7 magical teas to help you fall sleep in no time

Can't get your mind to relax right before bed? These 7 healthy bedtime teas for sleep improvement and stress reduction might just do the trick.

Struggling with sleepless nights? You are not alone. Many of us find it tough to drift off because of the day’s stress and a mind that just won’t stop racing. In those moments, you need something to calm yourself down and promote relaxation. So, why not try a cup of tea? Yes, that may sound surprising to you as teas are supposed to wake you up. But there are certain types of teas specifically designed to help you wind down and get peaceful sleep as well. A cup of these is enough to help you sleep better. So, are you ready to find out some of the best bedtime teas for sleep?

Bedtime teas for sleep

Here are 7 healthy bedtime teas for sleep improvement and to beat insomnia:

1. Chamomile tea

This is one of the best teas for sleep that has long been cherished for its health benefits. Chamomile has a mild, floral flavour and is made from the dried flowers of the plant. Known for its gentle sedative effects, chamomile tea can improve sleep quality, although it does not always work for those suffering from severe insomnia, as revealed by a study published in the Phytotherapy Research. Drink it before bed to soothe an anxious mind and promote relaxation.

2. Green tea

Green tea is known for its incredible weight loss benefits, but did you know it could also improve your sleep? While it does contain caffeine, it also contains an amino acid called L-theanine, which promotes relaxation and can offset the stimulating effects of caffeine. A study published in the journal Nutrients found that drinking green tea in moderation, especially decaffeinated versions, could help you wind down before bed. It can also reduce fatigue and stress, making it one of the best teas for sleep.

3. Lavender tea

If you are looking for teas for sleep improvement, you cannot miss this one. More commonly used as aromatherapy, this purple flower herb also offers calming effects that can help you sleep faster. Lavender has been shown to reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, both of which can contribute to insomnia, suggests a study published in the journal Complementary Therapies in Medicine. Drinking a cup of lavender tea before bed could be the perfect way to relax your mind and body and reduce stress so that you can sleep well.

4. Ginseng tea

Ginseng, a popular herb in traditional medicine, is known for its ability to boost energy and improve focus. However, due to its adaptogen compounds, ginseng can also support better sleep. It may regulate hormonal balance and reduce stress, both of which can interfere with restful sleep. This will reduce the wake time and increase the duration of deep sleep. Drink it in the evening to relax and sleep well.

5. Valerian root tea

Valerian root is a powerful natural remedy for sleep issues. This is one of the best teas for sleep and has been used for centuries as a calming herb, particularly for treating insomnia and anxiety. Valerian root tea is made from the dried roots of the plant, which contain compounds that promote relaxation and help you unwind after a long day. A study published in the Journal of Evidence-Based Integrative Medicine found that valerian root significantly improved sleep quality and reduced anxiety in participants.

6. Matcha tea

While matcha is often celebrated for its energising properties, it can also support relaxation. Made from finely powdered green tea leaves, matcha is packed with antioxidants and L-theanine, an amino acid that helps to calm the mind. Unlike coffee or traditional green tea, matcha provides a more sustained and gentle boost of energy, helping you stay focused without the crash. In the evening, sipping on matcha tea can promote a sense of relaxation and calm your mind, promoting better sleep.

7. Passionflower tea

Passionflower tea is made from the leaves and flowers of the passionflower plant, which is renowned for its calming properties. It acts as a natural sedative, helping to relieve anxiety and improve sleep quality. According to a study published in the journal Nutrients, passionflower significantly improves sleep quality in those suffering from anxiety-related insomnia. If you find yourself tossing and turning due to stress or worry, a cup of passionflower tea before bed might be the answer to a better night’s sleep.

So, what are you waiting for? Help yourself to a cup of these teas for sleep improvement.

Common sleep mistakes

Here are 7 common sleep mistakes you should avoid to get rest:

Going to bed and waking up at different times each day can confuse your body’s internal clock, disturbing sleep. So, sleep and wake up on time each day.

Limit screen time before bed, as the blue light emitted from phones and computers can interfere with melatonin production, making it harder to fall asleep.

Avoid heavy meals, caffeine, or alcohol in the evening, as these can disrupt your sleep.

Avoid noise and create a relaxing bedtime routine, such as reading or listening to calming music, to signal to your body that it is time to unwind.

Regular physical activity during the day can help you fall asleep faster, but avoid intense exercise too close to bedtime.

By following these points, as well as having these teas for sleep, you can provide your body with the rest it needs. However, it is a good idea to consult a doctor before having these, especially if you suffer from any underlying medical conditions.

Take a Poll Take a Poll What’s your favourite morning drink? A cup of coffee

Lukewarm water and lemon

A cup of tea

Fruit juice Take a Poll Take a Poll Which superfood matches your lifestyle? Chia seeds

Berries

Nuts

Avocado Previous Next

Related FAQs Can I drink teas for better sleep every night? Yes, these teas are safe to drink daily. However, if you have any health concerns, it is a good idea to consult with a healthcare provider. How long before bed should I drink tea? It is best to drink your tea about 30-60 minutes before bed to give it time to relax your body and mind.