How to boil eggs perfectly: Tips for a healthy, protein-packed meal

Discover how to boil eggs correctly for maximum nutrition and easy peeling, and enjoy one of the best protein breakfast options.

What is the best way to boil eggs? Boiling eggs may seem easy, but did you know that boiling them correctly helps to peel the eggshell off easily and preserve their nutrients? Eggs are rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals, which benefit our health. However, if they are boiled incorrectly, their nutrients can be reduced, and there can also be difficulty in peeling the shells. Let us tell you how long to boil eggs without cracking them.

Step-by-step instructions for perfectly boiled eggs

Boiling eggs is not as simple as just adding them to boiling water. From choosing the right eggs to ensuring they are added Here’s the right way to boil eggs without cracking:

1. Choose fresh eggs: First, ensure you use fresh eggs. Old eggs are more difficult to peel when boiled. To identify a fresh egg, place it in a pot of water. If the egg sinks, it is likely fresh. However, it may be old if it floats.

2. Bring the eggs to room temperature: Before boiling eggs, remove them from the refrigerator and let them sit at room temperature for a short time. Putting cold eggs directly in hot water can cause the eggshell to crack.

3. The correct water temperature: Heat enough water on a medium flame in a vessel. Let the water boil, but not so much that it bubbles rapidly. Adding a little salt to the water makes it easier to peel the eggshell.

4. Add the eggs gently: When the water starts boiling, gently drop the eggs into the water using a spoon. This reduces the risk of the egg bursting.

5. Boiling time: The time needed to boil an egg depends on its type. To achieve a soft-boiled egg, cook it for 4-6 minutes. To hard-boil an egg, boil it for 10 to 12 minutes.

6. Dip in cold water: After boiling the egg, immediately dip it in cold water. This makes the eggshell peel off easily. Keep the egg in cold water for at least 5 minutes.

7. Peel the skin: Remove the egg from the cold water and tap it lightly on a hard surface to peel the shell. Dipping it in cold water makes the shell come off easily.

How to tell when an egg is boiled?

Here are some methods to determine if an egg is boiled properly or not.

{{{htmlData}}}

1. The Spin Test: Spin the egg on a flat surface. If it spins smoothly and steadily, it’s likely boiled. If it wobbles, it’s raw.

2. The Light Test: Hold the egg to a bright light. If the egg is boiled, the contents will be opaque. If it’s raw, you’ll see the shadow of the yolk.

3. The Warm Water Test: Place the egg in warm water. If it sinks to the bottom and lies flat, it’s raw. If it stands on its end or tilts slightly, it’s boiled.

Also read: 10 reasons why you should eat boiled eggs

How to get the most out of eggs

1. Salvage the nutrients: Boiling eggs for too long can destroy their nutrients. Therefore, boil eggs for the right amount of time. Nutrients such as protein, vitamin B12, vitamin D, and omega-3 fatty acids present in eggs are highly beneficial for the body.

2. Proper peeling off the skin: If the eggshell peels off easily, the egg white and the yolk remain intact, allowing the egg to provide its full benefits.

3. Include eggs in a balanced diet: Eggs can be eaten for breakfast or used in salads, sandwiches, and other dishes. Consuming eggs provides the body with energy and helps strengthen the muscles.

4. Eat the right amount: Consume eggs in balanced quantities. One to two eggs per day is sufficient for a healthy person. If you have any health issues, consult a doctor before consuming eggs.