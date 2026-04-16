Nephrologist warns your daily salt intake can silently damage your kidneys

Too much salt does not just affect your heart, it can quietly damage your kidneys over time. Nephrologist explains how excess sodium strains your body and what you can do to prevent it.

Salt is an essential part of our diet, but too much of it can quietly harm your health. While most people associate high salt intake with blood pressure issues, fewer realise its long-term impact on the kidneys. According to the World Health Organization, adults should consume less than 5 grams of salt per day, yet many exceed this limit due to processed foods and eating habits. Over time, this excess can put pressure on your kidneys, the organs responsible for filtering waste and maintaining fluid balance. The danger is that kidney damage often develops slowly and without obvious symptoms. Experts warn that small daily choices around salt can make a big difference to long-term kidney health.

How does excess salt put pressure on your kidneys?

Your kidneys work like natural filters, removing waste and balancing fluids in the body. When you consume too much salt, the sodium draws extra water into your bloodstream. This increases blood volume and raises blood pressure. “High blood pressure can damage the tiny blood vessels in the kidneys over time,” explains Dr Navinath M, Senior Consultant Nephrologist and Renal Transplant Physician, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, Chennai.

These delicate structures, called nephrons, can become scarred, reducing the kidneys’ ability to filter waste efficiently. This creates a harmful cycle, damaged kidneys struggle to remove excess sodium, which further raises blood pressure and worsens kidney function.

Link between salt, blood pressure, and kidney damage

The connection between salt and kidney health largely comes down to blood pressure. Consistently high sodium intake causes high blood pressure, which puts continuous strain on the kidneys.

A review published in the Journal of Clinical Hypertension found that high salt consumption can accelerate the decline of kidney function, especially in people with hypertension. It may also increase the risk of kidney stones due to changes in urine composition. Because this damage happens gradually and without pain, many people remain unaware until the condition becomes serious.

Hidden sources of salt in your daily diet

You may think you are not consuming too much salt, but hidden sources can quickly add up. Most dietary sodium comes from processed and packaged foods rather than what you add while cooking. Common high-salt foods include:

Packaged snacks and ready-to-eat meals

Bread, biscuits, and instant mixes

Pickles, papads, and sauces

Processed meats like sausages and cold cuts

Dr Navinath highlights that being mindful of these everyday foods is key to reducing overall intake.

Simple ways to reduce salt intake for better kidney health

Protecting your kidneys does not mean giving up flavour. Small, practical changes can go a long way:

Switch to low-sodium alternatives: WHO recommends replacing regular table salt intake with low-sodium salt substitutes that contain potassium.

WHO recommends replacing regular table salt intake with low-sodium salt substitutes that contain potassium. Read food labels carefully: Look for ‘low sodium’ (140 mg or less per serving).

Look for ‘low sodium’ (140 mg or less per serving). Rinse canned foods: This can reduce sodium content by up to 40%.

This can reduce sodium content by up to 40%. Cook more at home: This gives you better control over salt intake.

This gives you better control over salt intake. Use herbs and spices: Flavour your food with basil, ginger, garlic, or cumin instead of salt.

Flavour your food with basil, ginger, garlic, or cumin instead of salt. Limit processed foods: Choose fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole foods whenever possible.

Kidney damage is often irreversible once it progresses, making prevention extremely important. Reducing salt intake can help lower blood pressure and protect kidney function. Dr Navinath recommends keeping sodium intake below 2,300 mg per day, roughly one teaspoon of salt. He adds, “Simple dietary changes can significantly reduce the burden on your kidneys.” Regular health check-ups can also help detect and prevent problems early.