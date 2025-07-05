Search HealthShots…
11 high-fibre foods to relieve constipation and promote digestive health

Are you seeking relief from constipation? Try these 11 high-fibre foods that boost your digestive health!
Written by: Tavishi Dogra
Published On: 5 Jul 2025, 10:23 am IST
Medically Reviewed by
Arooshi Aggarwal
Nutrition
High fibre foods are the best way to relieve constipation and promote digestive health. Image courtesy: Pexels

Are you dealing with constipation? This common digestive issue can be uncomfortable in your daily life. While occasional constipation may be common, frequent struggles can signal a need for dietary adjustments. Incorporating high-fibre foods into your meals is crucial for promoting regular bowel movements and maintaining optimal digestive health. Simple adjustments, such as incorporating fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts, can significantly alleviate discomfort and improve your gut health. Instead of relying on over-the-counter solutions, focus on natural remedies that enhance your body’s ability to function smoothly. Understanding the best high-fibre foods for constipation can empower you to take control of your digestive wellness and enjoy a healthy lifestyle.

11 high-fibre foods for constipation:

Consuming fibre- and roughage-rich foods is a natural remedy for various body issues, including stomach problems. It is not only beneficial for our stomach health but also helps in regulating blood sugar levels. Let’s learn about eleven high-fibre foods as shared by nutritionist Arooshi Aggarwal:

1. Whole grains

The Nutrition Source notes that whole grains aid digestion and provide vitamins and minerals, rich in fibre. Eating high-fibre foods like tur and moong dal can help reduce constipation.

2. Oats

Oats relieve constipation, improve digestion, and contain insoluble fibre rich in calcium, potassium, vitamin B-complex and magnesium, which help maintain blood sugar levels. Beta-gluten also helps maintain regular bowel movements.

3. Brown rice

Eating whole grain, old and brown rice provides relief from constipation. The fibre content helps keep your digestive system smooth, according to The Nutrition Source.

4. Green vegetables

Green leafy vegetables help flush out harmful elements from the body, contain soluble fibre, absorb water from the digestive system, make it sticky and gelatinous, and prevent bacterial growth in the stool. Insoluble fibre aids in purifying the digestive system to prevent constipation, so you must have fibre in your diet. Consume leafy green vegetables as much as possible, such as cabbage, spinach, bathua, fenugreek, etc, as per Journal of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry.

Are low carb salads are helpful to your gut? Image courtesy: Shutterstock

5. Salads

Fibre-rich salads are helpful for the gut. These salads, made from raw fruits and vegetables, supply our bodies with all the essential nutrients. Additionally, roughage enables us to digest meals efficiently and promotes regular bowel movements.

6. Ragi

You should consume ragi, rich in dietary fibre, an essential nutrient for improving digestion and maintaining stomach health. The fibre present in ragi helps maintain a healthy digestion and reduces the risk of constipation. So replace ragi roti with wheat roti in your meal.

7. Sprouts

Eating germinated moong, gram, etc., provides relief from gas and constipation and enhances digestion. Furthermore, it strengthens the immune system and detoxes the body.

8. Root vegetables

According to PubMed Central, root vegetables are rich in various nutrients, including vitamins and minerals, which help strengthen the immune system and support healthy gut bacteria. Roughage is used to remove waste products from the stomach directly, such as radishes, turnips, carrots, and beetroot.

9. Orange

Drinking orange juice or eating oranges can help relieve constipation. Oranges are a fantastic source of minerals, dietary fibre, and vitamin C. Consuming a skinned orange every day can help prevent constipation and improve bowel movement, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK).

10. Corn

Corn aids in flushing out the dirt collected in the colon or rectum and is beneficial for fitness, as it contains fibre. Consuming cooked corn does not induce anaemia, and it contains folic acid and vitamin B, which are helpful for pregnant women.

11. Papaya

Papaya helps purify the intestines, making it beneficial for individuals suffering from chronic constipation to eat it regularly. It is a fibrous fruit rich in potassium, calcium, and vitamin A. Consuming papaya on an empty stomach every morning will support your digestive system’s smooth functioning, and your blood sugar will even stay normal.

About the Author
Tavishi Dogra

Tavishi Dogra is a health journalist with over 8 years of experience in the field. She has built a reputation as a trusted voice, adept at simplifying complex medical information for a broad audience. Her work with prominent media outlets, including RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee, has honed her skills in effectively communicating health topics to diverse groups. Tavishi's extensive research and expertise in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) make her a valuable source of expert advice and the latest updates on leading a healthier lifestyle. Follow her on HealthShots for more insights!

