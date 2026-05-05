How to get 50–100g of protein daily on a vegetarian diet without eating meat or eggs?

If you are a vegetarian, you have probably heard this question more than once, “But where do you get your protein from?” And honestly, many people still struggle with it. Between busy routines, limited food choices, and the belief that protein mainly comes from meat or eggs, hitting your daily requirement can feel confusing. But is it really that difficult? Not necessarily. Getting 50–100 grams of protein daily on a vegetarian diet is completely possible when you understand your food options better. Protein supports muscle strength, energy, immunity, and recovery.
Health Shots reached out to fitness and nutrition expert Mitushi Ajmera, author of Fearless Diet, who explains that vegetarian diets can easily meet protein goals when built smartly and consistently.
Most vegetarian diets are heavy on carbs like rice, roti, and snacks, and protein often takes a back seat. And then the confusion begins: “Do I need supplements?’ Or “Do I need to eat paneer every day?” Not really. You just need variety. Ajmera explains the daily protein requirement:
Ajmera suggests aiming for 20–40g of protein per meal to support better absorption and muscle health. While higher intake up to 2g per kg is generally safe, going beyond that regularly may not offer additional benefits.
A balanced vegetarian diet should include a mix of protein-rich foods:
NOTE: Pair these with some cereal for amino acid balance.
Ajmera highlights soy as one of the strongest vegetarian protein sources. If you are a vegetarian and not using soy regularly, you are probably missing an easy protein upgrade.
NOTE: These are carbohydrate-dominant foods with modest protein, best paired with legumes & pulses to improve amino acid balance.
They may not look like much, but they add up over the day.
Portion matters: Stick to 1 tbsp of seeds at a time and 5 pieces of nuts, as they are calorie-dense foods.
Hitting 50 grams of protein can be simple with basic meals:
This combination can give you around 50–55g of protein without complicated planning.
For higher goals, slightly upgrade your meals:
This plan can help you reach 95–110g of protein comfortably.
Unlike animal protein, most plant proteins are incomplete, meaning they lack some essential amino acids. Pairing foods like dal with rice or roti with legumes helps create a complete protein profile. A study published in Nutrients highlights that balanced protein intake spread across meals improves muscle protein synthesis more effectively than consuming it all at once.
Ajmera recommends these tips to boost protein absorption:
Watch out for signs like fatigue, hair fall, slow recovery, brittle nails, or frequent cravings. These may indicate poor absorption or low intake.
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