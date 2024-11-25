7 teas to boost lung health and combat the effects of air pollution

With air pollution on the rise, it is more important than ever to take care of our lungs. Here are 7 healthy teas for lungs that can help support respiratory health naturally.

With air pollution levels in Delhi reaching a severe 400 AQI and beyond, its impact on health cannot be ignored. The toxic air, filled with harmful particles, affects everyone, triggering a range of respiratory issues such as coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. Breathing in this polluted air is especially difficult for people with asthma or other respiratory conditions. So, how can we protect our lungs from air pollution? While it is essential to minimise exposure to pollution whenever possible, one simple yet effective solution might be teas for lungs. Packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, many teas can ease the strain on your lungs, soothe clear congestion, and promote better respiratory health amid pollution.

Teas for lungs: How is it good for respiratory health?

Drinking teas for lung health can be beneficial as they can help in reducing inflammation, clearing mucus, and promoting overall respiratory health. Many teas, such as green tea, ginger tea, and eucalyptus tea, contain compounds that act as natural expectorants, helping to expel mucus and improve airflow. They also possess anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which protect lung tissue from damage caused by pollution and oxidative stress. What’s more? Drinking teas for lungs regularly can relax your respiratory muscles, reduce congestion, and provide relief from symptoms of asthma or bronchitis.

7 healthy teas for lungs

Here are 7 healthy teas for lungs that can support your overall respiratory health:

1. Black tea

Black tea is one of most popular morning teas for lung health and well being. As per a study published in the journal Nutrition, it contains polyphenols, such as theaflavins and catechins, which are potent antioxidants. These compounds help protect lung cells from oxidative damage caused by environmental toxins. Apart from its rich flavour and antioxidant properties, black tea also possesses anti-inflammatory properties that can help improve lung function and reduce inflammation in the respiratory system. Drinking a cup of black tea can also provide a boost of caffeine that may also provide a mild stimulant effect, supporting lung health.

2. Green tea

Green tea is well-known for its wide range of health benefits, including its ability to support and protect lung health. Rich in catechins, a powerful antioxidant, green tea helps reduce inflammation and protects lungs from oxidative damage. A 2018 study published in the Journal of Nutrition found that over 1,000 adults in Korea, who drank at least two cups of green tea daily, experienced better lung function compared to those who consumed none. Additionally, research suggests that the anti-inflammatory properties of green tea can help alleviate symptoms of asthma, chronic bronchitis, and other respiratory conditions, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Green tea is undoubtedly one of the best teas for lungs, offering a natural way to enhance respiratory health.

3. Peppermint tea

Peppermint tea, made from the leaves of the peppermint plant, is not only refreshing but also offers various benefits for the respiratory system. The active compound in peppermint, menthol, has bronchodilator properties, which means it can help relax the muscles around the airways, making it easier to breathe. Research published in the Frontiers in Immunology highlighted that menthol has anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects, helping to reduce throat irritation and inflammation in the respiratory tract. For those living in polluted cities, peppermint tea can help clear nasal passages, reduce congestion, and improve airflow, reducing symptoms of wheezing or shortness of breath.

4. Ginger tea

Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It is particularly beneficial for lung health, as it can help reduce inflammation in the airways and prevent oxidative stress. A study published in the Turkish Journal of Medical Sciences found that ginger extract could reduce inflammation in the lungs and protect against damage caused by air pollution. The active compounds in ginger, particularly gingerol, are known to inhibit inflammatory cytokines, which play a role in respiratory conditions such as asthma and COPD. Ginger tea for lungs can also help to loosen mucus and clear congestion, making it easier to breathe.

5. Licorice root tea

Licorice root has been used for centuries in traditional medicine to treat respiratory conditions, including coughs, sore throats, and bronchial infections. It has anti-inflammatory and expectorant properties, making it an excellent choice for improving lung health and combating the effects of air pollution. A study published in Current Therapeutic Research, Clinical, and Experimental found that licorice root extract contains the compound glycyrrhizin, which is known to relieve symptoms of asthma, suppress inflammation, and protect the lungs from oxidative damage caused by pollutants. However, it is important to use licorice root in moderation and after consulting the doctor, as excessive consumption can lead to high blood pressure or potassium imbalances.

6. Eucalyptus tea

Eucalyptus tea is an effective herbal tea that improves respiratory health. The leaves of the eucalyptus tree contain a compound called eucalyptol, which has powerful antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. A study published in Frontiers in Immunology found that eucalyptus oil can help open the airways, improve lung function, and reduce the severity of asthma symptoms. Drinking eucalyptus tea for lungs regularly can help clear congestion, soothe irritated lungs, and reduce inflammation in the airways caused by exposure to air pollution. It can also ease symptoms of respiratory conditions like bronchitis and the common cold.

7. Mullein tea

Mullein tea, made from the flowers and leaves of the mullein plant, has been used for centuries to treat ailments such as chronic cough and cold, and even asthma. A study published in Toxicology and Applied Pharmacology found that mullein can help alleviate asthma symptoms by reducing airway inflammation, which leads to coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. Known for its natural expectorant properties, mullein tea for lungs helps loosen and expel mucus from the lungs, making it especially beneficial for those suffering from chronic coughs or difficulty in breathing due to pollution. It can also reduce irritation in the respiratory system and help clear out accumulated mucus.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Can teas cure respiratory diseases like asthma or COPD?

While consuming teas for lungs cannot cure conditions such as asthma or COPD, they can provide relief by easing symptoms, reducing inflammation, and improving breathing. They should be used as a complement to prescribed medical treatments, not as a substitute.

2. How often should I drink tea for lung health?

Drinking one to two cups of tea for lungs in a day can be beneficial. However, it is important to listen to your body and consult a doctor.

3. While drinking tea for lung health is beneficial, are there any side effects?

Most teas are safe, but some herbs, like licorice root, should be consumed in moderation. Excessive consumption can lead to side effects such as high blood pressure. Always consult a healthcare provider if you are uncertain, especially if you have underlying health conditions. It is essential to choose the right teas for lungs based on your specific health needs.