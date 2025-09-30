A high fiber yoghurt bowl recipe that can relieve constipation and indigestion

Struggling with constipation or indigestion? A high-fiber yoghurt bowl packed with fruits, seeds, and grains can bring quick relief. Know how to prepare it at home for breakfast!

A high-fiber yoghurt bowl can do wonders for your digestive health. By combining probiotic-rich yoghurt with fiber-dense fruits, seeds, and grains, you get a meal that naturally eases constipation and bloating while supporting long-term gut health. According to dietitian Vidhi Chawla, fiber not only adds bulk to stool but also encourages smoother bowel movements, while yoghurt provides beneficial bacteria that balance the gut microbiome. Studies have shown that people who consume more fiber and probiotics experience fewer digestive issues and feel lighter overall. So, whether you are struggling with sluggish digestion or simply want a wholesome, filling breakfast, know how to prepare high-fiber yoghurt bowls at home!

Which high-fiber fruits instantly relieve constipation in yoghurt bowls?

The beauty of yoghurt bowls is their versatility, as you can add fruits that not only taste good but also actively support digestion.

Papaya: It contains enzymes like papain and plenty of fiber, acting as a gentle laxative. A bowl of chilled papaya cubes with yoghurt can feel instantly soothing.

Berries (blueberries, raspberries, strawberries): Their insoluble fiber adds bulk, helping food move smoothly through the intestines.

Kiwi: Rich in actinidin, an enzyme linked to improved bowel regularity, kiwi has been known for its ability to ease constipation naturally.

Pears and apples: Both contain soluble and insoluble fiber, keeping stools soft while also promoting gut-friendly bacteria.

As detitian Vidhi Chawla highlights, pairing these fruits with yoghurt is especially effective since probiotics and fiber work together to relieve bloating and indigestion.

Other fiber-rich add-ons for yoghurt bowls

A yoghurt bowl becomes more effective for digestion when you go beyond fruits:

Chia seeds: They swell in liquid, forming a gel-like texture that helps stools pass easily.

Flaxseeds: Contain both soluble and insoluble fiber, plus omega-3 fatty acids for anti-inflammatory benefits.

Rolled oats or muesli: Add bulk and make the bowl more satisfying without irritating the stomach.

Pumpkin seeds: Crunchy, fiber-rich, and packed with minerals.

Grated lauki (bottle gourd): Surprisingly but mixing lauki into yoghurt has long been used in traditional remedies to ease digestion.

How to prepare a high-fiber yoghurt bowl?

To easily prepare your yoghurt bowl at home to enjoy it in your breakfast, follow this recipe. Since there are endless combinations, you can always try and prepare it accodring to you:

Begin with plain, unsweetened yoghurt (Greek or regular).

Add 1.2 cups of high-fiber fruit—papaya, kiwi, berries, or pear.

Sprinkle 1–2 tablespoons of chia or flaxseeds for fiber and antioxidants.

Mix in a handful of oats or muesli for lasting fullness.

Add a pinch of roasted cumin or ginger to enhance digestive comfort.

Top with roasted nuts like almonds or walnuts for crunch and healthy fats.

Finish with a spoonful of nut butter for creaminess and extra nutrients.

This balanced bowl gives you fiber, probiotics, and healthy fats, all working together to regulate digestion.

What makes a yoghurt bowl good for digestion?

Yoghurt provides probiotics, live bacteria that balance your gut microbiome and improve stool consistency. It also offers protein, calcium, vitamin B12, and potassium, supporting tissue repair, bone strength, and nerve health. Greek yoghurt, in particular, is easier to digest for those sensitive to lactose.

When you add fiber-rich toppings like fruits, seeds, and oats, the synergy becomes even stronger. Fiber softens stool and increases its bulk, while probiotics help the gut process it efficiently. Together, they prevent constipation, reduce bloating, and improve regularity. As Chawla explains, yoghurt bowls are not only delicious but also a natural, sustainable way to keep your digestion on track.