Cutting sugar is not enough! Add these high-fibre foods to manage diabetes

If you have diabetes, you cannot miss out on these high-fibre foods. A dietitian explains how fibre rich foods can help control blood sugar and which ones work best.

Have you ever wondered why your blood sugar still spikes even when you are trying to eat right? Or why some meals keep you full and steady, while others leave you tired and hungry soon after? The answer often lies in your idaily intake of dietary fibre. For people living with diabetes, fibre can be a real game changer. it slows digestion, helps prevent sudden sugar spikes, and supports better insulin response over time.

According to Dietitian Vidhi Chawla, adding the right high-fibre foods to your daily meals can make blood sugar control easier and more sustainable.

Why is fibre important for blood sugar control?

Dietary fibre is a type of carbohydrate that the body cannot fully digest. Unlike refined carbs, it does not cause a rapid rise in blood sugar. Instead, it slows the absorption of glucose into the bloodstream. There are two main types of fibre, soluble and insoluble, and both play a role in diabetes care.

A 2018 review published in the Journal of Chiropractic Medicine found that higher fibre intake was associated with lower fasting blood glucose levels. The American Diabetes Association recommends that adults consume around 22–35 grams of fibre daily from food sources. Chawla explains that consistent fibre intake also improves insulin sensitivity and supports better weight management, which is crucial for people with diabetes.

High-fibre fruits that are safe for diabetes

1. Avocado

Avocados are rich in fibre and healthy monounsaturated fats. About 100 grams of avocado provides nearly 6.7 grams of fibre. These fats help improve insulin sensitivity and support heart health. With very low sugar content, avocados are ideal for people managing diabetes and can be added to salads, smoothies, or whole-grain toast.

2. Berries

“Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are low in sugar but high in fibre and antioxidants,” explains Chawla. For example, 100 grams of raspberries contain around 6.5 grams of fibre. Their fibre content slows glucose absorption, while antioxidants help reduce inflammation linked to diabetes.

3. Pears

A medium-sized pear provides about 6 grams of fibre, especially when eaten with the skin. Pears also support satiety, which helps prevent overeating—a common challenge in diabetes management.

Fibre-rich vegetables that stabilise glucose levels

1. Broccoli

Broccoli offers about 2.2 grams of fibre per cup and is packed with antioxidants and vitamins. Its low calorie count and high fibre content help regulate digestion and maintain steady blood sugar levels.

2. Peas

One cup of cooked peas contains approximately 8.8 grams of fibre. They digest slowly, which helps prevent post-meal sugar spikes, and they add natural sweetness without excessive glucose load.

Legumes and whole grains that support diabetes control

1. Lentils

Lentils are a diabetes-friendly staple, offering nearly 7.9 grams of fibre per 100 grams. They have a low glycemic index and provide plant-based protein, iron, and folate. Chawla notes that lentils are excellent for maintaining steady blood sugar after meals.

2. Barley and oatmeal

Both barley and oats are rich in soluble fibre, which forms a gel-like substance in the gut. This slows glucose absorption and also helps lower cholesterol. A cup of cooked barley provides about 6 grams of fibre, while half a cup of oats offers around 4 grams.

How to add more fibre without overhauling your diet?

You do not need drastic changes to increase fibre intake. Swap refined grains for whole grains, add a side of vegetables to meals, include fruits with skin intact, and choose lentils or legumes more often. Chawla recommends spreading fibre intake across meals and drinking enough water to support digestion.