health, reduce cholesterol, and aid in weight management.

Protein deficiency

Perhaps one of the most worrying aspects is the lack of quality protein in Indian diets. Many meals are carb-heavy, with proteins playing a secondary role. Dr R.M. Anjana, President of the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation and lead author of the study, emphasized that diets high in refined carbs and low in protein are putting millions at risk. Plant-based proteins like legumes, lentils, soy, and dairy are under-consumed, while animal protein intake remains limited in several regions. The study suggests that replacing just 5 percent of daily calories from carbs with plant or dairy proteins could significantly reduce diabetes and prediabetes risk.

Healthier substitutions can cut risk

Experts agree that simply swapping rice for wheat or adding more millets is not enough. A broader shift is needed, reducing total carb intake, balancing meals with protein and fibre, and replacing saturated fats with healthier options. Small but consistent changes, like cutting down on added sugars, including more pulses, nuts, and dairy, and trying millet-based recipes, could make a big difference.