Pink salt trick recipe: How to prepare this detox and weight loss drink?

Start your day with the pink salt trick detox drink made from warm water, lemon juice, and Himalayan pink salt. It is a quick and natural way to boost hydration and support digestion.

Want to learn how to prepare a pink salt trick detox drink at home? Well, this simple morning beverage is made with warm water, fresh lemon juice, and a pinch of Himalayan pink salt. It is considered a natural way to boost hydration, support digestion, and deliver essential minerals to your body. The combination of pink salt, lemon, and water works together to kickstart your metabolism, balance pH levels, and gently detoxify your system.

What ingredients do I need?

To make the pink salt trick detox drink, you will need just a few simple ingredients, one glass of lukewarm filtered water, 1/4 teaspoon of Himalayan pink salt, and lemon juice. Optionally, you can add 1 teaspoon of honey for taste. Start by dissolving the salt and lemon juice in the warm water, stirring well. If using honey, add it last and stir again. This quick and easy drink is perfect for hydration, digestion, and supporting your morning wellness routine.

How do I prepare the drink?

Stir the salt into a glass of warm water until fully dissolved, then squeeze in the lemon juice. Drink immediately on an empty stomach before breakfast.

When is the best time to have it?

The best time to enjoy the pink salt trick recipe is first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. After a night of fasting, your body is more ready to absorb nutrients and rehydrate. “This drink helps jumpstart digestion and boosts your metabolism for the day ahead. Rich in natural electrolytes, it also helps replenish electrolytes lost during sleep,” explains dietitian and diabetes educator Dr Archana Batra. Drinking it in the morning may also promote regular bowel movements and support a healthy gut.

How often should I drink it?

Drinking this pink salt detox recipe daily may enhance hydration, support digestive health, and supply trace minerals essential for energy production. According to research published in Heliyon, pink Himalayan salt is especially recommended for individuals with hypertension (high blood pressure) and mineral deficiencies due to its natural mineral content. However, limit yourself to one glass per day to avoid excess sodium intake. If you are on a low-sodium diet, consult your doctor before starting.