World Health Day: 7-day high-protein diet plan for weight loss

Looking to shed those extra kilos without losing muscle? Kickstart your journey with this 7-day high-protein diet for weight loss that can boost metabolism and help curb cravings.

Losing weight can be a challenging journey, and let us face it—it is not as easy as it seems. Sometimes, it is because you fall into common traps like drastically cutting calories or skipping meals, which can actually slow down your metabolism. Not only this, just following cardio or strength training workout but ignoring the importance of nutrition can also make it difficult to lose weight. So, what can help you? Well, following a high-protein diet for weight loss! By increasing your protein intake, you can feel fuller, reduce cravings, and keep your metabolism active. So, ready to find a 7-day diet plan to increase your daily protein intake.

Why is a high-protein diet for weight loss beneficial?

Protein is a crucial macronutrient for maintaining good health. According to Harvard Health Publishing, adult men should consume at least 56 grams of protein per day, while adult women should aim for at least 46 grams. While you may get plenty of protein easily into your daily routine, focusing on a variety of protein sources is important to ensure you are getting all the essential nutrients. Distributing your protein intake evenly throughout the day can help your body utilise protein more effectively, leading to more stable energy levels.

Research published in Frontiers in Endocrinology suggests that a higher protein intake can increase both your basal metabolic rate (BMR) and resting metabolic rate (RMR). This means that you may burn more calories even after eating and while sleeping. Additionally, protein helps reduce appetite and promotes a sense of fullness, making it easier to manage your weight by reducing the likelihood of overeating.

In addition to aiding weight loss, protein is also important for muscle development. A study published in The Journal of Nutrition found that young, healthy males who spread their protein intake evenly throughout the day experienced greater muscle growth compared to those who consumed less protein at breakfast. This proves how important it is to follow a high-protein diet for weight loss.

7-day high-protein diet for weight loss

Here is a 7-day meal plan you should follow to lose weight and increase your protein intake:

Day 1 high-protein diet for weight loss:

Breakfast: 2 boiled eggs (or scrambled eggs) with 2 slices of whole-grain toast.

Lunch: Grilled chicken, 1 cup of brown rice, and 1 cup of steamed broccoli.

Snacks: A handful of walnuts and a serving of Greek yoghurt.

Dinner: Baked salmon and a sweet potato.

Day 2 high-protein diet for weight loss:

Breakfast: A protein smoothie made with almond milk and banana.

Lunch: Green veggies like spinach and Swiss chard, paired with a fresh apple.

Snacks: Cottage cheese and avocado.

Dinner: Grilled chicken served with quinoa.

Day 3 high-protein diet for weight loss:

Breakfast: Besan pancakes or protein oatmeal topped with nut butter and berries.

Lunch: Avocado and cottage cheese salad with an orange.

Snacks: Roasted chickpeas for a crunchy snack.

Dinner: Grilled tofu, brown rice, and stir-fried veggies.

Day 4 high-protein diet for weight loss:

Breakfast: An omelet with cheese and an orange.

Lunch: Chicken with brown rice and avocado.

Snacks: An apple and a boiled egg.

Dinner: Mashed sweet potato and steamed fish with veggies.

Day 5 high-protein diet for weight loss:

Breakfast: Mushroom and cheese omelet.

Lunch: Green beans and quinoa.

Snacks: Soaked almonds and beetroot.

Dinner: Grilled prawns with cauliflower and a bowl of rice.

Day 6 high-protein diet for weight loss:

Breakfast: Cottage cheese and berries.

Lunch: Chicken stir-fry with brown rice.

Snacks: Yoghurt and walnuts.

Dinner: Grilled paneer and spinach.

Day 7 high-protein diet for weight loss:

Breakfast: Zucchini pancakes with a glass of milk.

Lunch: Grilled salmon, quinoa, and green beans.

Snacks: Protein smoothie with almond milk and banana.

Dinner: Lentils and broccoli.

This high-protein diet for weight loss is packed with essential nutrients and can keep your metabolism active throughout the week. Additionally, following this diet can also help you feel full and satisfied, reducing the risk of cravings and overeating.

Related FAQs What foods should I focus on during a high-protein weight loss diet? Focus on lean protein sources like chicken breast, turkey, fish, eggs, Greek yoghurt, cottage cheese, tofu, and legumes. Pair these with non-starchy vegetables and some whole grains for a balanced approach. What are some side effects of a high-protein diet? For most people, a high-protein diet is safe. However, consuming too much protein without balancing other nutrients can strain your kidneys over time, especially if you have pre-existing kidney conditions.