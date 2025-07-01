Grapes to pineapple: Avoid these high sugar fruits to prevent weight gain and blood sugar spikes

Fruits like grapes and banana should not be consumed in excess, especially if you have diabetes. Here's a list of high sugar fruits to avoid.

Added sugar, the one found in processed foods and drinks, is often associated with health problems, including heart disease and diabetes. Sugar is also naturally found in foods such as fruits, and some are way sweeter than the others. This may cause concern, especially if you have diabetes, a chronic condition that occurs when the blood sugar levels gets very high. Naturally then, you should avoid high sugar fruits in your diet. Whether you are a diabetic or not, eating foods high in sugar can negatively impact you health. That means you should not only stay away from foods like chocolates, cakes and cookies, but also eat certain fruits in moderation.

Why should you eat less sugar?

Eating less sugar is crucial for overall health. Here are some of the side effects of too much sugar on your health:

Increased risk of heart disease: “High sugar intake is linked to high blood pressure, inflammation, and fat in the bloodstream — all are risk factors for heart disease,” says nutritionist Falak Hanif.

“High sugar intake is linked to high blood pressure, inflammation, and fat in the bloodstream — all are risk factors for heart disease,” says nutritionist Falak Hanif. Weight gain: Excess sugar, especially from sugary drinks and snacks, adds empty calories, which means your body will only get extra calories and no nutrients. But there are also high sugar fruits to avoid, as they may lead to obesity. Certain fruits contain large amounts of sugars like glucose, fructose and sucrose, which can induce obesity, as per research published in Nutrients.

Excess sugar, especially from sugary drinks and snacks, adds empty calories, which means your body will only get extra calories and no nutrients. But there are also high sugar fruits to avoid, as they may lead to obesity. Certain fruits contain large amounts of sugars like glucose, fructose and sucrose, which can induce obesity, as per research published in Nutrients. Tooth decay: “Sugar feeds harmful mouth bacteria, causing cavities and gum problems,” says the expert. Since fruits have natural sugars, they can also contribute to tooth decay when taken in excess.

“Sugar feeds harmful mouth bacteria, causing cavities and gum problems,” says the expert. Since fruits have natural sugars, they can also contribute to tooth decay when taken in excess. High blood sugar levels: Overconsumption of fruit, especially those high in sugar, may add too much sugar to your diet, and may lead to higher blood sugar levels.

High sugar fruits to avoid

Whether you are a diabetic or not, eating fruits is good for you. In fact, a study, published in Nutrition, Metabolism and Cardiovascular Diseases, showed an association between fruit consumption and physical activity and a lower mortality risk in people with type 2 diabetes. But smaller portions, especially when it comes to fruits with high sugar content, is key. Here are some high sugar fruits to avoid or consume less of:

1. Grapes

“Grapes are rich in vitamins C, K, and antioxidants that are good for heart, skin and immunity,” says the expert. But they have 16.1 grams of sugar per 100 grams, according to the US Department of Agriculture. If you are watching your blood sugar levels, have it in moderation. Half a cup of green grapes can be safely consumed.

2. Mango

The summer favourite consists of vitamins A, C, E and B6. Some benefits of mango include better immunity, skin and eye health. “Hundred grams of ripe mango consists of 14 to 15 grams of sugar,” says Hanif, who recommends consuming half a mango a day.

3. Sapodilla (Chikoo)

It is rich in potassium, iron, vitamin A and fibre, so it can aid digestion and boost energy. Hundred grams of this fruit has 13 to 14 grams of sugar. One small chikoo a day can be beneficial.

4. Litchi

It is one of the high sugar fruits to avoid or eat in moderation. Hundred grams of this fruit has 15.2 grams of sugar. “It consists of vitamin C, copper and polyphenols that can support skin and immune health,” says the expert, who suggests eating 5 to 6 litchis a day.

5. Banana

Banana is one of the high sugar fruits to avoid or eat less. It consists of potassium, B6, fibre and magnesium, so it can work as an energy booster, and it is also good for the heart. Hundred grams of ripe banana has 15.8 grams of sugar, according to USDA. So, eat one banana a day.

6. Figs

Fresh figs are full of calcium, iron, magnesium and fibre, which can support digestion and bone health. “Hundred grams of figs has 16.3 grams of sugar, making them one of the high sugar fruits to avoid or eat less, so have just one medium fig,” says the expert.

7. Pineapple

Pineapple, one of the high sugar fruits to avoid or consume less, has 10 to 12 grams of sugar per 100 grams. But it has vitamin C and bromelain and manganese that can be good for skin and aid digestion. So, just have one slice of this fruit.

8. Custard apple (sitaphal)

High in vitamins C and B6, potassium and fibre, this fruit can boost immunity and digestion. “Have only half of custard apple, as it has 14 to 15 grams of sugar per 100 grams,” says the expert.

To reduce blood sugar levels spike, pair these fruits with foods rich in protein or fat. You can have them with nuts or plain yogurt. Remember that natural sugar in fruits comes with fibre, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, so they are far better than added sugars that are found in processed foods.

Related FAQs Which fruit is the lowest in sugar? Avocados have low sugar content. There are only 0.2 to 0.7 grams of sugar per 100 grams of avocados. It is also rich in fibre, which helps with digestion and weight loss. Can a diabetic eat grapes every day? A diabetic can eat grapes, but not every day, especially in large quantities. Grapes are nutritious, but they are also high in natural sugar and have a moderate glycemic index (53–59). This means they can cause a noticeable rise in blood sugar if not eaten in moderation. Do dates raise blood sugar? Yes, dates can raise blood sugar, but they do so more slowly than many other sugary foods like candies and cakes, when eaten in moderation. How much fruit can a diabetic eat in a day? A diabetic can and should eat fruits daily, but portion control and fruit choice are crucial to avoid blood sugar spikes. They can have 2 to 3 servings per day, but spread out across the day. Eat low to medium glycemic index fruits like apple, guava and papaya.