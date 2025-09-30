A high fiber yoghurt bowl recipe that can relieve constipation and indigestion

A high-fiber yoghurt bowl can do wonders for your digestive health. By combining probiotic-rich yoghurt with fiber-dense fruits, seeds, and grains, you get a meal that naturally eases constipation and bloating while supporting long-term gut health. According to dietitian Vidhi Chawla, fiber not only adds bulk to stool but also encourages smoother bowel movements, while yoghurt provides beneficial bacteria that balance the gut microbiome. Studies have shown that people who consume more fiber and probiotics experience fewer digestive issues and feel lighter overall. So, whether you are struggling with sluggish digestion or simply want a wholesome, filling breakfast, know how to prepare high-fiber yoghurt bowls at home!
The beauty of yoghurt bowls is their versatility, as you can add fruits that not only taste good but also actively support digestion.
As detitian Vidhi Chawla highlights, pairing these fruits with yoghurt is especially effective since probiotics and fiber work together to relieve bloating and indigestion.
A yoghurt bowl becomes more effective for digestion when you go beyond fruits:
To easily prepare your yoghurt bowl at home to enjoy it in your breakfast, follow this recipe. Since there are endless combinations, you can always try and prepare it accodring to you:
This balanced bowl gives you fiber, probiotics, and healthy fats, all working together to regulate digestion.
Yoghurt provides probiotics, live bacteria that balance your gut microbiome and improve stool consistency. It also offers protein, calcium, vitamin B12, and potassium, supporting tissue repair, bone strength, and nerve health. Greek yoghurt, in particular, is easier to digest for those sensitive to lactose.
When you add fiber-rich toppings like fruits, seeds, and oats, the synergy becomes even stronger. Fiber softens stool and increases its bulk, while probiotics help the gut process it efficiently. Together, they prevent constipation, reduce bloating, and improve regularity. As Chawla explains, yoghurt bowls are not only delicious but also a natural, sustainable way to keep your digestion on track.
