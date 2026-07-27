How your child’s favourite snacks can lead to diabetes and heart disease?

How can childhood obesity lead to serious health issues like diabetes and heart disease? Learn effective strategies for prevention.

A mother brought her twelve-year-old son to my clinic last year because she had noticed a dark, velvety patch on the back of his neck. She had been scrubbing it for weeks, convinced it was dirt. It was not dirt. It was acanthosis nigricans, a skin change that appears when insulin levels in the blood have been running high for a long time. His fasting glucose was normal. His HbA1c was unremarkable. His ultrasound showed a fatty liver, and his fasting insulin was more than three times what it should have been at his age.

Are parents the cause of childhood obesity?

This is the part of childhood obesity that parents rarely see. The weight is visible. The metabolic damage underneath it is not. That is not how the biology works. Insulin resistance begins quietly, often years before any blood test looks abnormal, because the pancreas compensates. It simply pumps out more and more insulin to keep glucose in the normal range. The report comes back clean, and everyone relaxes. Meanwhile the liver is filling with fat, blood pressure is drifting upward, and the first structural changes in the arteries are already underway.

By the time a child’s sugar reading finally goes out of range, the disease is not new. It is old. What drives this is not a mystery, nor is it fat in the diet. It is the sheer carbohydrate load our children are eating. Biscuits with milk, packaged juice, breakfast cereal marketed as healthy, white bread, poha, upma, canteen samosas, and a steady drip of refined flour and sugar through the day. Each of these demands an insulin response. Repeated thousands of times through childhood, that response is what makes cells stop listening.

What meal is the most important of the day?

Take the sugar and refined carbohydrate out of the house, starting with anything that comes in a packet and anything drunk rather than chewed. Rebuild breakfast around protein instead of cereal, because eggs, paneer, chicken or fish will hold a child through the morning in a way that toast will not. Stop fearing real fat. Ghee, butter and olive oil do not make children insulin resistant; they help them feel full.

Does strength training increase insulin sensitivity?

Then get the child under load. Resistance training in adolescents is safe, supervised in any decent gym, and one of the most powerful metabolic interventions available. Muscle is where glucose goes. A child with more muscle needs less insulin to handle the same meal. Cardio alone does not build that buffer.

“What I want parents to take from this is that we are not managing weight. We are protecting a liver, a pancreas and a set of arteries that have to last another sixty years. A twelve-year-old with a fatty liver is not a slightly heavy child. He is a forty-year-old cardiac patient who has not been diagnosed yet. That trajectory is not fixed,” Dr Gagandeep Singh, MBBS, Metabolic Medicine and Diabetes Reversal, tells Health Shots.