Nutrition

High-protein French toast: A breakfast for lasting fullness and weight management

Starting your day with a high-protein breakfast, like a cleverly remade French toast, can significantly increase feelings of fullness and reduce cravings, helping you manage your weight without feeling hungry.
Written by: Tavishi Dogra
Published On: 17 Aug 2025, 09:20 am IST
Inputs from
Pooja Kedia
Nutrition
Make French toast a high protein breakfast option. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

The mid-morning slump, when your stomach starts rumbling, is a familiar feeling for many. It often leads to grabbing unhealthy snacks, which can derail your health goals. But what if the secret to staying full and energised until lunchtime was hidden in your breakfast? Prioritising protein in your first meal of the day is a game-changer for appetite control and weight management.

Why does a high-protein breakfast keep you fuller, longer?

It all comes down to the power of satiety. Protein is the most satiating macronutrient, meaning it helps you feel fuller for longer compared to fats and carbohydrates. “When you eat a protein-rich meal, your body takes longer to digest it, which helps stabilise blood sugar levels and prevent the sudden energy crashes that trigger hunger pangs”, says nutritionist Pooja Kedia

A comprehensive study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that a high-protein breakfast significantly improved appetite control and reduced unhealthy evening snacking in participants. This makes a high-protein breakfast an effective strategy for anyone looking to reduce their overall calorie intake without constantly battling hunger.

Can eating more protein help with weight loss?

Yes, and the benefits go beyond just feeling full. A higher protein intake can provide your metabolism with a slight boost due to the thermic effect of food (TEF). “Your body actually uses more energy to digest protein than it does to digest carbs and fat, meaning you burn more calories simply by processing your meal”, says the expert.

Your weight loss diet must include protein. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Furthermore, when you’re trying to lose weight, getting enough protein is crucial for preserving lean muscle mass. As research published by PubMed Central confirms, adequate protein intake during weight loss helps ensure you’re losing fat, not valuable, metabolism-supporting muscle. This makes protein a key player in achieving sustainable and healthy weight loss.

Is French toast a healthy breakfast option?

Traditionally, French toast is viewed as a sweet, indulgent treat rich in sugar and unhealthy fats. However, with a few simple swaps, you can transform it into a powerhouse of nutrition that aligns with your health goals. It’s all about making smarter choices with your ingredients.

  • Choose the right bread: Replace plain white bread with a multigrain or whole-wheat version.
  • Boost the protein: “Incorporate ingredients like Greek yoghurt, cottage cheese, or protein powder into the egg mixture for added protein”, says Kedia.
  • Ditch the butter and sugar: Use healthy fats like olive or coconut oil for cooking and skip the refined sugar altogether.

Also read: High protein French toast for breakfast: Easy recipes to follow

How can I make my French toast even healthier?

The beauty of high-protein French toast lies in its versatility. You can easily add other nutrient-dense ingredients to enhance its health benefits.

  • Add a dash of cinnamon: This spice is not only delicious but has been shown in some studies to help regulate blood sugar levels.
  • Top with fresh fruit: “Berries or sliced bananas add natural sweetness and a dose of fibre and vitamins”,  says the expert.
  • Include a side of nuts: A handful of almonds or walnuts provides extra protein, healthy fats, and a satisfying crunch.

By reimagining this breakfast classic, you can create a delicious, satisfying, and genuinely healthy meal. It proves that you don’t have to eat bland food to reach your health and wellness goals; you have to eat smarter.

About the Author
Tavishi Dogra

