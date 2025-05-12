Pickle juice provides relief from muscle cramps: Myth or fact?

If you are a fitness enthusiast, you must have experienced muscle cramps after a long run or strenuous strength training. Even beginners can end up with cramps, especially while starting a new exercise routine. You can blame dehydration and poor warm-up routines for the sudden, painful contractions that occur in a single muscle or an entire muscle group. Irrespective of your fitness level, consider taking sips of pickle juice for cramps instead of reaching out for an over-the-counter pain reliever. We tell you why to go for this “cramp juice”.
Pickling is a great way to preserve vegetables, especially cucumbers. In fact, the juice that surrounds the pickles in the jar has become popular in the fitness world. Pickle juice, also known as cramp juice, is the salty, vinegary liquid that is found in a jar of pickles. It’s made from water, vinegar, salt, and may include spices, garlic, or dill. “It’s called ‘cramp juice’ because of its quick-acting ability to relieve muscle cramps, particularly among athletes and those who lose electrolytes through sweat,” says nutritionist Samreen Saniya.
Muscle cramp, a sudden, and involuntary muscle contraction, can cause a lot of pain. In the healthy adults, the incidence of muscle cramps is at least 50 percent, as per research published in the Journal Of Electromyography And Kinesiology.
You may have pickle juice for cramps, as there is evidence that suggests the briny beverage can provide relief. A study, published in Medicine And Science In Sports And Exercise, showed that cramp duration was shorter after pickle juice ingestion than water. Another study, published in The American Journal Of Gastroenterology, showed that drinking the juice at cramp onset improved the severity of the pain without any adverse effects.
Here are key benefits of drinking pickle juice for cramps:
The acetic acid from vinegar in pickle juice stimulates nerves in the mouth and throat, sending signals to the spinal cord. “This activates a reflex that stops the misfiring nerve signals causing the cramp. This can relieve cramps within 30 seconds to 2 minutes,” says the expert.
Have pickle juice for cramps, as it is rich in sodium, and sometimes potassium and magnesium. “These electrolytes help restore mineral balance after sweating, and support normal muscle contraction and relaxation,” says the expert.
The best time depends on why you are using it:
Choose natural brine over sweet or heavily processed varieties for better effectiveness. Here’s a simple recipe for pickle juice for cramps:
Ingredients
Instructions
You can have pickle juice for cramps, but remember that it comes with some potential side effects:
Drinking pickle juice for cramps may be a good way to get relief from pain. However, make sure to have it in small amounts, as it is high in sodium, which can cause bloating and increase blood pressure. Pregnant women and people with high blood pressure should limit their sodium intake and consult their doctor before using pickle juice for cramps regularly. It is also high in acidity, so people experiencing avid reflux or stomach issues should be careful.
Magnesium-rich foods like bananas and almonds, as the mineral helps muscles relax and prevents cramps. Electrolyte drinks can help prevent cramps by restoring fluid and mineral balance.
Pickle juice is not a recommended remedy for most types of stomach cramps, which are caused by issues like indigestion and period pain. Taking pickle juice may worsen symptoms due to high acidity and sodium.
