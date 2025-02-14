Millets might be the best food to lose belly fat: 5 reasons why

Planning your weight loss diet? Make sure to add millets as it is a great food to lose belly fat. Here’s how these can help you.

It is safe to say that losing inches from most parts of your body is easier than getting rid of belly fat. While working out at the gym can help you get a slimmer waistline, eating the right food to lose belly fat can accelerate this process. An important part of this diet must be millet. Be it their high-fibre content or the fact that they have a low glycemic index, these can help you get a fat belly in no time. If you are wondering how to include millets in your diet, then here are some simple things that you can replace with these nutrient-dense grains.

What are Millets?

Millets are a group of ancient, nutrient-dense grains cultivated primarily in Asia and Africa. “Unlike refined grains, they are gluten-free, rich in fibre, and packed with essential vitamins and minerals,” explains dietician Garima Goyal. There are many benefits of millets, especially weight loss. This is what makes millets an excellent food to lose belly fat. Here are some common types of millets and their benefits:

Pearl millet (bajra): This is high in protein and fibre. It is beneficial for digestion and satiety.

This is high in protein and fibre. It is beneficial for digestion and satiety. Sorghum (jowar): This is known to be rich in antioxidants and good for managing blood sugar.

This is known to be rich in antioxidants and good for managing blood sugar. Finger millet (ragi): This is a powerhouse of calcium and amino acids and aids in muscle health.

This is a powerhouse of calcium and amino acids and aids in muscle health. Foxtail millet: This is low in carbohydrates and high in fibre. It helps to support weight loss.

This is low in carbohydrates and high in fibre. It helps to support weight loss. Barnyard millet: This one is extremely low in calories and ideal for calorie-conscious diets.

What makes millets a good food to lose belly fat?

Millets can help with weight management and are one of the most effective food to lose belly fat. These are nutrient-dense as well as fibre-rich foods. This high fibre as well as high levels of protein, and a low glycaemic index (GI) make them effective in reducing visceral fat or belly fat, explains Goyal. A study published in the Frontiers in Nutrition journal found that replacing refined grains with millets led to a significant reduction in body weight, BMI, and fat percentage in overweight people. Read on to know the benefits of eating millet as a food to lose belly fat.

Benefits of adding millets to a belly fat loss diet

When it comes to food to lose belly fat, millets are one of the best items to add in your diet. Here is now they can help you:

1. Satiety and appetite control

Millets contain soluble and insoluble fibre, which slows digestion, increases satiety, and prevents overeating. A study published in the journal Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems, states that millets have the potential to lower the hunger index, and this makes them an excellent food to lose belly fat. The study also states that millets are rich in fibre and this helps in increasing gastric volume and prolonging gastric emptying time, which refers to the time in which food moves from your stomach to your duodenum. This helps in weight loss, especially around the abdomen, making millets a good food to lose belly fat. “Dietary fibre increases satiety, delaying hunger and reduces calorie intake. Insoluble fibre is an important element in any food to lose belly fat as it speeds up digestion, while soluble fibre forms a gel-like consistency in the stomach, slowing glucose absorption and preventing fat accumulation,” says Goyal.

Millet’s rich in fibre:

Pearl millet (bajra) – 11.5g fibre/100g

– 11.5g fibre/100g Sorghum (jowar) – 9.7g fibre/100g

– 9.7g fibre/100g Foxtail millet – 8g fibre/100g

2. Blood sugar regulation

Millets are an important food to lose belly fat as they help in regulating blood sugar. High-glycemic index foods spike blood sugar levels, triggering insulin release, which promotes fat storage. Millets have a low GI, preventing sudden insulin spikes and reducing belly fat deposition. “A lower GI means millets cause a slow and steady rise in blood glucose levels, preventing insulin spikes,” says Goyal. Since high insulin levels promote fat storage, particularly in the belly, millets help maintain stable blood sugar levels and reduce belly fat. A Journal of Food Science and Technology (2019) study reported that regular consumption of low-GI millets improved insulin sensitivity and reduced central obesity in overweight individuals.

Millets with a low GI:

Foxtail millet – GI: 50

Little millet – GI: 52

Barnyard millet – GI: 41

Finger millet (Ragi) – GI: 55

3. Good for gut health

Millets act as prebiotics, meaning they feed beneficial gut bacteria. A well-balanced gut microbiome is linked to better digestion, reduced bloating, and improved fat metabolism. Millets are an effective food to lose belly fat as they are rich in resistant starch. The prebiotic fibre in millets improves gut bacteria diversity, which has been linked to lower abdominal fat loss, explains Goyal.

Millets high in resistant starch:

Barnyard millet – 4.3% resistant starch

Foxtail millet – 3.7% resistant starch

Kodo millet – 3.5% resistant starch

4. Muscle retention and metabolism boost

Compared to rice and wheat, millets have higher plant-based protein (8–14%), making them an excellent food to lose belly fat. The consumption of millet supports lean muscle mass and prevents metabolic slowdown during weight loss. Essential amino acids such as Lysine and Tryptophan which are present in ragi and bajra support muscle retention during weight loss. Besides this, cysteine and Methionine, in jowar and foxtail millet help in fat metabolism and detoxification.

Millets with high protein content:

Pearl millet (Bajra) – 12.8g protein/100g

Sorghum (Jowar) – 10.4g protein/100g

Finger millet (Ragi) – 7.6g protein/100g

5. Help in fat oxidation

Millets are rich in polyphenols and flavonoids, which have been shown to reduce oxidative stress and inflammation. These are key factors in abdominal fat storage, and this is what makes millets an excellent food to lose belly fat. Polyphenols inhibit fat cell differentiation (adipogenesis – the process by which fat-laden cells accumulate) and enhance fat breakdown (lipolysis). The reduction of oxidative stress is a key factor in insulin resistance and belly fat accumulation, says Goyal.

Millet’s rich in polyphenols and flavonoids

Finger millet (ragi) : This contains ferulic acid and quercetin, which enhance fat metabolism.

: This contains ferulic acid and quercetin, which enhance fat metabolism. Kodo millet : This is high in catechins which are known to reduce belly fat by preventing fat cell proliferation (multiplication of fat cells)

: This is high in catechins which are known to reduce belly fat by preventing fat cell proliferation (multiplication of fat cells) Sorghum (jowar): This contains anthocyanins, which have been shown to lower oxidative stress and inflammation linked to obesity.

How to include millets in a belly fat loss diet

While millets are effective food to lose belly fat, they need to be included in the right manner. Here are a few suggestions for you to try out:

Replace refined grains with millets : Instead of rice or wheat-based foods, swap them with millet-based alternatives. “For example, you can eat Bajra Roti instead of wheat roti, foxtail millet pulao instead of white rice pulao or ragi dosa instead of maida-based dosa,” explains Goyal.

: Instead of rice or wheat-based foods, swap them with millet-based alternatives. “For example, you can eat Bajra Roti instead of wheat roti, foxtail millet pulao instead of white rice pulao or ragi dosa instead of maida-based dosa,” explains Goyal. Millet-based breakfasts : Millets provide long-lasting energy and satiety. “To include millets in your breakfast, you can have ragi porridge (finger millet) with nuts and seeds, jowar upma loaded with vegetables as well as millet idli for a light yet filling meal,” says Goyal.

: Millets provide long-lasting energy and satiety. “To include millets in your breakfast, you can have ragi porridge (finger millet) with nuts and seeds, jowar upma loaded with vegetables as well as millet idli for a light yet filling meal,” says Goyal. Millet-based salads and soups: You can add cooked foxtail millet to a protein-rich salad with paneer or grilled chicken. “it is also a good idea to use barnyard millet as a base for light, nutritious soups,” says Goyal.

You can add cooked foxtail millet to a protein-rich salad with paneer or grilled chicken. “it is also a good idea to use barnyard millet as a base for light, nutritious soups,” says Goyal. Millet smoothies : Blend cooked ragi with yoghurt, fruits, and flaxseeds for a metabolism-boosting smoothie.

: Blend cooked ragi with yoghurt, fruits, and flaxseeds for a metabolism-boosting smoothie. Millet snacks for midday cravings: You can ditch processed snacks and try roasted jowar puffs, baked millet crackers as well as millet granola bars with honey and seeds

Possible side effects of millets

While millets are excellent food to lose belly fat, there might be some side effects you need to be aware of.

Due to their high fibre content, excess millet consumption may cause bloating, especially for those with sensitive digestion. Soak or sprout millets before cooking.

Millets contain phytic acid, which can bind to minerals like iron and zinc, reducing their absorption. Fermentation or soaking can minimise this effect.

Excessive consumption of goitrogenic millet (like pearl millet) may interfere with iodine absorption, affecting thyroid function. Those with thyroid disorders should consume them in moderation.

Millets are effective food to lose belly fat. They are scientifically proven to aid in belly fat reduction due to their high fibre content. These also help in blood sugar regulation, improved gut health, muscle preservation, antioxidant activity, and mineral support for metabolism. However, you must consult your doctor before adding millets to your diet if you suffer from any underlying medical condition.

Related FAQs How often should I eat millet for belly fat loss? You can consume millets 4-5 times a week by replacing refined grains (like white rice and wheat) with millet-based meals such as rotis, porridge, or khichdi. Can millets cause bloating or digestion issues? If not soaked or cooked properly, some people may experience bloating. Soak millets for a few hours before cooking and gradually introduce them into your diet to allow your gut to adjust.