How to make almond milk at home—plus 5 surprising health benefits

Want to make your own almond milk at home? Find out the benefits of homemade almond milk and ways to customise its flavour.

In recent years, people have made a notable shift toward veganism and plant-based diets. The result? A conscious elimination of dairy or animal-based products from their diet. As a result, individuals are increasingly turning to plant-based milk alternatives such as soy, oat, and almond milk. Among these, almond milk has gained significant popularity due to its impressive nutritional profile and health benefits. However, rather than buying processed almond milk, many are opting to create their own at home. Let’s explore the benefits of drinking homemade almond milk and how to make almond milk at home!

What are the benefits of homemade almond milk?

Creating your almond milk at home comes with numerous advantages. Not only is it cost-effective, but it also allows complete control over ingredients, catering to personal taste and dietary preferences. Here are a few compelling reasons to make almond milk right in your kitchen:

1. Nutritional benefits

Homemade almond milk is a nutritious option, offering a range of health benefits. Nutritionist Manisha Chopra shares that a typical cup can be broken down as follows:

Calories: 39

Fats: 3 g (mostly healthy fats)

Proteins: 1 g

Carbs: 3.5 g

Fibre: 0.5 g

This profile indicates a low-calorie drink, making it an excellent choice for individuals managing their weight and cholesterol levels, as per Harvard Health.

2. Low in calories and carbohydrates

One of the major attractions of unsweetened almond milk is its low-calorie and carbohydrate content. Unlike cow or buffalo milk, almond milk does not cause spikes in blood sugar levels, making it a favourable option for individuals with diabetes or those looking to maintain stable energy levels throughout the day.

3. Lactose intolerance-friendly

For those who are lactose intolerant, almond milk offers a delicious alternative. Traditional dairy products can cause bloating, stomachaches, and other digestive issues in individuals with lactose intolerance. Almond milk, being plant-based, contains no lactose, making it a safe choice for individuals who are lactose intolerant or who avoid dairy products.

Nutritionist tip: “People who are lactose intolerant, allergic to milk, or opting for a vegan diet can greatly benefit from switching to almond milk,” advises nutritionist Manisha Chopra.

4. Rich in calcium and magnesium

Calcium is necessary for maintaining strong bones and preventing osteoporosis. Almond milk is often fortified with calcium, making it a valuable source of calcium for individuals who do not consume dairy products. Additionally, magnesium plays a critical role in regulating blood sugar levels and supporting muscle and nerve function, which is naturally found in almonds, according to Harvard Nutrition Source.

5. High in antioxidants

Homemade almond milk is also rich in antioxidants. These compounds play a critical role in combating oxidative stress in the body. They can help enhance overall immune health, as per the journal Pharmacognosy Reviews. Antioxidants play a significant role in reducing inflammation and promoting skin health, allowing your body to regenerate and thrive.

Is it safe to drink homemade almond milk?

Despite its many benefits, it’s important to be aware of a few potential downsides:

Low protein content: Almond milk contains only about 1 gram of protein per cup, which is significantly lower than cow’s milk. As protein is important for maintaining muscle health, hormone production, and tissue regeneration, individuals who require a higher protein intake may need to seek additional sources, as noted in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition .

Additives in processed almond milk: Store-bought almond milk can sometimes contain additives such as sugars, flavours, and preservatives that may not align with your health goals. Store-bought almond milk can sometimes contain additives such as sugars, flavours, and preservatives that may not align with your health goals. Homemade almond milk allows you to avoid these unwanted ingredients.

Not recommended for infants : Due to its low protein content and potential to hinder iron absorption, almond milk is not suitable for infants.

Expert warning: “People with nut allergies and infants should avoid almond milk,” cautions nutritionist Chopra.

How to make almond milk at home?

Making almond milk at home is easy and requires only a few simple ingredients. Here’s a quick guide as explained by nutritionist Haripriya N:

Ingredients:

1 cup of raw almonds

4 cups of water (for soaking and blending)

Instructions:

Soak the almonds: Start by soaking 1 cup of raw almonds in water for 12 to 24 hours. This helps soften the nuts, making blending easier. Blend: Drain and rinse the soaked almonds. Add them to a blender with 4 cups of fresh water. Blend until the mixture is smooth and creamy, typically 1-2 minutes. Strain: Use a nut milk bag or a fine mesh sieve to strain the mixture. Squeeze or press to extract as much liquid as possible. The leftover almond pulp can be saved for use in other recipes. Store: Pour the almond milk into a clean glass container and refrigerate. It can be stored for up to 4-5 days. Be sure to shake well before using, as it may separate over time.

How to add flavour to almond milk?

Feel free to customise your homemade almond milk to suit your preferences! Here are some simple additions:

Sweeteners: Add a splash of maple syrup, honey, or dates for a touch of sweetness.

Flavour enhancers: A dash of vanilla extract or cinnamon can add an enjoyable flavour twist to your almond milk.

Nutritional boosts: Blend in a spoonful of cocoa powder for chocolate almond milk or add a tablespoon of chia seeds for added fibre and omega-3 fatty acids.