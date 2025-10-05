6 delicious high-protein paratha recipes perfect for weight loss and muscle growth

Parathas can be tasty, filling, and protein-rich too! These 6 high-protein paratha recipes offer both nutrition with flavor, making them a perfect choice for breakfast, lunch, or even dinner.

When we think of parathas, the first thing that comes to mind is comfort food. But did you know parathas can also be a great source of protein? You do not have to rely only on eggs, shakes, or protein powders to meet your protein needs. With a little twist, even your regular parathas can become power-packed meals that fuel your body, aid muscle health, and keep you full for longer hours. From paneer to moong dal, spinach to sattu, these protein-rich meal ideas can be your go-to recipes. So, what are you waiting for? Go and explore some delicious high-protein paratha recipes that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

High-protein paratha recipes

Here are 6 high-protein paratha recipes to keep you full and satisfied:

1. Sattu paratha

Sattu (roasted gram flour) is known as a superfood. It is rich in protein, fibre, and minerals. Detitian Vidhi Chawla says, “This is one of the best high-protein paratha recipes that boosts energy, improves digestion, and keeps you fuller for longer, making it a wholesome breakfast or lunch option.” Steps to make it:

Mix sattu with chopped onions, green chilies, salt, and lemon juice.

Add a little water and knead into a soft filling.

Roll out whole wheat dough into discs.

Stuff with sattu mixture, seal, and roll again.

Cook on a hot tawa with ghee until golden.

2. Methi (fenugreek) paneer paratha

This paratha combines the goodness of fresh methi leaves with protein-packed paneer. Methi supports digestion and blood sugar control, while paneer provides muscle-friendly protein. Steps to make it:

Finely chop methi leaves and sauté lightly to reduce bitterness.

Mix with grated paneer, spices, and a little salt.

Roll out the dough and place the filling inside.

Seal, roll again, and cook on a greased tawa.

Serve hot with curd or chutney.

3. Matar paratha

Matar (peas) are rich in plant-based protein, fiber, and antioxidants. This breakfast recipe supports immunity, digestion and keeps you feeling light yet satisfied. Steps to make it:

Boil peas and mash them well.

Mix with spices like cumin, coriander powder, and chili.

Roll out the dough and fill with the pea mixture.

Seal and roll again.

Cook on a tawa with a little ghee.

4. Spinach paneer paratha

“A nutrient-dense paratha, this combines spinach, loaded with iron, calcium, and vitamins, and paneer for a perfect protein boost,” suggests Chawla. This is one of the healthiest high-protein paratha recipes and is ideal for any meal of the day. It can improve energy and support bone health. Steps to make it:

Blanch spinach leaves and chop finely.

Mix with grated paneer, garlic, and mild spices.

Prepare the filling and stuff inside the rolled dough.

Seal, roll gently, and cook on a hot tawa.

Serve with yogurt or pickle.

5. Egg paratha

Eggs are a classic source of high-quality protein, omega-3s, and vitamins like D and B12, which can boost muscle growth, support weight loss and even improve brain health. This paratha is tasty, filling, and quick to make. Steps to make it:

Roll out the dough and cook lightly on one side.

Beat eggs with onions, chilies, and salt.

Pour the egg mixture on the half-cooked paratha.

Flip and cook until eggs are set.

Serve hot with chutney or sauce.

6. Moong dal paratha

“Moong dal is a protein-rich lentil that is also easy to digest,” explains Chawla. This paratha is great for those who want to lose weight and need a light but filling meal. Steps to make it:

Soak moong dal for a few hours, then grind it into a paste.

Season with spices and mix into the dough.

Roll out parathas from this protein-rich dough.

Cook on a tawa with oil or ghee until golden.

Serve warm with curd or chutney.

These delicious high-protein paratha recipes not only nourish your body but also support weight management and muscle growth!

Related FAQs How much protein you need daily? The average adult needs about 0.8–1 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight daily for basic health. For active adults or those aiming for muscle growth, the requirement rises to 1.2–2 grams per kilogram of body weight. Are parathas healthy if I want more protein? Yes, when stuffed with protein-rich ingredients like paneer, eggs, moong dal, or sattu, parathas become a nutritious, protein-packed meal. Which paratha is the highest in protein? Egg paratha and moong dal paratha are among the highest in protein, while paneer and sattu varieties also provide a good protein boost. Which ingredients add the most nutrients besides protein? Spinach adds iron and vitamins, methi leaves add minerals, and peas add fiber and antioxidants.