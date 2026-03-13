8 heart-healthy meals for your next date night

Enjoy 8 heart-healthy meals perfect for a romantic date night with your loved one. Tasty and nutritious dishes that support heart health.

A date night is more than just the food, yes. It’s about taking your time, sharing a moment, and enjoying a special meal together. But a romantic dinner doesn’t have to be heavy or unhealthy to feel special. With the right choices, you can have a heart-healthy dinner that is still memorable. When you’re cooking at home, you can create a menu that supports heart health without sacrificing flavour. Many heart-healthy foods are colourful, have great texture, and are full of flavour, making them perfect for a special meal.

What are heart-healthy dishes?

Heart-healthy dishes typically emphasise ingredients that support cardiovascular health and can help lower the risk of heart disease. Nutritionist Aman Puri shares some heart-healthy dishes that can set up a romantic date night:

Avocado toast Simple yet super healthy, an avocado toast is perfect for a date-night spread. Avocados are rich in MUFAs (Monounsaturated fatty acids), which help lower bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol. They also contain potassium, which can help manage blood pressure levels. Just toast a piece of multigrain bread. Spread some mashed avocado paste and sprinkle red bell peppers or red chilli flakes on it. You can also top the toast with cherry tomatoes, corn, celery, or fresh herbs.

2. Salad bowl

Any healthy date-night meal is incomplete without an interesting salad bowl. This is where you can experiment with your favourite set of vegetables. Choose a protein source like rajma, chickpeas, sprouts, eggs, paneer, tofu, or even quinoa, and mix it with fresh veggies like lettuce, cucumber, corn, carrot, onion, tomato, capsicum, and cabbage. Just sprinkle pumpkin seeds. Instead of an oil-based dressing, choose hung curd or avocado paste. High in fibre, a mix of all these veggies can help lower cholesterol levels. Additionally, low in fat and loaded with antioxidants, this meal can be heart-healthy and filling.

3. Makhana (foxnut) chaat

To bring a desi twist to your date night, try this heart-healthy, crunchy chaat. Makhanas are rich in protein and fibre, which promote satiety and lower cholesterol levels. They also provide minerals such as potassium and magnesium, which help regulate blood pressure. This low-calorie snack is made by mixing roasted, dry makhanas with onion, tomato, cucumber, peanuts, and dry spices. Top up with fresh coriander, pomegranate, grated ginger and beetroot. You can also add Greek yoghurt.

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4. Stuffed beetroot tikki

Beetroot is a nutrient-dense vegetable rich in antioxidants and nitrates, which support heart health. While nitric oxide in beetroot helps improve circulation, betalains present possess anti-inflammatory properties. Instead of potatoes, you can stuff the Tikki with paneer or sweet potatoes. Sweet potatoes are high in potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure levels and supports heart health. However, make sure you do not deep fry the tikkis. Instead, opt for air frying or grilling.

5. Grilled steaks with herb rice

For your main course, toss up grilled salmon with herbs, garlic, and lemon. Salmon is not only an excellent source of protein but also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which lower triglyceride levels and support heart health. Pair it with herb rice for a wholesome, healthy meal. You may also use chicken or paneer steaks as alternatives if you don’t eat fish.

6. Soup with grilled veggies

You may choose lentil or kala chana soup. Pair it with any grilled veggie of your choice. Choosing heart-healthy vegetables, such as spinach, broccoli, zucchini, carrots, green beans, and bell peppers, can add a colourful variety to your plate. Sprinkle white sesame seeds for the perfect finishing touch.

7. Blueberry smoothie

Make a colourful blend of blueberries, oats, and Greek yoghurt and add it to a smoothie. Sprinkle grated almonds, pomegranate seeds, or dark chocolate shavings on top. Greek yoghurt is high in protein and low in fat, and adding oats increases its fibre content, which helps keep cholesterol levels in check. Blueberries are packed with antioxidants, which lower oxidative stress, improve good cholesterol, and help manage blood pressure.

8. Chocolate dip strawberries

The ultimate romantic date night must end with a treat. A no-cook dish to sweeten the mood, along with maintaining good health. To prepare, melt dark chocolate and dip freshly diced strawberries into it. Chill for 30 minutes and enjoy. Strawberries are low in calories and fat, and additionally loaded with vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants. They also provide polyphenols, comprising flavonoids and anthocyanins, which help combat free radicals and lower the risk of heart disease.