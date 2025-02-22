Overeating these 10 high-calorie foods won’t let you lose weight

Eating too many nuts or avocados for weight loss? Is it working? Here’s why it’s probably making you put on weight instead of shedding kilos.

While it might start with just an innocent handful of almonds, then a slice of cheese and maybe some avocados, by the end of the day you might have consumed more calories than what you aimed for. And you thought you were eating ‘healthy’? While these foods might be healthy and even touted to help you lose weight, they are also high-calorie foods that can be counter-productive. When foods give you a lot of energy in one serving, they are considered high-calorie foods. These foods have a high concentration of fats, carbs or sugar, and when not consumed in moderation can make you put on kilos. Even the healthiest of foods can sabotage your weight loss efforts. Understanding which foods to be mindful of can make all the difference. So, from the so-called healthy foods to some obvious unhealthy options, here is a consolidated list of high-calorie foods for you to avoid or eat in moderation, especially if you are trying to manage your weight.

What are high-calorie foods?

High-calorie foods are any food items with a lot of energy per serving, normally due to a high concentration of fats, carbs or sugar. “Foods that contain more than 225–250 calories for every 100 grams are considered high-calorie foods,” says nutritionist Veena V. The National Health Services (NHS) in the UK states that you’re likely to put on weight if you eat and drink more calories than you use. This is because your body stores the extra energy as fat. It also states that it is important to consume a balanced diet. This way you can get healthy calories from eating foods such as fruit and vegetables, starchy foods, protein and unsaturated fats. This kind of diet would keep you away from high-calorie foods that can hamper your health and wellbeing.

Some of the obvious high-calorie foods include sweets, fried foods, processed foods, and oils. However, there are others that are considered to be healthy, but excessive consumption can make you put on weight. Check all of them out!

10 high-calorie foods to avoid or limit consumption

If you are in the process of forming your weight loss diet plan, please make sure to stay away from these foods, or include them in moderation. Here are the most common high-calorie foods which we need to stay away from or eat in limited quantities:

Hi! I am

1. Certain nuts (10 cashews: 55-60 calories)

Yes, nuts are healthy, but some of them such as almonds, cashews, walnuts and peanuts are counted as high-calorie foods. Nuts have high amounts of healthy fats, protein, and fibre that help to maintain a healthy heart. However, weight gain is triggered when one consumes an excessive number of nuts. A study, published in the International Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism, states that eating way too many cashews can cause weight gain due to high fat and energy-dense content. You can always substitute nuts with seeds like chia or flaxseeds, which contain necessary nutrients without the high-calorie density per serving.

2. Avocados (1 avocado: 250 calories)

While there are many benefits of avocados for weight loss, going overboard with consumption might not be healthy. These are high in fibre and monounsaturated fats, and promote heart and digestive health. Yet, overconsumption can lead to high-calorie density in the body. A study, published in the journal Contemporary Clinical Trials, states that there are risks of weight gain from the increased caloric intake that may result from consuming avocados. In salads, replace avocado with cucumbers or zucchini as it equals the amount of fibre consumed but with fewer calories.

3. Cheese (100g of cheese: 402 calories)

When we talk about high-calorie foods, we need to add cheese to the list. Cheese is rich in protein and calcium along with saturated fats as well as sodium, which are responsible for heart diseases when eaten in excess. However, eating too much cheese can result in excessive calorie intake, leading to weight gain over the course of time. What can you eat instead? Low-fat cottage cheese or plant-based cheese minimises calorie and fat consumption without starving the body of nutrients, says Veena.

4. Red meat (100g of beef: 250 calories)

While beef, lamb and pork and rich in protein and iron, and good for muscle growth, these are also high-calorie foods that need to be consumed carefully. Excessive consumption can lead to heartburn and inflammation, besides weight gain. Lean proteins such as chicken, and fish, or plant-based alternatives such as lentils and tofu provide the same benefits with fewer calories and health risks.

5. Butter and margarine (100g of butter: 717 calories)

Both butter and margarine are also high-calorie foods. Besides weight gain, both are rich in saturated and trans fats, which increase cholesterol levels and cause heart diseases. Healthier alternatives to use are olive oil or yoghurt as spreads and cooking fats.

6. Fried and processed foods (100g of French fries: 100 calories)

This one is quite a no-brainer, but fried foods such as French fries, fried chicken and chips should not be eaten. These are high-calorie foods that tend to be high in unhealthy fats, resulting in weight gain, high cholesterol and higher heart disease risk. Baked or air-fried options like roasted sweet potato fries or homemade popcorn make for a healthier snack choice.

7. Sugary Drinks (100ml of soft drinks: 41 calories)

Soft drinks, sweetened coffee and energy drinks should also be avoided. These are rich in empty calories and sugar and are a major cause of obesity, diabetes and metabolic syndrome. The alternative is drinking water, herbal teas or unsweetened fruit-flavoured water to quench your thirst without taking in additional calories.

8. White Bread and pastries (1 slice of bread: 32 calories)

These are also high-calorie foods that are rich in processed carbs and sugars. This is what creates blood sugar hikes and enhances fat accumulation. What can you eat instead? Whole-grain bread, oat-based versions, or self-prepared baked items with almond or coconut flour give more fibre and nutrients with fewer calories.

9. Ice cream (100g ice cream: 207 calories)

Yes, it’s super delicious and hard to resist like most high-calorie foods, but ice cream contains high sugar and saturated fats. These factors contribute to weight gain and higher risks of insulin resistance. Alternatives include frozen yogurt, or fruit sorbets, which offer sweetness with less calorie content.

10. Granola and energy bars (1 bar: 99 calories)

Although they are labelled as healthy, most granola bars are counted as high-calorie foods as they contain high amounts of sugar and unhealthy fats. This results in weight gain and blood sugar spikes. Preparing homemade granola using oats, nuts and honey or selecting bars with low-added sugars and whole-food ingredients provides a healthier option.

Safest way to eat high-calorie foods

Not all, but some of the high-calorie foods listed above can be healthy too when consumed in moderation. If you prefer to consume foods with high caloric content, balance and moderation is very important. Make sure to exercise portion control and combine high-calorie foods with fibre and protein-based items for slow digestion and sustained energy intake. Make sure to opt for healthier preparation options like grilling or baking rather than frying and using natural, unprocessed versions of the items will help one to stay healthy while indulging in fast foods occasionally. Finally, prioritise whole, nutrient-rich food items over processed ones to maximise health benefits.

Related FAQs Can you eat high-calorie foods in moderation while dieting? Yes, some of these foods can be eaten on a diet. However, they should be consumed in limited quantities. Are all high-calorie foods bad for weight loss? No, not necessarily. Foods like avocados, nuts, and olive oil are high in calories but provide essential nutrients. The key is to consume them in controlled portions.