Is it safe for women to follow intermittent fasting after 40?

Intermittent fasting for women over 40 can be effective if it is done correctly. Here are some things to keep in mind.

Our bodies are constantly changing, and this impacts our physical appearance as well as our overall well-being. From shifts in metabolism to hormonal fluctuations, many women, who are over 40 years old, find it challenging to lose weight while maintaining their energy levels. This is where intermittent fasting comes in. Intermittent fasting for women over 40 has been shown not only to help maintain their weight but also to help them deal with hormonal changes and other menopause symptoms. However, the eating style needs to be adopted safely for it to be effective. Here’s how you can tailor this plan according to your needs.

What is intermittent fasting?

Intermittent fasting (IF) is an eating pattern that divides your day into periods of fasting and eating. “Usually conventional diets focus on what to eat. But IF focuses on when to eat. The most common methods include time-restricted eating, like the 16:8 method, where you fast for 16 hours and eat within an 8-hour window, and alternate-day fasting,” explains dietician Kejal Shah. However, when it comes to intermittent fasting for women, many factors such as age can have an impact on weight loss.

Intermittent fasting for women: Does age play a role?

As we age, our metabolism slows down, hormonal levels fluctuate, and muscle mass tends to decrease. “These factors impact how the body responds to fasting. People over 40, especially women, may experience different results compared to younger individuals due to changes in insulin sensitivity, cortisol levels, and muscle recovery,” says Shah. However, intermittent fasting for women over 40 can be followed as it proven to show results. A study published in The Journal of Nutrition, Health and Aging, The diet results in greater reductions in body weight, BMI and fat mass in adults aged over 40 with obesity without metabolic disease compared to a regular diet.

Is it safe to practice intermittent fasting for women over 40?

Yes, intermittent fasting can be safe and beneficial for people over 40 if done correctly, explains Shah. It can support weight management, improve metabolic health, and enhance cellular repair. However, it is essential to tailor fasting schedules based on individual needs, medical conditions, and lifestyle. Consulting a doctor before starting is recommended, especially for those with pre-existing health concerns.

Hi! I am

Intermittent fasting for women over 40: How to follow?

Intermittent fasting for women over 40 has shown some amazing results in terms of overall well-being as well as weight loss. However, it needs to be done in the right way. Here is what you should keep in mind:

1. Prioritise nutrient-dense meals

Since fasting reduces eating windows, every meal should be rich in essential nutrients like protein, fibre, healthy fats, and vitamins. According to a study, published in the Nutrition Journal, a high micronutrient density diet makes you feel less hungry, even though it is lower in calories. This helps maintain muscle mass, supports energy levels, and prevents nutrient deficiencies. Therefore, intermittent fasting for women over 40 can work if the meals that they choose are rich in important nutrients.

2. Maintain stable blood sugar levels

Intermittent fasting for women over 40 can help if you choose foods that can control blood sugar. People over 40 are more prone to insulin resistance. Choosing low-glycemic foods, like whole grains, legumes, and healthy fats, can help stabilise blood sugar and prevent energy crashes.

3. Stay hydrated

Another thing to be kept in mind when it comes to intermittent fasting for women over 40 is hydration levels. Dehydration can lead to headaches, fatigue, and cravings. Drinking enough water, herbal teas, or electrolyte-rich drinks, without added sugar, is crucial. You can have these even during your fasting window. These can help to keep you energised as well as control hunger cravings.

4. Be mindful of hormonal changes

Intermittent fasting for women over 40 can be impacted by the various hormonal changes their bodies might be experiencing. They may experience perimenopause or menopause, affecting hunger hormones (ghrelin and leptin) and stress hormones (cortisol). Avoid excessive fasting durations that might trigger stress and hormonal imbalances, explains Shah. IF can be followed twice or three times a week, in this case.

5. Adjust fasting based on activity levels

After 40, our rate of muscle recovery slows down. This can impact the result of intermittent fasting for women over 40. If you are engaging in strength training or high-intensity workouts, it’s best to align your fasting windows with post-workout meals. This will help you to optimise muscle repair and prevent muscle loss.

6. Get enough sleep

The results of intermittent fasting for women over 40 are also greatly impacted by the number of hours you can sleep at night. This is because poor sleep can increase hunger hormones, making fasting harder. A study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, states that your sleeping duration declines with age, and it drops to the lowest point at the age of 40 years. This is why it is very important to try and get at least 7–9 hours of quality sleep to regulate appetite and support metabolic health.

7. Avoid overeating during eating windows

Intermittent fasting for women over 40 can show results if it is followed in the right way. Long fasts can sometimes lead to overeating when the fasting window ends. Make sure to not do that. “Once your fasting window ends, and eating window begins, make sure to consume balanced meals with protein, fibre, and healthy fats. This can help to control hunger,” says Shah.

8. Listen to your body

Age is a big factor in the way our body reacts to changes. Intermittent fasting for women over 40 can result in them experiencing extreme fatigue, dizziness, or mood swings. Therefore, be mindful of the changes it is having on your body. It’s essential to adjust the fasting schedule or switch to a gentler method.

5 best methods of intermittent fasting for women over 40

Intermittent fasting for women over 40 can be practised in many ways. It is essential to understand which way works best for your body and adopt the same.

12:12 method : Here you fast for 12 hours and eat within 12 hours. This is a gentle fasting method ideal for beginners and those with hormonal imbalances. Example: Eat from 8 AM to 8 PM, fast overnight.

: Here you fast for 12 hours and eat within 12 hours. This is a gentle fasting method ideal for beginners and those with hormonal imbalances. Example: Eat from 8 AM to 8 PM, fast overnight. 14:10 method : In this method, you need to fast for 14 hours and eat within 10 hours. This is slightly more advanced, offering better insulin sensitivity while being manageable. Example: Eat from 10 AM to 8 PM.

: In this method, you need to fast for 14 hours and eat within 10 hours. This is slightly more advanced, offering better insulin sensitivity while being manageable. Example: Eat from 10 AM to 8 PM. 16:8 method : In this method, you need to fast for 16 hours and eat within an 8-hour window. This is the most popular IF method, helping with fat loss and metabolic flexibility. Example: Eat from 12 PM to 8 PM. Best for those who are already comfortable with fasting.

: In this method, you need to fast for 16 hours and eat within an 8-hour window. This is the most popular IF method, helping with fat loss and metabolic flexibility. Example: Eat from 12 PM to 8 PM. Best for those who are already comfortable with fasting. Crescendo fasting : This method is the best for intermittent fasting for women over 40. In this method, you are fasting for 12–16 hours a few days per week. This provides a flexible approach, ideal for women experiencing hormonal fluctuations. Example: Fast on alternate days instead of daily fasting.

: This method is the best for intermittent fasting for women over 40. In this method, you are fasting for 12–16 hours a few days per week. This provides a flexible approach, ideal for women experiencing hormonal fluctuations. Example: Fast on alternate days instead of daily fasting. 5:2 method: Here, you eat normally for 5 days and restrict calories to 500–600 for 2 days. This works well for weight loss and insulin resistance, but may not be suitable for those sensitive to calorie deficits.

Intermittent fasting for women over 40: When to avoid?

While intermittent fasting for women over 40 is safe to follow, there are a few individuals who should refrain from doing this.

People with diabetes or hypoglycemia: IF can cause blood sugar fluctuations, which can be risky for diabetics or those prone to low blood sugar.

IF can cause blood sugar fluctuations, which can be risky for diabetics or those prone to low blood sugar. Individuals with eating disorders or a history of disordered eating: Fasting may trigger unhealthy eating behaviours, such as binge eating or food obsession.

Women with adrenal fatigue or chronic stress issues: Fasting can increase cortisol (stress hormone), worsening fatigue and stress-related symptoms.

Fasting may trigger unhealthy eating behaviours, such as binge eating or food obsession. Women with adrenal fatigue or chronic stress issues: Fasting can increase cortisol (stress hormone), worsening fatigue and stress-related symptoms. Those on certain medications: Some medications require food intake at specific times. IF may interfere with their effectiveness.

Some medications require food intake at specific times. IF may interfere with their effectiveness. Underweight women or those with nutrient deficiencies: IF could lead to further weight loss and worsen deficiencies.

IF could lead to further weight loss and worsen deficiencies. Pregnant or breastfeeding women: Nutritional needs are higher during these phases, making fasting unsuitable.

Intermittent fasting can be highly effective for those over 40, but it should be adapted to individual needs. Choosing the right method, prioritizing balanced nutrition, and listening to the body’s signals are key to making IF safe and beneficial.

Related FAQs Can intermittent fasting also treat menopause symptoms? Yes, intermittent fasting can help balance your hormones. Additionally, this way of eating can also help to reduce inflammation and support weight management, which can ease menopause symptoms such as weight gain, mood swings, and insulin resistance. However, some women may need to adjust fasting durations or opt for gentler approaches to avoid disrupting hormone balance. Can IF cause more muscle loss in women over 40? No, intermittent fasting itself doesn’t cause muscle loss, but not eating enough protein and strength training can lead to muscle breakdown over time. To preserve muscle mass, include adequate protein in meals and incorporate resistance training into your routine.